Dentsu Africa scores 22 awards at the prestigious Pitcher Awards

Enthusiasm surrounding e-commerce in Africa is arguably at an all-time high, driven in part by the consumer shift to online as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, investor and serial entrepreneur Marek Zmyslowski urges businesses to employ a more level-headed approach to mapping e-commerce growth on the continent.ByLauren Hartzenberg
Africa Day celebrates the continent's progress as much as its diversity, begging the question: How can business progress in a multicultural world if they don't embrace diversity at its most vulnerable roots - the remote (or hybrid) workplace?Issued byicandi CQ
In an effort to reverse the flood of abuse on the platform, Twitter is rolling out a new feature which will show a self-moderation prompt to users who compose replies that the platform's algorithms recognise to be abusive. The prompt effectively asks users to think twice before posting an abusive message.ByMartin Graff
An outstanding performance for Dentsu Africa at the 2021 Pitcher Awards. As a region, Dentsu won a total of 22 awards; walking away with three Golds, six Silvers, five Bronze and eight shortlists.
The Pitcher Awards has fast become one of the most highly acclaimed and respected awards shows for creative work coming out of Africa.
Dentsu Kenya
Dentsu Kenya won an impressive three Gold awards for the “Bantering Billboard” campaign in the Use of Data, Use of Media and Outdoor categories for Safaricom. Safaricom was celebrating their 20-year anniversary and wanted to make this celebration all about their customers, therefore, they needed a personalised touch to celebrate the occasion, view the case study:
Carolyne Kendi, head of brand and communications for Safaricom, commented on the award win: ”Well done to this amazing team, it’s such a pleasure working with you guys and the “Bantering Billboard” is definitely world-class creativity and innovation! Let’s keep winning and putting Kenya and Kenyan creativity (and genius) on the map.”
Mediafuse Dentsu Nigeria
Mediafuse Dentsu Nigeria won an impressive five Silvers, four Bronze and had eight shortlists. Dentsu McgarryBowen Nigeria won four Silvers, three in the Design category and one in the Film category for the Orijin “Talk to Nigeria” design campaign.
Vizeum won Silver in the Use of Media category for the Budweiser “Kings of Football” campaign. They also received two Bronze awards for their Glenfiddich “Where Next?” campaign in the Integrated and Use of Media categories.
Isobar Nigeria received two bronze awards one for the Smooth “Kick-Off” campaign in the Use of Media category and a second for the Smooth “Naija King” campaign in the Use of Music category.
Carat South Africa represented by taking a Silver in the Live Events category for the Guinness “Night Football Goal” campaign and they bagged a Bronze in the Covid-19 category for their work on the Nivea “Take Extra Care” campaign.
Commenting on Dentsu Africa’s success, Dawn Rowlands, CEO for Dentsu sub-Saharan Africa, said: “Our ability to create innovative solutions that solve business problems was acknowledged at the Pitcher Awards. Once again showcasing that great people deliver great work.”
