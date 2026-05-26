Africa 200 ranking reflects growing confidence of Pan-African brands

New Brand Finance data shows South African brands dominate the top 10 positions in this year’s Africa 200 ranking (Image source: © 123rf 123rf

South Africa’s top ranking is driven by the scale and sophistication of its banking, telecoms, and retail sectors, and home to all the top 10 most valuable brands in this year’s ranking.

Intra-African trade momentum

Jeremy Sampson, chairman, Brand Finance Africa, says that this year’s Africa 200 ranking reflects the growing confidence of Pan-African brands.

“Many of the continent’s most valuable brands are no longer defined solely by their domestic markets. They are expanding across borders, exporting African expertise, and increasingly competing with global players on equal footing."

He adds that this evolution carries significance beyond commercial success.

"Strong African companies not only create shareholder value, but also strengthen the continent’s economic narrative, support intra-African trade, and enhance Africa’s standing on the global stage.

“The progress is clear: intra-African trade accounted for just around 3% in the late 1950s, compared to nearly 20% today, with momentum continuing to build.”

Emerging regional markets gain ground

Beyond this, a tier of emerging regional markets is gaining ground. Morocco’s 13 brands contribute just over 7% ($4.5bn), led by Attijariwafa Bank (up 20% to $1.3bn), Egypt holds 6.6% ($4.1bn) with 25 brands, anchored by National Bank of Egypt (up 10% to $788m), while Nigeria accounts for 5.5% ($3.4bn), driven by strong growth from Seplat Energy (up 119% to $135m), the fastest-growing African brand.

Kenya’s 15 brands contribute around 4% ($2.6bn), and continue to outperform on brand strength, with Tusker ranked as Africa’s strongest brand.

Overall, Africa’s brand landscape remains highly concentrated but is showing increasing momentum across key regional markets.

Top 3

While MTN maintains its position as Africa’s most valuable brand for the 13th consecutive year, the gap separating MTN from second-placed Vodacom and third-ranked Standard Bank has narrowed significantly.

At its peak in 2022, MTN was 100% more valuable than Vodacom and 156% more valuable than Standard Bank. By 2026, this lead had narrowed to just 6% and 13% respectively, signalling intensifying competition at the top of the ranking.

MTN MTN remains Africa’s most valuable brand for the 13th year running, with its brand value holding steady at $2.9bn, supported by sustained growth in data and fintech and consistent execution across its 16 markets. With over 307 million subscribers, the brand continues to scale its reach and relevance. Vodacom Vodacom ranks second, with its brand value rising 9% to $2.8bn, driven by geographic expansion into Egypt and Ethiopia and growing contributions from digital platforms such as VodaPay, M-Pesa, and Vodafone Cash, reinforcing its evolution into a broader digital ecosystem player. Standard Bank Standard Bank places third, with a 19% brand value increase to $2.6bn, underpinned by strong performance in corporate and investment banking, increased fee and trading income, and continued investment in technology infrastructure, enhancing client experience while strengthening brand visibility through high-profile partnerships.

Brand Strength Index (BSI

Tusker Tusker ranks as Africa’s strongest brand, achieving a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 97.9/100 and an AAA+ rating. Its leadership is driven by exceptional performance across familiarity, preference, and reputation, reflecting deep cultural resonance and strong emotional connection with consumers in its home market, supported by consistent brand building and enduring loyalty. Checkers Checkers ranks second with a BSI score of 97.0/100 and an AAA+ rating, underpinned by a compelling blend of credibility and a premium value proposition focused on quality, innovation, and convenience. This positioning is further strengthened by Shoprite Group’s scale and advanced digital capabilities, which continue to expand customer reach and enhance engagement. Clicks Clicks follow closely in third, also achieving an AAA+ rating with a BSI score of 96.6/100, driven by high levels of trust in the health and beauty category. Its performance is supported by the continued expansion of its omnichannel ecosystem and the success of its ClubCard loyalty programme, enabling more personalised offerings and fostering sustained, long-term customer relationships.

Seplat Energy is Africa’s fastest-growing brand in 2026, with its brand value soaring 119% to $135, rising 46 places to 91st. Growth is driven by strong financial performance, with revenue increasing 204% in the first nine months of 2025, supported by higher production and asset integration. Its repositioning as an “Energy Transition Champion”, alongside projects such as ANOH, has strengthened its role in Nigeria’s gas-led energy transition and broader sustainability agenda.

Notable brands

Other notable brands in the Africa 200 2026 report are: