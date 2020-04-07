Sabre Awards Africa: 2020 winners announced

The winners of the 2020 Sabre Awards Africa have been announced.
The trophies were originally scheduled to be presented at the African Public Relations Association Congress in Dar-es-Salaam in May, which has been postponed due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic. PRovoke Media and Apra are exploring other options for both the Congress and the awards presentation.
The platinum Sabre Award for best in show
Finalists:
#BiogenJourney: The world's first unfluencer campaign — Biogen with Retroactive
#ClearTheStigma — Jet with Joe Public United
African migrations: Changing global perceptions — Mo Ibrahim Foundation
Shield - Sbonis’IDiski — Unilever South Africa - Shield with Edelman
Wings To Fly — Equity Group PLC with Ogilvy Africa
The Diamond Sabre Awards for Excellence in Public Relations in the C-Suite
Company of the Year winner:
Company of the Year — MTN Ghana with Touchpoint Magna Carta
The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Brand-Building winner:
#SeeFinish — Leadway Assurance Plc with Modion Communications
Certificate of Excellence:
Darling X LFW19 — Darling with LSF PR
Wings To Fly — Equity Group PLC with Ogilvy Africa
The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management winner:
#Gokada2.0 — Gokada Nigeria with Modion Communications
Certificate of Excellence:
M-Kopa Impact Report : From Promise To Reality — M-Kopa Solar with Levanter Africa/5ive Africa
Superior Achievement in Brand Building — MTN Ghana with Touchpoint Magna Carta
The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Research and Planning winner:
Age of AI — Microsoft Middle East and Africa with WE Communications
The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Measurement and Evaluation winner:
Scaling up: Researching stakeholder relations to boost innovation in Africa — SA Innovation Summit with Reputation Matters
Certificate of Excellence:
Artificial Insermination- "Uhimilishaji wa Tija kwa Wafugaji" — Land O' Lakes Venture 37 with Blueink Group Ltd.
HGTV Channel Launch — Discovery Inc with FleishmanHillard
Gold Sabre Awards for Public Relations Campaigns
Geographic categories
Northern Africa winner:
Knowing which way the wind blows — Siemens Gamesa with BCW Africa
Western Africa winner:
African migrations: Changing global perceptions — Mo Ibrahim Foundation
Certificate of Excellence:
#SheaOnTheBeach — SheaMoisture with Redrick PR, Coker Creative
Alleviating Poverty Through Human Capital Investments — The National Social Investment Office (NSIO) with StateCraft Inc.
Raise Awareness and Drive Participation for The Jack Ma Foundation’s Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative - Jack Ma Foundation with Chain Reactions Nigeria
Leveraging on Emergency Communication Centre for National Security — Nigerian Communication Commission with Image Merchants Promotion Limited
Eastern Africa winner:
Wings to Fly — Equity Group PLC with Ogilvy Africa
Certificate of Excellence:
Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom — Safaricom PLC with Ogilvy Africa
Takeover of Kenol Kobil by Rubis SCA. — Bowmans with 1. Media Edge Public Relations 2. TBWA Integrated 3. Redhouse Digital
Southern Africa winner:
#ClearTheStigma — Jet with Joe Public United
Certificate of Excellence:
Dove 100 Colours of Africa — Unilever South Africa - DOVE with Edelman
Hyundai Don't Cross Your T's — Hyundai South Africa with Clockwork
Lenovo Father's Day Confessions — Lenovo with WE Communications
Philips Back to Rhythm — Philips with FleishmanHillard
Practice Area Categories
Business-To-Business Marketing winner:
Nupen Staude de Vries: Year One — Nupen Staude de Vries Inc. with Tribeca Public Relations
Certificate of Excellence:
Knowing which way the wind blows — Siemens Gamesa with BCW Africa
Cause-related marketing winner:
Philips Back to Rhythm — Philips with FleishmanHillard
Certificate of Excellence:
#BackToRhythm — Philips South Africa with Ogilvy South Africa
Vodacom Mum & Baby Service — Vodacom with WE Communications
Corporate Image winner:
Bolt: An enabler of progress — Bolt with Tribeca Public Relations
Certificate of Excellence:
Bringing Good Times from a Good Place — Pernod Ricard with BCW Africa
LinkedIn Social Advocacy — Microsoft Middle East and Africa with WE Communications
Corporate Social Responsibility winner:
Shield - Sbonis’IDiski — Unilever South Africa - Shield with Edelman
Certificate of Excellence:
Employee CSR Challenge — Vivo Energy Ghana Limited
FQM Boreholes Project – Water is Life— First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FQM) with Langmead & Baker Ltd
Crisis/Issues Management winner:
Pharma Students Demonstrate — United States International University - Africa (Usiu_A) with Engage BCW, Kenya
Certificate of Excellence:
MTN Momo is not shutting down — MTN Ghana with touchpoint Magna Carta
Stanbic Music Festival 2019 — Stanbic Bank Zambia with Langmead & Baker Ltd
Digital Campaign winner:
Count Me In - 2019 National Census for Kenya — Kenya National Bureau for Statistics (KNBS) With Apex Porter Novelli
Certificate of Excellence:
Hyundai Don't Cross Your T's — Hyundai South Africa with Clockwork
Launch of Win by inwi — inwi with PR Media
Employee Communications winner:
Employee CSR Challenge — Vivo Energy Ghana Limited
Certificate of Excellence:
Sage Africa & Middle East : Your Voice Pulse Survey 2019 — Sage
Financial Communications winner:
Chaka Launch — Chaka with LSF PR
Certificate of Excellence:
Sage Budget Speech campaign 2019 — Sage South Africa with Idea Engineers
Integrated Marketing winner:
Launch of White Walker by Johnnie Walker — East African Breweries Limited with 1. Media Edge Public Relations 2. Redhouse Digital
Certificate of Excellence:
Artificial Insermination- "Uhimilishaji wa Tija kwa Wafugaji" — Land O' Lakes Venture 37 with Blueink Group Ltd.
