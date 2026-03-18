All the 2026 Africa Sabre Awards winners

The 2026 Africa Sabre Awards took place on Tuesday, 17 March at The Venue Melrose Arch in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The 2026 Africa SABRE Awards took place on March 17 at The Venue Melrose Arch in South Africa (Image source: © Provoke Media Provoke Media

The 2026 Africa Sabre Awards shortlist includes more than 120 campaigns, selected from over 500 entries in this year's competition, which recognises Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation and Engagement.

The campaigns were evaluated by a jury of industry leaders.

Platinum Sabre Award for Best in Show

Winner: The Unburied Casket — Women For Change with Edelman Africa Finalist: Behind The Label — Salvation Army with Clockwork

Finalist: From Promises To Proofs — The Presidency with Chain Reactions Africa

Finalist: Afrobeats: Culture in Motion — Spotify with Irvine Partners

Finlaist: AfroBEATanicals — Ab InBEV - Black Crown with Retroviral & Run Jump Fly



Diamond Sabre Awards

li>Company of the Year: The Recipe for Hope, Growth and Respect: How KFC Africa Redefined Brand Purpose — KFC Africa CEO of the Year: Beyond the Headlines: How Vodacom’s CEO reframed risk into reputation — Shameel Joosub, Vodacom with We. Communications

The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Brand-Building: Afrobeats: Culture in Motion — Spotify with Irvine Partners

The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management: Board and Presidential visit to BMW Plant Rosslyn — BMW Group South Africa with Clockwork

The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Research and Planning: From Monitoring to Meaning- How Blast Media Intelligence transformed CEO Communications in Mauritius — Blast Burson

The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Measurement and Evaluation: The Vibranium — T2 with Chain Reactions Africa

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