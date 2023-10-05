UniWorld Group and Two Tone Global partner as UWG Africa

UniWorld Group Inc. (UWG) and Two Tone Global have joined forces in a strategic partnership, unveiling the birth of UWG Africa. Together, they aim to revolutionise media and advertising services throughout the African continent.

The new team spoke at Loeries 2023. Source: Supplied.

The news was announced by founder and CEO of Two Tone Carlo Murison and CEO and President of UWG Greg Edwards and in Cape Town, at the Loeries.

Partnership

The partnership brings together the skills and experience of the two Black-owned agencies to provide deep insights into each other’s diverse cultural landscapes and reshape the way clients reach and engage with their audiences. This effort will increase culturally authentic access, engagement, and participation in media and advertising throughout the continent.

UWG Africa serves businesses in Johannesburg, Nairobi, and Lagos. It enters the market with the financial capacity of a $200m investment to create a community impact that focuses on Black media, content, talent, and consumer engagement across Africa while delivering business growth for clients.

“As insight-driven storytellers who foster inclusivity and drive culture forward, UWG Africa will combine robust data-driven insights with authentic cultural understanding and unique creativity to unlock growth opportunities for clients. UWG Africa is resolute in its dedication to learn from, honour and empower Africa’s unique and diverse cultures,” said Edwards.

Murison added: “UWG Africa will change the way brands connect with customers. We are excited to expand the magic across Africa, creating more meaningful connections through insights that are culturally relevant.”

Five cities

With the formation of UWG Africa, UWG now operates in five cities across three countries in North America and Africa.

Two Tone Global will continue to operate as a full-service advertising agency headquartered in Johannesburg with its own roster of clients. There will be no changes to the ownership or management team headed by Murison.

New York-based UWG is the longest-standing multicultural advertising and marketing agency in the United States, while Johannesburg-headquartered Two Tone Global is the 100% Black-owned, digitally-led, integrated, full-service agency that has been at the forefront of the African brand narrative for more than two decades.

UWG took its first step towards global expansion with the formation of UWG Monsoon in Canada earlier in 2023. A partnership with Toronto-based Monsoon Communications, the multicultural agency specialises in strategies that offer brands an in-depth and comprehensive understanding of the numerous ethnic consumer segments in that country.