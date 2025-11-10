The International Andy Awards Africa regional jurors announced

The International Andy Awards Africa regional jurors have been announced (Image by Lesely Svenson © Bizcommunity)

The Africa Jury comprises:

Emuron Alemu, founder & chief creative officer, The Quollective



Yash Deb, co-founder and creative partner, The Bar Africa



Russel Eni, director, Insel Communications Ltd



Michael Kiruthi, creative partner, MB96



Kwame Kyei-Yamoah, regional creative director, Echo House Africa



Lauren Mitchell, creative director, We Are Bizarre



Jacquie Mullany, executive creative director, FCB Africa



Maxwell Ngari, executive creative director, Dentsu Kenya



Kayode Olowu, founder + creative director, One Wild Card



Nnenna Onyewuchi, founder, The Barefoot Strategist



Esosa Osagiede, group creative director, Insight Publicis



Audrey Quaye, creative director, Innova DDB

Boateng says she said ‘yes’ to lead the jury because she believes recognition fuels representation and representation changes everything.

“What excites me most about leading the Andys Africa Jury is the opportunity to showcase the incredible depth of creativity on our continent.

“This jury represents the brilliance and boldness that define African storytelling today.”

Levelling the playing fields

The 2026 International Andy Awards reaffirm their commitment to fostering a more inclusive, diverse, and sustainable creative industry—one that recognises excellence worldwide and nurtures the stories that shape our collective culture. T

The Andys Regional Competition is about levelling the playing field so creativity has no borders,” says Gina Grillo, president & CEO of The Advertising Club of New York and The International Andy Awards.

“We’ve built this show by listening to the creative community. We're constantly evolving to remove barriers, add value, and be a true resource for talent everywhere.

“Our Live judging is one example of that commitment, bringing transparency, dialogue, and learning to the process. “Great creativity can come from anywhere, and it deserves to be celebrated everywhere.”

Global diverse representation

For the fifth consecutive year, regional competitions will precede the global judging, ensuring diverse representation from every corner of the globe.

This structure not only celebrates global creativity but also fosters a more inclusive and accessible awards process for agencies and individuals worldwide.

These regional competitions serve as vital platforms, showcasing outstanding work from all cultures and backgrounds.

To deepen cultural representation and ensure authentic voices are heard, each region will be guided by a distinguished jury member renowned for creative excellence within their area.

This approach aims to elevate regional talent and challenge the industry to think beyond borders and conventional narratives.

Industry icon Anselmo Ramos, co-founder and creative chairman of GUT, will continue his role as global jury chair for his second term.

An open call for global creativity

Participants from every region are encouraged to submit their ideas at no cost for regional competitions.

Shortlisted entries will be spotlighted in their respective regions and can advance to the global stage if they choose to do so in the upcoming year.

This approach aims to democratise access and encourage fresh ideas from underrepresented markets, fostering a more inclusive creative community.

Importantly, agencies and individuals are no longer required to participate in regional competitions to enter the global competition, creating more flexible pathways for recognition.