Africa's finalists for the 2025 World’s Best School Prizes

Four African schools have been named top 10 finalists for the 2025 World’s Best School Prizes.

These prestigious annual awards honour schools that not only positively shape the lives of their students through innovative education but also have an indelible impact on their immediate communities and beyond.

African schools making a difference

Ethiopia's Gelan Number 2 Pre-Primary and Primary School, in Addis Ababa, has been recognised in the Environmental Action category for its sustainable farming initiative, which provides hands-on experience in farming to both students and their mothers. In class, students learn about the necessary agricultural techniques, which they then apply to the school's farm. The harvested produce supplies the school's feeding programme, providing students with nutritious meals. The produce also provides a source of income for the children's mothers (or guardians) who help to maintain the farm.

Key (Keep Educating Yourself) Academy in Lagos, Nigeria, is a finalist in the Innovation category for being "Africa’s first project-based learning school". Instead of applying a traditional teacher-led instruction model, students are facilitated by their educators through inquiry-driven projects. These student-led projects encourage learners to find solutions to real-world challenges through a collaborative effort involving professionals in various industries.

Finalist in the Innovation category, the USAP Community School - based in Marondera, Mashonaland East, Zimbabwe - is a secondary school for academically gifted students from low-income households, who are provided with needs-based scholarships. The school is revolutionising its education model with the inclusion of a three-year Capstone Project curriculum, in addition to traditional subjects. The Capstone Projects sees students identify an issue in the community they want to address; apply learned quantitative and qualitative research methods and evidence-based design thinking to develop a solution. The model aims to develop critical thinking, creativity, and real-world skills, while encouraging community engagement.

In the category 'Overcoming Adversity', Aga Khan High School in Kampala, Uganda, is being recognised for its work in supporting students from culturally diverse and vulnerable backgrounds, who have faced extreme adversity, including those from East African countries beset by conflict and war. The school has developed a three-pillar framework that provides academic and holistic support, as well as cultural restoration, to these students. Through its dedicated learning support centre, the school offers English language assistance, personalised tutoring in core subjects, and unique educational plans tailored to each student.

World’s Best School Prizes 2025 Top 10 Finalists

Community Collaboration Country School Argentina Escuela Media Gobernador Piedrabuena Brazil Escola COC São Luís Costa Rica Escuela y Colegio Científico Interamericano IHS CATIE India ZP School Jalindarnagar Italy ITI Giambattista Bosco Lucarelli Mexico A Favor del Niño Pakistan Nordic International School Lahore Pakistan Beaconhouse College Programme, Juniper Campus, Quetta United Arab Emirates Dubai British School Jumeirah Park United Kingdom Heanor Gate Spencer Academy

Environmental Action Country School Chile Kingston College Colombia Instituto de Ciencias Agroindustriales y del Medio Ambiente Ethiopia Gelan Number 2 Pre-Primary and Primary School France International School of Nice India Delhi Public School Varanasi Kosovo Finnish School of Kosovo Nepal Kopila Valley School Peru Innova Schools Pucallpa Türkiye Arkas Bilim ve Sanat Merkezi United Arab Emirates Arbor School United Arab Emirates Dubai British School Jumeirah Park United Kingdom Heanor Gate Spencer Academy

Innovation Country School Chile Colegio Bicentenario de Excelencia Carlos Oviedo India Ekya School J P Nagar Italy International Experiential School Nigeria Key academy Sweden Hitachigymnasiet Västerås Sweden NTI Gymnasiet Johanneberg United Arab Emirates Applied Technology Schools-Umm Al Quwain Campus United Kingdom Minerva Virtual Academy United States of America Franklin School Zimbabwe USAP Community School

Overcoming Adversity Country School Argentina Colegio Madre Teresa Australia River Nile School Brazil Escola Estadual Parque dos Sonhos Brazil Escola Municipal de Ensino Fundamental Saint-Hilaire Colombia Institución Educativa José Asunción Silva Palestine Sarah Secondary School for Girls Pakistan Sanjan Nagar Public Education Trust Higher Secondary School Uganda Aga Khan High School, Kampala United Kingdom One Degree Academy United States of America Cross County Elementary Technology Academy

Supporting Healthy Lives Country School Brazil Colégio Sesi da Indústria Portão India Government Girls Senior Secondary School, NIT 5 Malaysia Sk Putrajaya Presint 11(1) Mexico Colegio Valle de Filadelfia, Campus Metepec Philippines Mariveles National High School – Poblacion Thailand Amnuay Silpa School Türkiye The Koç School Türkiye Diyarbakir Science and Art Center United Kingdom Rivers Academy West London Vietnam Vinschool Smart City Primary School

The five winners of this year's World’s Best School Prizes will be announced in December following a rigorous judging process.