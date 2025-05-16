Publicis Groupe Africa appointed Airtel Africa's integrated marketing partner

Publicis Groupe Africa has been appointed Airtel Africa's integrated marketing partner across 12 markets on the African continent.

The collaboration will span across Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Niger, Chad, Gabon, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi and Madagascar with a few other markets still being discussed.

This follows an extensive pitch process.

“This partnership is not only a win for Publicis Groupe Africa but a testament to truly borderless, collaborative, and future-forward marketing across the continent.

"We deeply value Airtel’s confidence in our team and look forward to our partnership and building something truly impactful together,” says Koo Govender, CEO of Publicis Groupe Africa.

Airtel Africa, a telecommunications and mobile money services provider, operates with a clear purpose of transforming lives by connecting the unconnected, reaching the financially excluded, and bridging the digital divide across its footprint.

The company’s focus on innovation, inclusion, and accessibility makes it one of Africa’s most impactful brands.

Driven by a shared commitment to integration, creativity, and local relevance, Publicis Groupe Africa, with its affiliate in Nairobi, The Partnership Africa, brought together best-in-class strategy, creative, storytelling, media, digital expertise, and data to support Airtel’s long-term brand ambitions.

"Thanks to the rest of our affiliate network, this collaboration enables the delivery of scalable, market-relevant campaigns while maintaining cultural nuance and local engagement.

"This partnership signals a long-term commitment to transforming how Airtel Africa engages communities and customers across the continent," says Govender.