Ndoto Zetu — Safaricom PLC with Ogilvy Africa
Marketing to Consumers (New Product) winner:
#LiveInTheNow — Audi South Africa with Ogilvy South Africa
Certificate of Excellence:
Boomerang Tunes — WarnerMedia with BCW Africa
HGTV Channel Launch — Discovery Inc with FleishmanHillard
Marketing to Consumers (Existing Product) winner:
MenaCal.7 Woman to the Bone — MenaCal.7 with Tribeca Public Relations
Certificate of Excellence:
#ShopTheStreet — Yoco with Avatar PR
Don't tell the kids — Hamleys with Avatar PR
Media Relations winner:
More than Afrobeats — Universal Music Group Nigeria with BWL Agency
Certificate of Excellence:
Cellulant’s Inaugural Partner Summit 2019 - Cellulant with Chain Reactions Nigeria
Communicating Regulatory Compliance for Consumer Loyalty — Kano State Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) with Image Merchants Promotion Limited
Launching into Africa — Microsoft Middle East and Africa with WE Communications
Microsoft Stakeholder Engagament - Launch of data centres in South Africa — Microsoft South Africa with FleishmanHillard South Africa
Public Affairs/Government Relations winner:
Curtailing Foreign Rice Smuggling into Nigeria — RIPAN and Nigeria Customs Service with Image Merchants Promotion Limited
Public Education winner:
Restating the Obvious — ARS - COREVIH with Blast BCW
Certificate of Excellence:
Republic of Sexual Abuse — Black River FC / POWA with Avatar PR
Social Media Campaign winner:
#ClearTheStigma — Jet with Joe Public United
Certificate of Excellence:
Axe Advocate Programme — Unilever South Africa - AXE with Edelman
Cell C Inanda Africa Cup 2019 — Inanda Club with Mason Show Management (Pty) Ltd
Lenovo Digital Scavenger Hunt — Lenovo with WE Communications
Vaseline - Journey of a Jar — Unilever South Africa - Vaseline with Edelman
Special Event/Sponsorship winner:
Darling X LFW19 — Darling with LSF PR
Certificate of Excellence:
TRESemmé - New York Fashion Week — Unilever South Africa - TRESemmé with Edelman
Industry sector categories
Consumer Products/Services winner:
Dulux Colour Futures Colour of the Year 2019 — Dulux with FleishmanHillard
Fashion and Beauty winner:
Dove 100 Colours of Africa — Unilever South Africa - DOVE with Edelman
Financial and Professional Services winner:
Fuliza — Safaricom PLC with Ogilvy Africa
Food and Beverage winner:
KFC Proposal — KFC - South Africa with Edelman Africa
Healthcare winner:
#BiogenJourney: The world's first unfluencer campaign — Biogen with Retroactive
Media, Arts and Entertainment winner:
Cartoon Network Soccer Superfan — WarnerMedia with BCW Africa
Certificate of Excellence:
LaLiga Community & Corporate Engagements — LaLiga with Clockwork
Long Live the Bat! — WarnerMedia with BCW Africa
Mining and Extractive Industries winner:
#SheRocks — Glencore South Africa with Ogilvy South Africa
Certificate of Excellence:
Exxaro Powering SAs Possibility — Exxaro with Clockwork
Not For Profit/Charities winner:
Shield - Sbonis’IDiski — Unilever South Africa - Shield with Edelman
Certificate of Excellence:
African migrations: Changing global perceptions — Mo Ibrahim Foundation
Pharma Students Demonstrate — United States International University - Africa (Usiu_A) With Engage BCW, Kenya
Public Sector/Government winner:
NAF Women of War — Nigerian Air Force NAF with Image Merchants Promotion Limited
Technology winner:
Customer Private Lounge — Audi South Africa with Ogilvy South Africa
Certificate of Excellence:
Icons of Change – Facebook with Chain Reactions Nigeria
Lenovo #Built4EveryU Campaign — Lenovo with WE Communications
Scaling up: Researching stakeholder relations to boost innovation in Africa — SA Innovation Summit with Reputation Matters
Vodacom- Beyond a Telco — Vodacom with WE Communications
Telecommunications winner:
Vodacom- Beyond a Telco — Vodacom with WE Communications
Travel and Leisure winner:
Building Positive Narrative for Dubai as Affordable Destination for Nigerians — Chain Reactions Nigeria