CCBA celebrates investment milestone in Africa

As Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) celebrates nine years as Africa’s largest Coca-Cola bottling partner, it continues to invest in the continent, such as the recent announcement to grow its investment in Kenya by up to $175m in the five years between 2024 and 2029, should it achieve its anticipated growth targets in the country.

As Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) celebrates nine years as Africa’s largest Coca-Cola bottling partner, it continues to invest in the continent (Image: Bizcommunity)

“These investments are a demonstration of our progress and continued belief in the future of Africa,” says Sunil Gupta, chief executive officer of CCBA.

“They reaffirm the Coca-Cola system’s local approach - we produce locally, distribute locally, and, where possible, source locally.

“Our value chain includes a significant number of businesses, many of them small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“These investments go beyond numbers; it’s about creating shared opportunities across the value chain,” says Gupta.

“Our vision is to refresh Africa and create shared value.”

CCBA is the eighth largest Coca-Cola authorised bottler in the world by revenue, and the largest on the continent, accounting for over 40% of all Coca-Cola ready-to-drink beverages sold in Africa by volume.

It employs more than 17,000 people and its 36 bottling plants service over 800,000 customer outlets.

Investing in Africa

In the past year alone, CCBA has launched new state-of-the-art bottling lines in South Africa, Namibia and Malawi, increasing total production capacity by over 108,000 bottles per hour, and equipped with advanced technology, including artificial intelligence.

CCBA has also opened a new polyethylene terephthalate (PET) flaking plant in Namibia, which doubled the capacity of the only mechanical recycler of plastic in the country through a partnership with Plastic Packaging.

The completion of this cutting-edge recycling facility has enabled Namibia Polymer Recyclers (NPR), a subsidiary of Plastic Packaging, to recycle up to 500 tons of PET per month.

Milestone

Its nine-year anniversary is grounded in a proud legacy that began 85 years ago, when the first Coca-Cola was bottled in Gqeberha, South Africa in 1940 by the SA Bottling Company (Pty) Ltd.

That same year, Philipp Rowland Gutsche joined the company, starting a family legacy that would shape the business for generations.

From those early beginnings, CCBA has evolved into a key player in Africa’s beverage industry, committed to local communities and long-term development.

Today, CCBA continues to invest in new production capacity, reinforcing its belief in Africa’s potential and its commitment to creating shared opportunities across the value chain.

“As we celebrate our ninth birthday as a company, we aim to inspire excellence and set the standard as Africa’s leading and most admired company, fostering growth, innovation and impact across the continent.”