Media leaders and innovators shine at the 2025 Broadcast Media Awards

David Tiltmann, CEO of African Media Entertainment Group, and Minenhle Dlamini have been named Media Executives of the Year (male and female) for their visionary contributions to the broadcast industry at the recent Broadcast Media Awards (BMA) 2025 held in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

David Tiltmann, CEO of African Media Entertainment Group. (Image supplied)

The Awards celebrate individuals and organisations shaping the future of African broadcasting and digital media.

Tiltmann’s win acknowledges more than four decades of service to South African media.

He was recognised for guiding stations through periods of strategic change, demonstrating steady leadership, and transforming Algoa FM into a leading regional station, while expanding AME Group’s radio and digital presence and driving the launch of the LiSTN audio app.

Accepting the award Tiltmann stated, “Our industry plays a vital role in informing communities, building trust and protecting independent journalism. I am grateful to have been part of this journey and remain committed to supporting the next generation of media leaders and storytellers.”

Top honours and industry innovation

The core categories, celebrating content depth and distribution platforms, saw powerful industry players receive recognition:

ZNBC TV: Best local content range on TV and showcasing a strong commitment to Zambian narratives and cultural relevance.



Sputnik Africa: Best local content range on radio for its high-impact broadcast content.



FreeVision Play: Best OTT/streaming platform for innovative design and curated digital experiences.

Infrastructure leaders SES and Sentech were also recognised for their contributions to connectivity and technological advancement across the region, earning Satellite Operator of the Year and Technology Partner of the Year.

Honouring a lifetime of leadership

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Special Recognition Award to Stanley Similo, director-general of the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and the President of Saba, for his decades of dedicated service, leadership in elevating public broadcasting standards and commitment to media freedom.

The Special Recognition Award was presented to DW (Deutsche Welle), underscoring international collaboration in supporting media excellence.

Defining the future of African media

“The 2025 winners represent the resilience, creativity, and technological sophistication of the African media sector,” said Mr Benjamin Pius, CEO of Broadcast Media Africa.

“From visionary executives like David Tiltmann and Minenhle Dlamini to essential service providers like SES and ZNBC, these awards reflect a market that is not just growing but constantly redefining what high-quality media looks like.”