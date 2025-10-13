Weber Shandwick appoints public sector expert for Africa region

Roberta Makhambeni has been appointed to Weber Shandwick as senior vice president: client experience in the Africa region, assuming the lead role of the agency’s public sector practice in Africa.

Roberta Makhambeni has been appointed to Weber Shandwick as senior vice president: client experience in the Africa region (Image supplied)

Her tenure at Weber Shandwick began three years ago in the role of vice president, where she was instrumental in leading key accounts in the public sector, social impact, and corporate portfolios.

“I am honoured to step into this role at a pivotal time for our industry, where client needs and audience engagement are rapidly evolving.

“My focus is on delivering meaningful, results-driven solutions that exceed our client partners' ambitions. I look forward to working with our teams and partners to redefine excellence in our discipline and in our industry,” says Makhambeni.

Needs of the public sector

“This promotion is well-deserved and could not have come at a better time for our business across the African continent.

“The acknowledgement of excellence within our business and the commensurate recognition is a culture we are deeply proud of.

“We are invested in the continuous development of our talent, and to promote from within is an expression of that commitment,” says Larry Khumalo-MacArthur, managing director and market lead for Weber Shandwick in Africa.

“Roberta is a seasoned consultant. She has had a storied career and, over time, has finessed an acumen that is especially urgent in this moment where the needs of the public sector are evolving, demanding foresight, and trust-driven partnerships.

“She will continue to be a steady hand to our client partners as they navigate the complexity of doing business today,” adds Khumalo-MacArthur.

30 years experience

With nearly 30 years of experience, Makhambeni has worked in agency and client environments, across public and private sector institutions.

Makhambeni began her career at Sun International in 1999, before joining FCB Redline, where she managed portfolios with clients such as Siemens and SoftSheen-Carson Dark & Lovely.

She later transitioned to the public sector, serving as media liaison for the North West Provincial Legislature and director of communications for the Department of Public Works, Roads, and Transport, where she built expertise in strategic and impactful communications.