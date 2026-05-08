#CannesLions2026 | Increased representation from Africa on shortlisting juries
The Cannes Lions Shortlisting Jury is made up of over 200 Jurors from across diverse sectors and markets.
This year also features a record number of independent agencies, plus increased representation from Africa and the Pacific region.
They’ll be reviewing thousands of submissions to set the stage for history-making moments, record-breaking wins and a new benchmark for global creative excellence.
Africa’s shortlist jury members
South Africa
Design: Bronwen Rautenbach: co-founder, owner, & chief creative officer, Sunshinegun
Direct: Dudu Mokholo, chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard Africa Middle East
Entertainment: Justin Gomes, founder and chief creative officer, Bananas
Film: Graeme Jenner, executive creative director, LePub Johannesburg
Film: Thabang Manyelo, executive creative director, The Odd Number
Film Craft: Katlego Baaitse, film director, Spitfire Films
Outdoor: Galaletsang Kgoathe, creative partner, Ogilvy South Africa
Outdoor: Thembalethu Msibi, co-founder and chief creative officer, BlackSwan
PR: Keri-Ann Stanton, chief strategist and founder, K.A.Muses Group (Pty) Ltd
PR: Nozipho Tshabalala, CEO, The Conversation Strategists
Social & Creator: Bridget Harpur, head of marketing, Volkswagen Group Africa
Social & Creator: Sibu Mabena, founder and chief creative officer, Duma Collective
Ethiopia
Film Craft: Zelalem Woldemariam, CEO and chief creative director, Zeleman Communications
Ghana
Brand Experience & Activation: Delali Dzidzienyo, head, marketing and corporate affairs, First National Bank Ghana
Design: Colin Yesutor, creative director, Havas Africa
Direct: Emmanuel Amankwah: executive creative director, ReZultz Advertising M&C Saatchi
Social & Creator, Sharon Mills, lead creative consultant, SMC Consulting
Ivory Coast
Creative Commerce: Oriane Canfrin, head of marketing and communication, Ecobank
PR: Marc Antoine Koreki, managing director, Havas Africa Côte d'ivoire
Kenya
Creative Strategy: Gil Kemami, CEO Pan-Africa, Twotone Global
Morocco
Film Craft: Ali Rguigue, CEO, Artcoustic
Namibia
Film Craft: Oshoveli Shipoh, executive creative director, StreetLeader Creative
Nigeria
Media: Promise Oduh, associate director, mediaReachOMD Nigeria
PR: Omawumi Ogbe, founder and managing partner, GLG Communications
Uganda
Brand Experience & Activation: Josephine Muvumba, managing director, Metropolitan Republic Uganda
West and Central Africa
Creative Strategy: Emeka Obia, regional head of strategy, Publicis West Africa
Zimbabwe
Direct: Tawanda Mahobele, creative lead, TBWA Zimbabwe
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