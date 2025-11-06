6 ME and Africa creatives named in Next Creative Leaders

The team of (left) Zainab Mitha, art director and (right) Jasmin Vandersteen, copywriter, at Joe Public, Durban (Image supplied)

A free global competition recognising women and non-binary creatives on the rise, the Next Creative Leaders is celebrating its 10th year.

It was created in partnership with The 3% Movement as the industry’s only free portfolio competition that identifies, celebrates, and provides a global platform to talented women, non-binary, and trans creatives who are making their mark on the world with both their work and unique point of view on creative leadership that’s changing the industry for the better.

NCL 2025 Middle East and Africa region winners

From Africa:

Divya Buddhdev, associate creative director, Ogilvy Africa, Nairobi



The team of Jasmin Vandersteen, copywriter, and Zainab Mitha, art director, Joe Public, Durban

From the Middle East:

Raya Abujaber, creative director, VML Amman



Revati Anilkumar Patil, associate design director, Leo Burnett Dubai



Archna Singh, freelance creative director, Dubai

The complete list of NCL 2025 winners can be viewed here.

NCL 2025 entries were judged by a jury of 59 top creatives from 23 countries.

The complete NCL 2025 shortlist can be viewedhere.

An archive of past NCL winners, sorted by year using the dropdown menu, can be viewed here.

A special virtual NCL winners celebration will be held on 6 November, today and include a celebration of all winners and a discussion with winners over the years.

More details and registration for the online event can be found here.

Improving industry's diversity and gender equality

“For more than two decades, The One Club has provided programming that helps improve the industry's diversity and gender equality,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club.

“Next Creative Leaders is one of our fast-growing programs because it identifies, elevates and gives voice to creatives around the world who are making a real difference, opening doors and inspiring the next generation.”

Eligible participants for NCL were those who are stepping into leadership roles, including copywriters, art directors, designers, ACDs, content creators, and recently promoted creative and design directors with less than one year in the role, and creative teams who are doing game-changing work.

NCL accessible

To make NCL as accessible as possible, there is no fee to enter.

They were judged on four-to-six pieces of creative work and information about how they — and their work — are pushing the industry forward and making a positive contribution in terms of diversity, mentoring, and advocacy.

Each NCL winner receives a one-year complimentary individual membership with The One Club, with opportunities to serve on juries for one of The One Club’s awards programs, and receive a complimentary ticket to a One Club professional development conference ($1,000+ value), panels, and mentorship events.

Winners also have their work showcased on The One Club website and social channels, covered by media partners, and have potential opportunities to speak at NCL events.

Branding for Next Creative Leaders 2025 was designed by Du Nieto (he/they), an NCL 2021 winner who serves as lead designer at Revolut, and independent creative at dadada.work.

Font for the branding – Romie Light Italic – was donated by Margot Lévêque Studio, based in New York.