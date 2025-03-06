Ogilvy SA top African agency in the Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2025 shortlist

Ogilvy South Africa is the top African agency named in the The Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2025 shortlist with four of the six African campaigns. Uganda is the only other African country shortlisted with two campaigns.

Source: © PSL PSL Ogilvy Sa has four shortlisted campaigns in the MEA Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2025, one of which is for the brand : AB InBev for the Carling Cup 2023 – Fak'ugesi (Bring the Energy) campaign

In total, the Middle East and Africa geography has 18 shortlisted campaigns.

The Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2025 in association with Lions, shortlist comprises 130 campaigns shortlisted across 26 countries and 12 categories.

Asia-Pacific has the most shortlisted entries (38), followed by North America (37), Europe (27), Middle East and Africa and Latin America (10).

The Awards honour the best campaigns that showcase how strategic thinking leads to effective impact for brands and business.

African shortlisted campaigns

Category: Brand Purpose

Campaign: Bread of the Nation

Agency: Ogilvy SA

Brand: AB InBev

Advertiser: AB InBev

Category: Instant Impact

Campaign: KFC's breakfast coup – How chicken disrupted the biggest conspiracy the world has ever seen

Agency: Ogilvy SA, Johannesburg

Brand: KFC

Advertiser: Yum

Category: Partnerships & Sponsorships

Campaign: Carling Cup 2023 – Fak'ugesi (Bring the Energy)

Agency: Ogilvy SA, Cape Town

Client: AB InBev

Advertiser: AB InBev

Category: Strategist Thinking

Campaign: How KFC reclaimed its fame by turning its taste from a sales killer into a business driver

Agency: Ogilvy SA, Johannesburg

Client: KFC

Advertiser: Yum

Category: Channel Integration

Campaign: Rwenzori Mountains Marathon – From Kasese to the world

Agency: Saladin Media Advertising, Kampala / Great Lakes Safaris and Uganda Lodges Limited., Kampala

Brand: Tusker Lite

Advertiser: Uganda Breweries Ltd. (Diageo)

Category: Cultural impact

Campaign: Blending tradition with innovation

Agency: Saladin Media Advertising, Kampala / The Quollective, Nairobi

Brand: Uganda Waragi Gin

Advertiser: Uganda Breweries Ltd. (Diageo)

Five regional juries made up of a total of 74 industry leaders from agencies and brands shortlisted the entries.

Category-wise, Strategic Thinking, has the most shortlisted campaigns (24), followed by Cultural Impact (16), Instant Impact (15), Long-term Growth (13), Partnerships & Sponsorships (12), Channel Pioneer (12), Customer Experience (10), Brand Purpose (8), Use of Data (7), Business-to-Business (6), Channel Integration (5), and Path-to-Purchase (2).

Commenting on this first stage of the judging process, John Bizzell, Awards lead, Warc, says, “Guided by the universal frameworks of the Creative Effectiveness and B2B Effectiveness Ladders, our five amazing regional juries have drawn on their expertise and knowledge to judge diligently and with rigour to select the shortlists.

“Winning a Warc award isn’t easy, so all shortlisted entrants should be hugely proud of their work getting to this stage.”

Grand Prix winners

The winners of the Bronze, Silver and Gold awards across all five regions will be revealed from 29 April.

All Gold winners from the five regions will progress to compete at a Global level to be awarded the coveted Grands Prix, the ultimate recognition for marketing success.

The Grand Prix winners, to be announced online on 13 May via Warc’s Effectiveness Show, will be selected by a panel made up of all the regional jury chairs together with other regional judges.

Judges

Thes judges include Africa & Middle East jury chair Nthabi Motsoeneng, chief marketing officer Africa and Middle East, Pernod-Ricard, Africa and Middle East and Maurice Igugu, chief marketing officer, Sterling Bank, Nigeria.

The judges are:

Matt Che, chief marketing officer, Budweiser, APAC - APAC jury chair and chair of the Global grand jury

Christoffer Rönnblad, chief marketing officer, Nordics, McDonald's, Nordics - Europe jury chair

Diana Frost, global chief growth officer, Kraft Heinz, Global - North America jury chair

Gabriel Barrio, commercial manager, UNACEM, Peru

Marina Prieto, Sr director brand, insights, media and trade marketing Latam, PedidosYa, Latam - Latin America jury chair

Talitha Rutten, Global Client Partner, Meta, Global

Teman Evans, global chief of design, General Mills, Global

Venus Teoh Kim Wei, executive vice president - marketing, Suntory Pepsico Vietnam Beverage, Vietnam

