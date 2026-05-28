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Nigeria dominates Pitcher Awards 2026 shortlist, Dentsu Creative SA recognised
Nigeria dominates
Nigeria emerged as the most prominent country on the 2026 Pitcher Awards shortlist, dominating categories across media, digital, entertainment, craft and heritage.
Agencies including PHD Nigeria, Mediareach OMD, X3M Ideas, JT Agency and digitXplus secured widespread recognition for campaigns spanning brands such as Martell, Guinness, Indomie, DStv and Hennessy.
Kenya also delivered a strong showing through agencies including The Quollective and Dentsu Creative Kenya, while Ghana, Mozambique, Algeria, Senegal and Ivory Coast all featured across multiple categories.
New entries
The Pitcher Awards 2026 said it has received entries from Mozambique and the United States of America for the first time, marking a significant expansion of the platform and reinforcing its commitment to celebrating creativity without borders.
Gold and Grand Prix winners of the 2026 Pitcher Awards will be announced during the Pitcher Awards Show Streaming Premiere on 30 May at 5:00pm WAT. The full list of winners will be published on the Pitcher Festival website immediately after the broadcast. Viewers will also be treated to live conversations with winning teams, offering an intimate look into the ideas, craft and thinking behind this year’s standout work.