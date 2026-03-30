Women lead the way: Inside the female-majority Africa CMO 100 list

A new pan-African list is attempting to formalise what marketing leadership looks like across the continent. The Africa CMO 100 (ACMO100), introduced by Brand Africa, African Business magazine, MIPAD (Most Influential People of African Descent) and the African Media Agency, draws on nominations, brand rankings and campaign research, with eligibility and vetting criteria aimed at foregrounding impact rather than hierarchy.

This is the inaugural list for the CMO 100 recognition. Source: Supplied.

Said founder and chairman of Brand Africa, Thebe Ikalafeng: "CMOs and senior brand leaders are among the most powerful architects of Africa's future. Through strategy, stewardship and influence, they shape narratives, build trust, and guide the preferences of hundreds of millions of people. ACMO100 exists to recognise, celebrate and connect these leaders."

The inaugural ACMO100 honourees will be celebrated at Brand Africa Week, Addis Ababa, 22–26 May 2026.

One hundred leaders across six African economic regions — including the diaspora — spanning twenty countries and more than 50 distinct role titles. The list is ordered alphabetically by country of origin. All 100 honourees hold equal standing. The list carries no internal ranking.

Three findings from the inaugural list

1 — A Female-Majority Profession. 62% of honourees are women — a majority across every region. The diaspora cohort is 75% female; East Africa reaches 72%; North Africa, 71%. In Africa, women are not emerging talent waiting for their moment: they are running marketing for the continent’s most consequential brands.

2 — Finance and Telecoms Dominate. Financial services — banking, insurance and fintech — leads with 31 honourees, reflecting the scale of Africa’s financial inclusion wave and the premium brand trust commands in markets where millions are transacting formally for the first time. Telecoms and technology account for a further 20. Together, these two sectors represent more than half the list — and the deepest pools of marketing talent on the continent.

3 — Three Hubs, and a Rising Fourth. Southern Africa leads with 39 honourees, anchored by Johannesburg — the marketing capital of the continent. West Africa contributes 20, with Nigeria’s 17 entries anchoring a market of extraordinary commercial depth. East Africa’s 17 are shaped by Kenya’s Safaricom ecosystem and Nairobi’s competitive consumer market. The most instructive story is North Africa: 14 entries, with Morocco alone accounting for seven — more than Egypt and Algeria combined — signalling Casablanca’s emergence as a new continental marketing hub.

Southern Africa — 39 Honourees

Anchored by South Africa, which accounts for 31% of leaders by country of origin. Cohort: Abey Mokgwatsane, Alison Hastings Badenhorst, Andisa Ntsubane, Andrea Quaye, Beyers Van De Merwe, Bronwyn Pretorius, Bunmi Adeniba, Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder, Doug Place, Dries Van der Sandt, Dudu Mokholo, Faye Mfikwe, Firoze Bhorat, Francois Viviers, Gugu Mthembu, Happy Ngidi, Ilze Bylos, Ivan Serra (Mozambique), Jessica Motaung, Khensani Nobanda, Levie Nkunika (Malawi), Lorraine De Graaf, Lucia Maseko, Matilda Nyathi (Zimbabwe), Mmaphuti Rankapole, Mosala Phillips, Mphothe Elizabeth Mokwena, Mzamo Masito, Nontokozo Madonsela, Raquel Capitão (Angola), Sithembile Ndaba, Sobhuza Ngwenya (Malawi), Suneeta Motala (Mauritius), Sydney Nhlanhla Mbhele, Thabang Ramogase, Tim Ekandjo (Namibia), Vaughan Croeser, Vilosha Soni and Vuyokazi Henda.

West Africa — 20 Honourees

Nigeria's 17 entries anchor a market of extraordinary commercial depth. Cohort: Adewunmi Desalu, Amaechi Michael Okobi, Anthony Chiejina, Bamise Oyegbami, Bolanle Kehinde-Lawal, Cherry Eromosele, Chinedu Zephaniah, Diran Olojo, Emeka Oparah, Idemudia Dima-Okojie, Ifeoma Agu, Ilyas Kazeem, Julien Zayro (Côte d'Ivoire), Maureen Ifada, Noel Kojo-Ganson (Ghana), Oluyomi Moses, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, Sandra Handou Koné (Côte d'Ivoire), Sarah Agha and Tolu Alero Ladipo.

East Africa — 17 Honourees

Anchored by Kenya at nine, shaped by the Safaricom ecosystem and Nairobi's competitive consumer market. Cohort: Abdulkadir Mamma Hussein (Ethiopia), Anne Joy Michira, Catherine Ndungu, Fatema Dewji (Tanzania), Isabelle Kariuki-Rostom, Kitenda Robert Gobii (Uganda), Lemma Yadecha Gudeta (Ethiopia), Martine Gatabazi (Tanzania), Neemarose Singo (Tanzania), Nelly Wangui Wainaina, Ope Lawal, Rosalind Gichuru, Sylvia ElSheikh (Uganda), Vivian Achieng Oyugi, Wangechi Gitahi, Warau Kahoro and Zizwe Awuor Vundla.

North Africa — 14 Honourees

Morocco alone accounts for seven entries — more than Egypt and Algeria combined — reflecting its position as a francophone-Arabic-European commercial crossroads. Cohort: Anne Ezeh (Egypt), El Hadi Mohamed Hamma (Algeria), Fadwa Bisbis, Ghada Hammouda (Egypt), Isabelle Hajri (Algeria), Mahmoud Taha (Egypt), Mehdi Yaroub, Mounir Jazouli, Nadia Rahim Guérin, Sakina El Fares, Salma Bencherif, Salma Hamdouch, Samia Dziri (Algeria) and Shams Adly (Egypt).

Central Africa — 2 Honourees

Bienvenu Mayamonuswa (Democratic Republic of Congo) and Yves Kom (Cameroon).

Diaspora — 8 Honourees

Based in the USA and UAE, running marketing at Visa, Unilever, Doordash and BET Media Group — underscoring the mobility of African-origin talent at the top of the world's most competitive brand portfolios. Cohort: Dara Treseder, Esi Eggleston Bracey, Frank Cooper III, Kimberly Evans Paige, Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, Linda Kouam, Najoh Tita-Reid and Tarek Abdalla.