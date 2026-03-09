SA PR specialist awarded Sabres; 2 African agencies receive top award

Ford Motor Company's (Ford) communications director, Dustin Chick will be awarded two Outstanding Individual Achievement awards from Provoke Media. In addition Provoke Media’s top African PR agencies for 2025 are Retroviral and the South African operation of global public relations agency We. Communications - the first time it has awarded two trophies for African agencies.

Chick, who recently joined Ford after six years at Razor, will receive the awards next week at the Provoke Media and Public Relations & Communications Association conference in Johannesburg.

It is his tenure at Razor that earned Chick the Sabre Awards for Outstanding Individual Achievement. Together with M&C Saatchi, Chick launched the PR agency as the Covid 19 pandemic came about, but despite this, it has been the fastest-growing startup in M&C Saatchi’s history as well as the most awarded agency in Africa and from Africa.

Currently, he chairs the ethics and practices board of the PRCA in Africa and is a member of its executive board for Africa.

Earlier this year, he was named a Fellow of the Public Relations Consultants Association. He was named South Africa’s best PR Professional in 2021 by the Public Relations Institute of SA (Prisa) and among Provoke Media’s Top 25 Innovators in public relations across EMEA in 2023 and 2019

In his new role at Ford, Chick leads the end-to-end communications function, including corporate, internal, product, and CSR communications for one of the largest brands in Africa.

Best African agencies

Retroviral and We. Communications will receive their trophies at theAfrican Sabre Awards on June 12 in Mombasa, Kenya, also part of the African Public Relations Association meeting.

Provoke Media’s new 10 Best Public Relations Firms in Africa list also includes:

Blast Burson of Mauritius



South African firms Clockwork and Razor



African operations of multinationals Burson and Edelman



Glass House PR of Nigeria



Pan-African network Irvine Partners



Public affairs specialist Ethicore.

“Our 10 Best list shows the increasing depth and specialisation of firms in Africa, with winners from several major markets and several different specialities,” says Paul Holmes, editor of PRovoke Media.

“These are firms that are innovative storytellers, using digital and social media and a wide range of content to tell those stories.”