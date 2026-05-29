2026 Africa Elevate Scholarship recipients announced

On 28 May, in Nairobi, Kenya, the International News Media Association (INMA) announced 41 recipients of the Africa Elevate 2026 Scholarship, selected from 114 applicants from across Africa.

INMA has announced 41 recipients of 2026 Africa Elevate Scholarship (Image supplied)

The recipients represent a new generation of African media professionals helping shape the future of news media across the continent.

The 41 awardees represent broadcasters, publishers, digital-first media startups, audience engagement teams, newsroom innovators, social media strategists, and emerging media leaders navigating the rapidly changing realities of journalism and media business sustainability.

“The future of African media will be shaped by leaders who can bridge journalism, audience strategy, technology, and sustainable business models,” says Earl J. Wilkinson, executive director and CEO of INMA.

“The Elevate finalists reflect an exciting generation of professionals thinking beyond traditional newsroom boundaries and preparing for a very different media future.”

The awardees

The 2026 awardees are:

• Ky Akim, journalist, Burkina 24, Burkina Faso.

• Africa Bintumukure, journalist/editor, Akeza.net, Burundi.

• Egide Iminabazwe, executive director of Grude Media, Grude Media, Burundi.

• Ibrahim Abubakari, broadcast journalist, North Star Multimedia, Ghana.

• Lilian Kiendi, digital news correspondent, The Kenya Times, Kenya.

• Caroline Re Kimeu, editor native and user-generated content, Nation Media Group, Kenya.

• Faith Kiplagat, digital writer, Mediamax Network Limited, Kenya.

• Nayga Martin, news anchor, Media Max Network Ltd, Kenya.

• Wanja Mbuthia, social media producer, Nation Media Group, Kenya.

• Alfred Misheba, field reporter, Kenya News Agency, Kenya.

• Rebecca Njuguna, journalist, Mediamax Network Ltd, Kenya.

• Roderick Tyoli, TV producer and director, Kenya Broadcasting Corp, Kenya.

• Nashon Oriang, videographer, Distory, Kenya.

• Fayiah Tengbeh, reporter, Voice of Lofa Radio Station, Liberia.

• Henry Mlembea, reporter, Love Community Radio, Malawi.

• Edmilson Mate, journalist, Evidencias Newspaper, Mozambique.

• Otto Gotlieb, journalist, The Namibian Newspaper, Namibia.

• Kareem Adijat, editor, Dataphyte, Nigeria.

• Ifeolukchu Akibayi, head of programmes, Lion FM UNN, Nigeria.

• Michael Chisom, head, audience engagement/media data analytics, BusinessDay Media Limited, Nigeria.

• Hannah Johnson, journalist, Punch Newspapers, Nigeria.

• Samuel Fatola, newsletter editor/event lead, Stated Digital Publishing Australia, Nigeria.

• Ossa Og Ochukwu, news anchor and reporter, Afia Television, Nigeria.

• Temitope Oyedare, head/digital subscription sales, BusinessDay Media Limited, Nigeria.

• Ismaila Yinusa, head of desk/entertainment, Legit.ng, Nigeria.

• Angello Ndungutse, presenter/show host/anchor, Royal FM Kigali, Rwanda.

• Mariama P Hallaby, head of programmes, Central University Television, Sierra Leone.

• Sarah Hoek, community manager, Daily Maverick, South Africa.

• Yaeesh Collins, freelance journalist/content creator, IOL, South Africa.

• Nsika Maseko, social media coordinator, Good Governance Africa, South Africa.

• Amahle Mkhize, marketing assistant, Independent Media, South Africa.

• Masasi Rutendo, human interest journalist, Briefly News, South Africa.

• Kgalalelo Tlhoaele, journalist, Daily Sun/Media 24, South Africa.

• Charlotte Tau Webb, Web producer, Arena Holdings, South Africa.

• Lotara Charles, reporter, Sudans Post, South Sudan.

• Jacqueline Lawrence, director, Mbeya Highlands FM, Tanzania.

• Bosha Nyanje, video journalist, BBC Swahili, Tanzania.

• Lydia Efelly Akullu, reporter, Nation Media Group Uganda, Uganda.

• Damali Asekenye, business executive, Nation Media Group Uganda, Uganda.

• Tom Kanku, reporter/news producer, Uganda Broadcasting, Uganda.

• Pride Peace Sacukwapunya, current affairs producer, Zimpapers Television Network, Zimbabwe.

Future of media in Africa

The Elevate Africa programme reflects a growing understanding across the industry that journalism alone is no longer enough to sustain modern news media organisations.

Today’s media leaders must increasingly understand audience growth, digital platforms, product thinking, artificial intelligence, revenue models, and newsroom transformation alongside strong editorial values.

This year’s recipients demonstrated not only a passion for journalism but also a clear awareness of the structural and technological challenges shaping the future of media in Africa.

Recipients come from across Eastern, Western, Southern, and Northern Africa and include professionals from both established media organisations and emerging digital-native platforms.

The programme

The programme is designed to expose participants to practical strategies and emerging trends influencing global media companies, while creating stronger professional networks across the African news media ecosystem.

The programme will be delivered virtually through a series of livestream learning modules, global industry insights, and peer engagement sessions coordinated by INMA.

INMA launched the Elevate Africa Scholarship Programme in 2025 to support the development of emerging African media talent and help strengthen the long-term sustainability and transformation of the continent’s news industry.

The INMA is a global community of 26,000+ news media executives spanning 100+ countries.