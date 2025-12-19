Who to watch: Africa's Top 10 PR professionals

As we stand on the brink of the new year 2026, the industry has moved beyond simple media relations, and we're dealing with the peak of the Creator Economy, the complexities of Generative AI, and a global audience that demands radical transparency.

The centre of gravity is shifting. So who is rewriting the playbook? Who is turning communication into a business asset?

We’ve curated a list of 10 PR professionals to watch in 2026. This list is unapologetically African-led because, in 2026, Africa isn't just a part of the conversation; it is the conversation.

Ayeni Adekunle, NigeriaYou can’t talk about the shifting global tides without mentioning Ayeni Adekunle founder of BHM Group. As the convener of World PR Day, he has spent the last decade proving that Africa isn't just a market to be entered, it’s a voice to be heard.His work with the Nigeria PR Report has set the benchmark for using data to legitimise the industry. Why watch? Watch him in 2026 to learn how to build sovereign narratives, telling your own story before someone else tells it for you.

Oti Egwu, Nigeria As a key strategist at Djembe Consultants, Oti Egwu has built an enviable portfolio, working on communications projects for heavyweights like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Mastercard, and M&C Saatchi. He isn't just writing press releases; he is translating complex global goals into clear, actionable narratives for African markets, and leading the charge on "Communication as Infrastructure." He argues that in Africa, unclear messaging isn't just a branding problem; it's a $200bn economic barrier. Why watch? Watch him in 2026 for high-stakes communication. In an era where AI is creating generic content at scale, his "Strategic Writing" methodology teaches brands how to use human psychology and lucid prose to cut through the noise. He proves that you don't need to shout to be heard; you just need to make sense.

Mimi Kalinda, DRC / South Africa Co-founder of Africa Communications Media Group (ACG), Mimi Kalinda doesn't just do PR; she teaches "narrative reframing" as an adjunct professor at IE University. Why watch? She understands that for African businesses to scale, they must dismantle old stereotypes first. As brands look to localise their messages next year, her methodology on using heritage as a competitive business advantage will be the industry blueprint.

Bozoma Saint John, Ghana / USA "Boz" has always been bigger than the C-suite roles she occupied at Netflix or Uber. Now, as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and host of NBC's On Brand, she represents the future of the PR practitioner: the Influencer-Executive. Why watch? Watch out for her to understand how to blend pop culture with corporate strategy. She demonstrates that emotion and "vibes" are quantifiable business metrics, a crucial lesson for any African brand seeking to expand globally.

Thebe Ikalafeng, South Africa Thebe Ikalafeng is the force behind Brand Africa. He isn't just promoting companies; he is branding an entire continent. He understands that a "Made in Africa" label requires its own reputation management strategy. Why watch? He is the person to watch for Destination Branding. As the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) matures in 2026, Thebe’s strategies on cross-border reputation will be the gold standard for trade communication.

Maha Aboul-Enein, Egypt Based between Cairo and the US, Maha Aboul-Enein, has mastered the art of the "Digital First" mindset. Author of 7 Rules of Self-Reliance, she is the bridge between traditional Middle Eastern/North African business values and the fast-paced modern digital world. Why watch? Watch her for personal branding at scale. She teaches us that the CEO is the media channel. If your executives aren't visible on digital platforms, your company is invisible.

Adwoa Wiafe, Ghana Leading corporate services and sustainability for MTN Ghana, Adwoa Wiafe operates at the intersection of big telco business and community impact. Why watch? She is the one to watch for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Communication. She demonstrates how to communicate "doing good" without it sounding like greenwashing. Her work proves that in African markets, community trust is the only currency that matters.

Kwame Senou, Côte d'Ivoire / Benin Founder of THOP (The Opinion & Public), Kwame Senou is the critical link in Francophone Africa. Too often, Anglophone strategies fail in Francophone markets because they ignore nuance. Kwame fixes that. Why watch? Watch him for Cross-Cultural Intelligence. As West Africa integrates economically, Senou represents the PR leader who can speak fluently to both Abidjan and Lagos, a skill that will be in high demand in 2026.

Anyiko Owoko, Kenya If you know East African entertainment (from Sauti Sol to major festivals), you know Anyiko Owoko. She is the queen of lifestyle and entertainment PR in East Africa through her agency, Anyiko Public Relations. She represents the PR of Cool. Why watch? Watch Owoko to learn how to manage talent and lifestyle brands in a way that feels organic, not manufactured. She teaches us that "hype" is a strategy, not an accident.