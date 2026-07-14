Top PRs form African strategic communications partnership

Inzalo Consulting and United Partners Network (UPN) have joined forces in a strategic communications partnership that provides multinational organisations with global consistency while adapting strategies to the business, cultural, regulatory and media realities of individual African markets.

(Left) Bridget von Holdt, founder of Inzalo Consulting and (right) Maria Gergova-Bengtsson, founder and CEO of United Partners Network, have joined forces (Image by @Lesley Svenson, Bizcommunity)

Africa is one of the world's fastest-growing and most strategically important regions, and as investment into Africa continues to accelerate, organisations increasingly require more than regional communications support.

They need experienced advisors who understand stakeholder complexity, policy environments, reputation risks and local market dynamics.

The partnership responds directly to this growing demand by combining international strategic expertise with authentic local execution.

An established network of experienced communications professionals

The appointment positions Inzalo as UPN's gateway to Africa, combining the network's international reach with Inzalo's established Hub & Spoke operating model that provides coordinated communications support across South Africa and the continent through trusted local specialists.

For the Johannesburg-based strategic communications and reputation advisory firm, joining UPN provides access to a global ecosystem of independent communications agencies operating across more than 65 markets, creating new opportunities for collaboration, knowledge sharing and international client support.

For UPN, the partnership significantly expands its capabilities across Southern, Eastern and Western Africa through an established network of experienced communications professionals.

The partnership takes effect immediately, with both organisations collaborating on cross-border client opportunities, strategic advisory services, knowledge exchange and communications programmes that support sustainable business growth across Africa.

An important milestone

"Joining UPN represents an important milestone in Inzalo Consulting's growth and reinforces our vision of helping organisations navigate Africa with confidence," says Bridget von Holdt, founder of Inzalo.

"Clients are no longer looking for agencies that simply execute campaigns. They are looking for trusted advisors who understand the commercial, political and cultural realities that shape reputation across African markets.

“This partnership allows us to combine our pan-African expertise with a truly global network, giving clients the best of both worlds—international strategic alignment supported by experienced professionals on the ground."

Africa an increasingly important market

Maria Gergova-Bengtsson, founder and CEO of UPN says Africa has become an increasingly important market for organisations pursuing international growth.

"Africa is central to our clients' ambitions. With Inzalo Consulting, we can offer senior, on-the-ground expertise across the continent while maintaining the global consistency and quality our clients expect.

“Their deep understanding of African markets, combined with their strategic approach to communications, makes Inzalo an outstanding addition to our network."

Reflecting a broader transformation

The partnership reflects a broader transformation within the communications industry, where specialist independent consultancies are increasingly collaborating across borders to deliver senior strategic expertise, agility and authentic local market knowledge.

Rather than relying on one-size-fits-all models, organisations are seeking trusted partners who can deliver globally connected communications programmes with genuine local credibility.