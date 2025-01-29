African Academy of AI & MMA partnership champions AI-first solutions in marketing across Africa

Together the African Academy of AI (AAAI) and MMA Global have formed a strategic partnership to champion AI-first solutions in marketing, equipping professionals across Africa and the Middle East with advanced tools and strategies for success in an era defined by artificial intelligence.

This collaboration between the African AI education and consulting firm and the marking association introduces a new wave of AI education and application opportunities for marketers.

Vincent Maher, MMA SA chair emeritus and ALC Lead, emphasises the strategic importance of this initiative. “AI is not just a tool; it’s a catalyst for reimagining the relationship between brands and their audiences.

“This partnership empowers marketers with the insights and frameworks needed to leverage AI responsibly and effectively, propelling both individual and organisational growth.”

CMO Masterclass and Lunch & Learn webinar

The partnership launches with a CMO Masterclass, Elevate Your Marketing Game with AI on 19 February 2025. The session, led by Greg Serandos of AAAI and Francois van der Merwe of Otinga, will provide practical insights on AI integration, governance, and tools.

A Lunch & Learn webinar on 21 February 2025 will further empower MMA members and their teams with actionable knowledge of AI’s transformative impact.

Key partnership highlights

AI-driven education and MMA Academy access Through the MMA Academy, members gain exclusive access to the African Academy of AI’s comprehensive programmes, such as Accelerate Marketing Strategy: AI Agents for Persona Mapping and Content Planning, AI Strategy, Leadership, and Opportunities, and Responsible AI: GRC, Ethics, and Policy.

Practical frameworks and tools Participants will explore hands-on applications of AI in market research, content creation, measurement, and campaign optimisation, fostering innovation and measurable results.

Thought leadership and MMA AI Leadership CouncilThe MMA’s ALC (AI Leadership Coalition) will host ongoing knowledge-sharing initiatives, masterclasses, and webinars to create a vibrant community of AI-powered marketers, driving best practices across the region.

Bridge the digital diviide

“With AI's unprecedented opportunities, our partnership with AAAI is a testament to MMA SA’s vision of empowering marketers to lead with innovation, responsibility, and measurable impact,” says Sarah Utermark, regional director of MMA SSA and South Africa.

“Through the MMA Academy, we are building the workforce of the future—armed with tools, strategies, and insights to thrive in the ever-evolving marketing landscape.

“With the growing influence of AI on marketing and business, this partnership aligns with the African Academy of AI’s mission to bridge the digital divide in Africa and beyond,” says Greg Serandos, CEO of AAAI.

“Together with MMA Global, we aim to equip marketing professionals with the tools and strategies they need to harness the full potential of AI.”