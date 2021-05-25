Advertising Company news Africa

Dentsu Africa scores 22 awards at the prestigious Pitcher Awards

25 May 2021
Issued by: Dentsu
An outstanding performance for Dentsu Africa at the 2021 Pitcher Awards. As a region, Dentsu won a total of 22 awards; walking away with three Golds, six Silvers, five Bronze and eight shortlists.

The Pitcher Awards has fast become one of the most highly acclaimed and respected awards shows for creative work coming out of Africa.

Dentsu Kenya

Dentsu Kenya won an impressive three Gold awards for the “Bantering Billboard” campaign in the Use of Data, Use of Media and Outdoor categories for Safaricom. Safaricom was celebrating their 20-year anniversary and wanted to make this celebration all about their customers, therefore, they needed a personalised touch to celebrate the occasion, view the case study:


Carolyne Kendi, head of brand and communications for Safaricom, commented on the award win: ”Well done to this amazing team, it’s such a pleasure working with you guys and the “Bantering Billboard” is definitely world-class creativity and innovation! Let’s keep winning and putting Kenya and Kenyan creativity (and genius) on the map.”

Mediafuse Dentsu Nigeria

Mediafuse Dentsu Nigeria won an impressive five Silvers, four Bronze and had eight shortlists. Dentsu McgarryBowen Nigeria won four Silvers, three in the Design category and one in the Film category for the Orijin “Talk to Nigeria” design campaign.

Vizeum won Silver in the Use of Media category for the Budweiser “Kings of Football” campaign. They also received two Bronze awards for their Glenfiddich “Where Next?” campaign in the Integrated and Use of Media categories.

Isobar Nigeria received two bronze awards one for the Smooth “Kick-Off” campaign in the Use of Media category and a second for the Smooth “Naija King” campaign in the Use of Music category.

Dentsu Africa launches Consumer packaged goods like never before

The second edition in the Dentsu wisdom series titled Consumer packaged goods like never before has officially launched. The content in the latest report includes analysis from 19 experts...

Issued by Dentsu 7 May 2021


Carat South Africa

Carat South Africa represented by taking a Silver in the Live Events category for the Guinness “Night Football Goal” campaign and they bagged a Bronze in the Covid-19 category for their work on the Nivea “Take Extra Care” campaign.

Commenting on Dentsu Africa’s success, Dawn Rowlands, CEO for Dentsu sub-Saharan Africa, said: “Our ability to create innovative solutions that solve business problems was acknowledged at the Pitcher Awards. Once again showcasing that great people deliver great work.”

Dentsu
We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
