    Africa's finalists for the 2025 World’s Best School Prizes

    Four African schools have been named top 10 finalists for the 2025 World’s Best School Prizes.
    Shan Radcliffe
29 Jul 2025
    29 Jul 2025
    29 Jul 2025
    Image source: ASphotofamily from Freepik
    Image source: ASphotofamily from Freepik

    These prestigious annual awards honour schools that not only positively shape the lives of their students through innovative education but also have an indelible impact on their immediate communities and beyond.

    African schools making a difference

    Ethiopia's Gelan Number 2 Pre-Primary and Primary School, in Addis Ababa, has been recognised in the Environmental Action category for its sustainable farming initiative, which provides hands-on experience in farming to both students and their mothers. In class, students learn about the necessary agricultural techniques, which they then apply to the school's farm. The harvested produce supplies the school's feeding programme, providing students with nutritious meals. The produce also provides a source of income for the children's mothers (or guardians) who help to maintain the farm.

    Key (Keep Educating Yourself) Academy in Lagos, Nigeria, is a finalist in the Innovation category for being "Africa’s first project-based learning school". Instead of applying a traditional teacher-led instruction model, students are facilitated by their educators through inquiry-driven projects. These student-led projects encourage learners to find solutions to real-world challenges through a collaborative effort involving professionals in various industries.

    Finalist in the Innovation category, the USAP Community School - based in Marondera, Mashonaland East, Zimbabwe - is a secondary school for academically gifted students from low-income households, who are provided with needs-based scholarships. The school is revolutionising its education model with the inclusion of a three-year Capstone Project curriculum, in addition to traditional subjects. The Capstone Projects sees students identify an issue in the community they want to address; apply learned quantitative and qualitative research methods and evidence-based design thinking to develop a solution. The model aims to develop critical thinking, creativity, and real-world skills, while encouraging community engagement.

    In the category 'Overcoming Adversity', Aga Khan High School in Kampala, Uganda, is being recognised for its work in supporting students from culturally diverse and vulnerable backgrounds, who have faced extreme adversity, including those from East African countries beset by conflict and war. The school has developed a three-pillar framework that provides academic and holistic support, as well as cultural restoration, to these students. Through its dedicated learning support centre, the school offers English language assistance, personalised tutoring in core subjects, and unique educational plans tailored to each student.

    World’s Best School Prizes 2025 Top 10 Finalists

    Community Collaboration
    CountrySchool
    ArgentinaEscuela Media Gobernador Piedrabuena
    BrazilEscola COC São Luís
    Costa RicaEscuela y Colegio Científico Interamericano IHS CATIE
    IndiaZP School Jalindarnagar
    ItalyITI Giambattista Bosco Lucarelli
    MexicoA Favor del Niño
    PakistanNordic International School Lahore
    PakistanBeaconhouse College Programme, Juniper Campus, Quetta
    United Arab EmiratesDubai British School Jumeirah Park
    United KingdomHeanor Gate Spencer Academy

    Environmental Action
    CountrySchool
    ChileKingston College
    ColombiaInstituto de Ciencias Agroindustriales y del Medio Ambiente
    Ethiopia Gelan Number 2 Pre-Primary and Primary School
    France International School of Nice
    India Delhi Public School Varanasi
    KosovoFinnish School of Kosovo
    NepalKopila Valley School
    PeruInnova Schools Pucallpa
    TürkiyeArkas Bilim ve Sanat Merkezi
    United Arab EmiratesArbor School
    United Arab EmiratesDubai British School Jumeirah Park
    United KingdomHeanor Gate Spencer Academy

    Innovation
    CountrySchool
    ChileColegio Bicentenario de Excelencia Carlos Oviedo
    India Ekya School J P Nagar
    ItalyInternational Experiential School
    Nigeria Key academy
    SwedenHitachigymnasiet Västerås
    SwedenNTI Gymnasiet Johanneberg
    United Arab EmiratesApplied Technology Schools-Umm Al Quwain Campus
    United Kingdom Minerva Virtual Academy
    United States of AmericaFranklin School
    Zimbabwe USAP Community School

    Overcoming Adversity
    CountrySchool
    ArgentinaColegio Madre Teresa
    AustraliaRiver Nile School
    BrazilEscola Estadual Parque dos Sonhos
    BrazilEscola Municipal de Ensino Fundamental Saint-Hilaire
    ColombiaInstitución Educativa José Asunción Silva
    Palestine Sarah Secondary School for Girls
    PakistanSanjan Nagar Public Education Trust Higher Secondary School
    UgandaAga Khan High School, Kampala
    United KingdomOne Degree Academy
    United States of AmericaCross County Elementary Technology Academy

    Supporting Healthy Lives
    CountrySchool
    BrazilColégio Sesi da Indústria Portão
    IndiaGovernment Girls Senior Secondary School, NIT 5
    MalaysiaSk Putrajaya Presint 11(1)
    MexicoColegio Valle de Filadelfia, Campus Metepec
    PhilippinesMariveles National High School – Poblacion
    ThailandAmnuay Silpa School
    TürkiyeThe Koç School
    TürkiyeDiyarbakir Science and Art Center
    United KingdomRivers Academy West London
    VietnamVinschool Smart City Primary School

    The five winners of this year's World’s Best School Prizes will be announced in December following a rigorous judging process.

