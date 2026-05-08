CannesLions2026 | Increased representation from Africa on shortlisting juries

The 2026 Cannes Lions Shortlisting Jury includes increased representation from Africa, including from top marketers such as VW’s Bridget Harpur and EcoBank’s Oriane Canfrin, to some of the continent's best creatives, from South Africans Bananas’ Justin Gomes to The Odd Number’s Thabang Manyelo, Kenya’s Twotone Global’s Gil Kemami, and Nigeria’s Omawumi Ogbe of GLG Communications.

The 2026 Cannes Lions Shortlisting Jury includes increased representation from Africa (Image supplied)

The Cannes Lions Shortlisting Jury is made up of over 200 Jurors from across diverse sectors and markets.

This year also features a record number of independent agencies, plus increased representation from Africa and the Pacific region.

They’ll be reviewing thousands of submissions to set the stage for history-making moments, record-breaking wins and a new benchmark for global creative excellence.

Africa’s shortlist jury members

South Africa

Design: Bronwen Rautenbach: co-founder, owner, & chief creative officer, Sunshinegun

Direct: Dudu Mokholo, chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard Africa Middle East

Entertainment: Justin Gomes, founder and chief creative officer, Bananas

Film: Graeme Jenner, executive creative director, LePub Johannesburg

Film: Thabang Manyelo, executive creative director, The Odd Number

Film Craft: Katlego Baaitse, film director, Spitfire Films

Outdoor: Galaletsang Kgoathe, creative partner, Ogilvy South Africa

Outdoor: Thembalethu Msibi, co-founder and chief creative officer, BlackSwan

PR: Keri-Ann Stanton, chief strategist and founder, K.A.Muses Group (Pty) Ltd

PR: Nozipho Tshabalala, CEO, The Conversation Strategists

Social & Creator: Bridget Harpur, head of marketing, Volkswagen Group Africa

Social & Creator: Sibu Mabena, founder and chief creative officer, Duma Collective

Ethiopia

Film Craft: Zelalem Woldemariam, CEO and chief creative director, Zeleman Communications

Ghana

Brand Experience & Activation: Delali Dzidzienyo, head, marketing and corporate affairs, First National Bank Ghana

Design: Colin Yesutor, creative director, Havas Africa

Direct: Emmanuel Amankwah: executive creative director, ReZultz Advertising M&C Saatchi

Social & Creator, Sharon Mills, lead creative consultant, SMC Consulting

Ivory Coast

Creative Commerce: Oriane Canfrin, head of marketing and communication, Ecobank

PR: Marc Antoine Koreki, managing director, Havas Africa Côte d'ivoire

Kenya

Creative Strategy: Gil Kemami, CEO Pan-Africa, Twotone Global

Morocco

Film Craft: Ali Rguigue, CEO, Artcoustic

Namibia

Film Craft: Oshoveli Shipoh, executive creative director, StreetLeader Creative

Nigeria

Media: Promise Oduh, associate director, mediaReachOMD Nigeria

PR: Omawumi Ogbe, founder and managing partner, GLG Communications

Uganda

Brand Experience & Activation: Josephine Muvumba, managing director, Metropolitan Republic Uganda

West and Central Africa

Creative Strategy: Emeka Obia, regional head of strategy, Publicis West Africa

Zimbabwe

Direct: Tawanda Mahobele, creative lead, TBWA Zimbabwe



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