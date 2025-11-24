Inaugural Blackweek Africa edition location announced

Johannesbrug will host the inaugural Blackweek Africa in November 2026, convening creators, innovators, business leaders and cultural visionaries from across Africa and the global diaspora for a dynamic programme of conversations, exhibitions, performances, and immersive cultural experiences.

The event will provide a platform for African creatives and entrepreneurs to connect with international markets while celebrating the continent’s cultural influence on global commerce and creativity.

Blackweek is a US–born economic forum and cultural festival for brands, creators and business leaders.

Expanding to Africa

The announcement marks the next chapter in Blackweek’s evolution into a global cultural movement.

By expanding to Africa, Blackweek is extending its mission to unite voices shaping culture, creativity, and commerce across continents.

“Expanding to Africa is more than growth — it is a homecoming,” said Monique Nelson, executive chair of UWG Inc. and co-founder of Blackweek.

“Blackweek Africa is about connecting the diaspora, building bridges among Black and Brown communities, shaping culture on the continent and across the world, and ensuring our collective creativity drives lasting impact globally,” she says.

UWG Inc. is the longest-standing multicultural advertising agency in the US and will serve as the host company for Blackweek Africa.

Nelson Mandela’s legacy

The announcement was made at the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Mbongiseni Buthelezi, PhD, chief executive officer of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, says, “Blackweek aligns deeply with our purpose of mobilising Nelson Mandela’s legacy in service of just societies.”

He adds, “Madiba understood that justice is lived in people’s economic realities, in their opportunities, and in their ability to participate fully in society.

“Blackweek is not only an economic forum or cultural festival. It is a space that honours creative power, collective voice, and the agency of communities to shape their own futures.

“Bringing an African leg to Johannesburg recognises Africa as a global centre of creativity, innovation, and cultural influence.”

Founding advisory board

To guide this, Blackweek has introduced the founding members of the Blackweek Africa Advisory Board, representing leading voices at the intersection of business, culture, and social impact:

Mbongiseni Buthelezi, PhD, CEO, Nelson Mandela Foundation



Sheryl Daija, founder and CEO, Bridge



Caralene Robinson, chief marketing and growth officer, Global Citizen



Matthew Scheckner, founder, Windsor Park Entertainment



Preetesh Sewraj, CEO, The Loeries



Barkue Tubman-Zawolo, founder and CEO, MBL International Group LLC and WalkerHER chief community officer, Essence Ventures

About Blackweek

What began as a forum created by seven advertising industry veterans has transformed into a hybrid economic forum and cultural festival dedicated to unlocking the power of culture to drive business growth.

Blackweek’s annual New York gathering draws more than 3,000 attendees and features more than 150 speakers, transforming multiple stages and locations across the city into a cultural canvas.

Past speakers have included Lena Waithe, Don Lemon, Joy Reid, Mara Brock Akil, Charlemagne Tha God, Bethann Hardison, Eddie Huang, and Timnit Gebru.

The brand continues to expand through Debut@blackweek, a showcase for emerging film, music, and art talent.