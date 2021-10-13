Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthBiz Trends 2021Covid-19Facebook Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

E-commerce Interview Africa

Menu

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Covid-19

Covid-19

Covid-19

Covid-19

Covid-19

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


Subscribe to industry newsletters

#EcomAfrica: Building a digital brand experience for winning customers

13 Oct 2021
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
Despite digital being around for many years, the concepts of digital transformation and digital as the new normal are still being bandied around.

Source: Getty
Source: Getty

The recent Ecom Africa 2021 conference hosted a panel discussion that examined what multichannel promotion and brand messaging is opposed to omnichannel customer-focused delivery, and the challenges associated with this.

While Covid-19 has sped up the move to e-commerce for many brands, from insurance to retail, in fact digital has been part of the marketing mix for many brands for years.

However, this does not mean that these brands have not, and still do not, face challenges that come with building a digital brand. This is particularly so for traditional bricks and mortar brands.

Source: Getty
#EcomAfrica: How to build a successful e-commerce business

By Lauren Hartzenberg 1 day ago


The further challenge is creating a single view of the customer across all touchpoints of a brand. If successful, then how does a brand ensure that their customers’ data is protected at all times?

Addressing this was a panel of experts who shared their years of experience and expertise in building a digital brand.

The speaker panel comprised:

• Peter Allerstofer, CEO, Ucook
• Janey Pillay, Group IT executive, customer and commerce, Mr Price Group
• Sam Wilson Spath, head of digital marketing, Woolworths

Watch the full panel discussion below.



Bizcommunity was a media partner of Ecom Africa 2021, a full-day virtual conference held on 21 September, hosted by Kinetic Events.
Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach's articles

About Danette Breitenbach

Danette Breitenbach was the editor and publisher of Advantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. Before her editorship, she was deputy-editor as well as freelancing for over a year on the publication before that. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B, in the fields of marketing, mining, disability marketing, advertising and media.

Read more: online retail, brand building, e-commerce, Woolworths, Sam Wilson, retail marketing, Danette Breitenbach, Kinetic Events, Mr Price Group, digital retail, UCOOK, omnichannel retail, ECOM Africa

Related

5 ways to reimagine the retail experience
5 ways to reimagine the retail experience19 hours ago
Feed your mind's eye with the Objekt South Africa spring issue
Hybrid Media ConsultingFeed your mind's eye with the Objekt South Africa spring issue22 hours ago
Vuka Group collaborates with Smarter Mobility Africa and Kinetic Events
Vuka Group collaborates with Smarter Mobility Africa and Kinetic Events23 hours ago
Source: ©GettyImage
Mining sector must work together for the country1 day ago
Source: Getty
#EcomAfrica: How to build a successful e-commerce business1 day ago
Woolworths recalls some 100% Apple Juice products
Woolworths recalls some 100% Apple Juice products2 days ago
Digital first-impressions matter
Digital first-impressions matter8 Oct 2021
Woolworths beefs up digital team to grow omnichannel capabilities
Woolworths beefs up digital team to grow omnichannel capabilities8 Oct 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz