Supersport's Fifa World Cup Sleep can wait campaign launches

In the first collaboration between BETC (Canal+’s long-standing partner for 40 years) and a brand from the MultiChoice Group, SuperSport’s new advertising campaign will launch to coincide with the start of the Fifa World Cup 2026.

SuperSport’s new advertising campaign will launch to coincide with the start of the Fifa World Cup 2026 (Image supplied)

The campaign will go out across more than 20 English- and Portuguese-speaking African countries today, 11 May.

The campaign aims to unite audiences—especially football fans—around a clear message: Sleep can wait.

This historic edition of the tournament will feature a record 10 African teams, alongside unparalleled editorial coverage by SuperSport channels, including matches broadcast at night.

Shot in Cape Town with director Jabu Nadia Newman, in collaboration with South African production teams, the campaign is set to garner exceptional visibility through three TV formats (60”, 30” and 15”) broadcast across more than 150 channels.

It will also feature across more than 800 out-of-home advertising faces as well as widespread distribution on digital platforms and across the Group’s social media pages, reaching more than 100 million followers.

As the official broadcaster of the entire tournament (all 104 matches live), SuperSport (available via DStv and GOtv) will deliver an exceptional 24/7 broadcast offering, featuring four dedicated live and streaming channels, hosted by high-profile expert pundits.

Matches will also be broadcast with the option of several local languages, in addition to English and Portuguese.