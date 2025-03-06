Marketing & Media Advertising
    Marketing & Media Advertising

    Ogilvy SA top African agency in the Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2025 shortlist

    Ogilvy South Africa is the top African agency named in the The Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2025 shortlist with four of the six African campaigns. Uganda is the only other African country shortlisted with two campaigns.
    8 Apr 2025
    Source: © PSL Ogilvy Sa has four shortlisted campaigns in the MEA Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2025, one of which is for the brand : AB InBev for the Carling Cup 2023 – Fak'ugesi (Bring the Energy) campaign
    In total, the Middle East and Africa geography has 18 shortlisted campaigns.

    The Warc Awards for Effectiveness 2025 in association with Lions, shortlist comprises 130 campaigns shortlisted across 26 countries and 12 categories.

    Asia-Pacific has the most shortlisted entries (38), followed by North America (37), Europe (27), Middle East and Africa and Latin America (10).
    The Awards honour the best campaigns that showcase how strategic thinking leads to effective impact for brands and business.

    African shortlisted campaigns

    Category: Brand Purpose

    Campaign: Bread of the Nation
    Agency: Ogilvy SA
    Brand: AB InBev
    Advertiser: AB InBev

    Category: Instant Impact

    Campaign: KFC's breakfast coup – How chicken disrupted the biggest conspiracy the world has ever seen
    Agency: Ogilvy SA, Johannesburg
    Brand: KFC
    Advertiser: Yum

    Category: Partnerships & Sponsorships

    Campaign: Carling Cup 2023 – Fak'ugesi (Bring the Energy)
    Agency: Ogilvy SA, Cape Town
    Client: AB InBev
    Advertiser: AB InBev

    Category: Strategist Thinking

    Campaign: How KFC reclaimed its fame by turning its taste from a sales killer into a business driver
    Agency: Ogilvy SA, Johannesburg
    Client: KFC
    Advertiser: Yum

    Category: Channel Integration

    Campaign: Rwenzori Mountains Marathon – From Kasese to the world
    Agency: Saladin Media Advertising, Kampala / Great Lakes Safaris and Uganda Lodges Limited., Kampala
    Brand: Tusker Lite
    Advertiser: Uganda Breweries Ltd. (Diageo)

    Category: Cultural impact

    Campaign: Blending tradition with innovation
    Agency: Saladin Media Advertising, Kampala / The Quollective, Nairobi
    Brand: Uganda Waragi Gin
    Advertiser: Uganda Breweries Ltd. (Diageo)

    See the full Middle East and Africa shortlist here.

    Five regional juries made up of a total of 74 industry leaders from agencies and brands shortlisted the entries.

    Category-wise, Strategic Thinking, has the most shortlisted campaigns (24), followed by Cultural Impact (16), Instant Impact (15), Long-term Growth (13), Partnerships & Sponsorships (12), Channel Pioneer (12), Customer Experience (10), Brand Purpose (8), Use of Data (7), Business-to-Business (6), Channel Integration (5), and Path-to-Purchase (2).

    Commenting on this first stage of the judging process, John Bizzell, Awards lead, Warc, says, “Guided by the universal frameworks of the Creative Effectiveness and B2B Effectiveness Ladders, our five amazing regional juries have drawn on their expertise and knowledge to judge diligently and with rigour to select the shortlists.

    “Winning a Warc award isn’t easy, so all shortlisted entrants should be hugely proud of their work getting to this stage.”

    Grand Prix winners

    The winners of the Bronze, Silver and Gold awards across all five regions will be revealed from 29 April.

    All Gold winners from the five regions will progress to compete at a Global level to be awarded the coveted Grands Prix, the ultimate recognition for marketing success.

    The Grand Prix winners, to be announced online on 13 May via Warc’s Effectiveness Show, will be selected by a panel made up of all the regional jury chairs together with other regional judges.

    Judges

    Thes judges include Africa & Middle East jury chair Nthabi Motsoeneng, chief marketing officer Africa and Middle East, Pernod-Ricard, Africa and Middle East and Maurice Igugu, chief marketing officer, Sterling Bank, Nigeria.

    The judges are:

    Matt Che, chief marketing officer, Budweiser, APAC - APAC jury chair and chair of the Global grand jury
    Christoffer Rönnblad, chief marketing officer, Nordics, McDonald's, Nordics - Europe jury chair
    Diana Frost, global chief growth officer, Kraft Heinz, Global - North America jury chair
    Gabriel Barrio, commercial manager, UNACEM, Peru
    Marina Prieto, Sr director brand, insights, media and trade marketing Latam, PedidosYa, Latam - Latin America jury chair
    Talitha Rutten, Global Client Partner, Meta, Global
    Teman Evans, global chief of design, General Mills, Global
    Venus Teoh Kim Wei, executive vice president - marketing, Suntory Pepsico Vietnam Beverage, Vietnam

    View all the shortlists here.

