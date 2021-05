All the Pitcher Awards 2021 winners!

The three-day Pitcher Awards Festival 2021 culminated on 22 May with the Pitcher Awards which was streamed at the Pitcher Festival website and broadcast on television networks of TVC Entertainment and TVC News.

The highlights of the show were the winning of Grand Prix in Film by Caractère, Dakar, Senegal for their work JigeenJangal for Sonatel Orange Group; the winning of Grand Prix in Live Events by King James Group, Cape Town, South Africa for The Olympian, made for Sanlam. The Awards Show also celebrated the winning of Grand Prix by Noah's Ark Communications, Lagos for their Work Hardcore Filtered Guys in Outdoor for Airtel Nigeria.In special awards, mediaReach OMD, Nigeria was recognised as Media Agency of the Year, while King James Group, Cape Town, South Africa became the Pitcher Awards 2021 Advertising Agency of the Year.Speaking at the Awards Show, the chairman of the Pitcher Festival of Creativity, Nnamdi Ndu said: "If there was anything to celebrate at this season, it was the fact that despite the difficulty brought about by the pandemic, creativity never took the back seat in Africa."He went on to thank the jurors for their excellent work and to congratulate all the winners.All the winners including Shortlist, Bronze, Silver, Good, Gold and Grand Prix are already published at the Pitcher Festival website and are available for viewing.