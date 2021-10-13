EcomAfrica: Building a digital brand experience for winning customers

Despite digital being around for many years, the concepts of digital transformation and digital as the new normal are still being bandied around.
Source: Getty
The recent Ecom Africa 2021 conference hosted a panel discussion that examined what multichannel promotion and brand messaging is opposed to omnichannel customer-focused delivery, and the challenges associated with this.
While Covid-19 has sped up the move to e-commerce for many brands, from insurance to retail, in fact digital has been part of the marketing mix for many brands for years.
However, this does not mean that these brands have not, and still do not, face challenges that come with building a digital brand. This is particularly so for traditional bricks and mortar brands.
Danette Breitenbach was the editor and publisher of Advantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. Before her editorship, she was deputy-editor as well as freelancing for over a year on the publication before that. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B, in the fields of marketing, mining, disability marketing, advertising and media.