Africa's finalists for the 2025 World’s Best School Prizes
These prestigious annual awards honour schools that not only positively shape the lives of their students through innovative education but also have an indelible impact on their immediate communities and beyond.
Ethiopia's Gelan Number 2 Pre-Primary and Primary School, in Addis Ababa, has been recognised in the Environmental Action category for its sustainable farming initiative, which provides hands-on experience in farming to both students and their mothers. In class, students learn about the necessary agricultural techniques, which they then apply to the school's farm. The harvested produce supplies the school's feeding programme, providing students with nutritious meals. The produce also provides a source of income for the children's mothers (or guardians) who help to maintain the farm.
Key (Keep Educating Yourself) Academy in Lagos, Nigeria, is a finalist in the Innovation category for being "Africa’s first project-based learning school". Instead of applying a traditional teacher-led instruction model, students are facilitated by their educators through inquiry-driven projects. These student-led projects encourage learners to find solutions to real-world challenges through a collaborative effort involving professionals in various industries.
Finalist in the Innovation category, the USAP Community School - based in Marondera, Mashonaland East, Zimbabwe - is a secondary school for academically gifted students from low-income households, who are provided with needs-based scholarships. The school is revolutionising its education model with the inclusion of a three-year Capstone Project curriculum, in addition to traditional subjects. The Capstone Projects sees students identify an issue in the community they want to address; apply learned quantitative and qualitative research methods and evidence-based design thinking to develop a solution. The model aims to develop critical thinking, creativity, and real-world skills, while encouraging community engagement.
In the category 'Overcoming Adversity', Aga Khan High School in Kampala, Uganda, is being recognised for its work in supporting students from culturally diverse and vulnerable backgrounds, who have faced extreme adversity, including those from East African countries beset by conflict and war. The school has developed a three-pillar framework that provides academic and holistic support, as well as cultural restoration, to these students. Through its dedicated learning support centre, the school offers English language assistance, personalised tutoring in core subjects, and unique educational plans tailored to each student.
World’s Best School Prizes 2025 Top 10 Finalists
|Community Collaboration
|Country
|School
|Argentina
|Escuela Media Gobernador Piedrabuena
|Brazil
|Escola COC São Luís
|Costa Rica
|Escuela y Colegio Científico Interamericano IHS CATIE
|India
|ZP School Jalindarnagar
|Italy
|ITI Giambattista Bosco Lucarelli
|Mexico
|A Favor del Niño
|Pakistan
|Nordic International School Lahore
|Pakistan
|Beaconhouse College Programme, Juniper Campus, Quetta
|United Arab Emirates
|Dubai British School Jumeirah Park
|United Kingdom
|Heanor Gate Spencer Academy
|Environmental Action
|Country
|School
|Chile
|Kingston College
|Colombia
|Instituto de Ciencias Agroindustriales y del Medio Ambiente
|Ethiopia
|Gelan Number 2 Pre-Primary and Primary School
|France
|International School of Nice
|India
|Delhi Public School Varanasi
|Kosovo
|Finnish School of Kosovo
|Nepal
|Kopila Valley School
|Peru
|Innova Schools Pucallpa
|Türkiye
|Arkas Bilim ve Sanat Merkezi
|United Arab Emirates
|Arbor School
|United Arab Emirates
|Dubai British School Jumeirah Park
|United Kingdom
|Heanor Gate Spencer Academy
|Innovation
|Country
|School
|Chile
|Colegio Bicentenario de Excelencia Carlos Oviedo
|India
|Ekya School J P Nagar
|Italy
|International Experiential School
|Nigeria
|Key academy
|Sweden
|Hitachigymnasiet Västerås
|Sweden
|NTI Gymnasiet Johanneberg
|United Arab Emirates
|Applied Technology Schools-Umm Al Quwain Campus
|United Kingdom
|Minerva Virtual Academy
|United States of America
|Franklin School
|Zimbabwe
|USAP Community School
|Overcoming Adversity
|Country
|School
|Argentina
|Colegio Madre Teresa
|Australia
|River Nile School
|Brazil
|Escola Estadual Parque dos Sonhos
|Brazil
|Escola Municipal de Ensino Fundamental Saint-Hilaire
|Colombia
|Institución Educativa José Asunción Silva
|Palestine
|Sarah Secondary School for Girls
|Pakistan
|Sanjan Nagar Public Education Trust Higher Secondary School
|Uganda
|Aga Khan High School, Kampala
|United Kingdom
|One Degree Academy
|United States of America
|Cross County Elementary Technology Academy
|Supporting Healthy Lives
|Country
|School
|Brazil
|Colégio Sesi da Indústria Portão
|India
|Government Girls Senior Secondary School, NIT 5
|Malaysia
|Sk Putrajaya Presint 11(1)
|Mexico
|Colegio Valle de Filadelfia, Campus Metepec
|Philippines
|Mariveles National High School – Poblacion
|Thailand
|Amnuay Silpa School
|Türkiye
|The Koç School
|Türkiye
|Diyarbakir Science and Art Center
|United Kingdom
|Rivers Academy West London
|Vietnam
|Vinschool Smart City Primary School
The five winners of this year's World’s Best School Prizes will be announced in December following a rigorous judging process.
