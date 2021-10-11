Industries

#EcomAfrica: How to build a successful e-commerce business

11 Oct 2021
Lauren HartzenbergBy: Lauren Hartzenberg
What are the building blocks of a successful e-commerce business? A panel discussion held during the recent Ecom Africa 2021 virtual conference sought to unpack this question, which has come into sharp focus during the Covid-19 pandemic as consumers have adjusted their shopping behaviour and embraced online channels.

Source: Getty
With e-commerce hotting up, companies are needing to work harder to satisfy increasingly elevated expectations around the online customer experience. This requires a holistic approach that delivers a seamless journey from the digital shelf and checkout, to payment security, fulfillment and customer support.

I steered a discussion among a panel of e-commerce experts, who shared their advice on how to capitalise on the online retail boom, whether your business is launching or expanding online, or scaling online operations for further growth.

The speaker panel comprised:
• Paul Cook, COO of Faithful to Nature and managing director of Silvertree Brands
• Rahul Jain, cofounder and CEO of Peach Payments
• Joseph Sindaha, head of e-business for Nestlé Eastern and Southern Africa
• Laurian Venter, director at OneDayOnly
• Jason Lane-Sellers, director of market planning EMEA at LexisNexis

Watch the full panel discussion below.



Bizcommunity was a media partner of Ecom Africa 2021, a full-day virtual conference held on 21 September, hosted by Kinetic Events.
