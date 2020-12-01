Virtual Manufacturing Indaba to gather experts from across Africa

Leading figures within sub-Saharan Africa's manufacturing sector will convene virtually at the Manufacturing Indaba 2020 - taking place online between 9-10 December - to debate pressing issues impacting the region's industrial landscape.

Due to safety concerns and restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, the event is being held virtually, at no cost to attendees, to allow companies and clients to interact safely with each other and keep their business goals on track. All the Provincial Manufacturing Indaba events and the East Africa edition have been postponed to the second half of 2021.The Manufacturing Indaba has evolved annually and is aimed at fostering significant business liaisons, forging gateways for manufacturers into new markets and exploring challenges and opportunities to promote innovation in manufacturing operations.The forthcoming virtual event will see a panel of manufacturing industry experts assemble at an event put together in partnership with the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) and other corporate associations of private-sector manufacturers.Discussions will underscore the manufacturing sector’s innovations, leveraging special economic zones for African industrialisation and integration, exploring near and long-term prospects for technological advancements such as the implementation of Industry 4.0 and where digitalisation plays a more prominent role.The Manufacturing Indaba will steer a host of dialogues focused on key issues impacting manufacturing, especially with the advent of the pandemic globally. Some of the confirmed speakers who will exchange perspectives at the conference include:• Francisco Betti, World Economic Forum, Geneva• Roseta Mwape-Chabala, Metal Fabricators of Zambia (ZAMEFA)• Mmantlha Sankoloba, Botswana Exporters & Manufacturers Association• Kaashifah Beukes, Saldanha Bay Industrial Development Zone• David Romero, Tecnológico de Monterrey, Mexico• Sherrie Donaldson, African Innovators• Dr. Kamau Gachigi, Gearbox, Kenya• Lerato Mataboge, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition• Ally Angula, Leap Holdings, NamibiaSome of the key issues that will be discussed at the 2020 Virtual Conference include:• How to future proof your manufacturing business - What does the future of African manufacturing look like in a current and post Covid-19 world?• The Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement and what does this mean for African manufacturers - How does this influence trade agreements, customs tariffs, tax, etc. to create an African marketplace?• Lessons learned on the journey to manufacturing excellence and how to have a sustainable and profitable manufacturing business in the era of Covid-19.• The growing importance of localisation - How can we build our own local markets to sustain ourselves and grow our local economies in Africa?“Even though the event will be hosted virtually, the conference is still leveraging the benefits of innovative practices, where it will still continue hosting the one of a kind ‘Business Matchmaking’ system, providing exhibitors with the opportunity to connect with influencers pertinent to their individual profiles and goals. Manufacturers cannot afford to miss this event, with over 1,300 registered conference delegates to date, the demand for manufacturing knowledge and information sharing is even more critical to survive the impact of Covid-19 on industry,” says Liz Hart, MD of the Manufacturing Indaba.Supporting the conference, the Manufacturing Indaba is hosting a virtual exhibition from 18 November to 18th December 2020.