Sabre Awards Africa: 2020 winners announced

The winners of the 2020 Sabre Awards Africa have been announced.

The trophies were originally scheduled to be presented at the African Public Relations Association Congress in Dar-es-Salaam in May, which has been postponed due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic. PRovoke Media and Apra are exploring other options for both the Congress and the awards presentation.

The platinum Sabre Award for best in show


Finalists:


#BiogenJourney: The world's first unfluencer campaign — Biogen with Retroactive
#ClearTheStigma — Jet with Joe Public United
African migrations: Changing global perceptions — Mo Ibrahim Foundation
Shield - Sbonis’IDiski — Unilever South Africa - Shield with Edelman
Wings To Fly — Equity Group PLC with Ogilvy Africa

The Diamond Sabre Awards for Excellence in Public Relations in the C-Suite


Company of the Year winner:


Company of the Year — MTN Ghana with Touchpoint Magna Carta

The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Brand-Building winner:


#SeeFinish — Leadway Assurance Plc with Modion Communications

Certificate of Excellence:


Darling X LFW19 — Darling with LSF PR
Wings To Fly — Equity Group PLC with Ogilvy Africa

The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management winner:


#Gokada2.0 — Gokada Nigeria with Modion Communications

Certificate of Excellence:


M-Kopa Impact Report : From Promise To Reality — M-Kopa Solar with Levanter Africa/5ive Africa
Superior Achievement in Brand Building — MTN Ghana with Touchpoint Magna Carta

The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Research and Planning winner:
Age of AI — Microsoft Middle East and Africa with WE Communications

The Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Measurement and Evaluation winner:


Scaling up: Researching stakeholder relations to boost innovation in Africa — SA Innovation Summit with Reputation Matters

Certificate of Excellence:


Artificial Insermination- "Uhimilishaji wa Tija kwa Wafugaji" — Land O' Lakes Venture 37 with Blueink Group Ltd.
HGTV Channel Launch — Discovery Inc with FleishmanHillard

Gold Sabre Awards for Public Relations Campaigns


Geographic categories


Northern Africa winner:


Knowing which way the wind blows — Siemens Gamesa with BCW Africa

Western Africa winner:


African migrations: Changing global perceptions — Mo Ibrahim Foundation

Certificate of Excellence:


#SheaOnTheBeach — SheaMoisture with Redrick PR, Coker Creative
Alleviating Poverty Through Human Capital Investments — The National Social Investment Office (NSIO) with StateCraft Inc.
Raise Awareness and Drive Participation for The Jack Ma Foundation’s Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative - Jack Ma Foundation with Chain Reactions Nigeria
Leveraging on Emergency Communication Centre for National Security — Nigerian Communication Commission with Image Merchants Promotion Limited

Eastern Africa winner:


Wings to Fly — Equity Group PLC with Ogilvy Africa

Certificate of Excellence:


Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom — Safaricom PLC with Ogilvy Africa
Takeover of Kenol Kobil by Rubis SCA. — Bowmans with 1. Media Edge Public Relations 2. TBWA Integrated 3. Redhouse Digital

Southern Africa winner:


#ClearTheStigma — Jet with Joe Public United

Certificate of Excellence:


Dove 100 Colours of Africa — Unilever South Africa - DOVE with Edelman
Hyundai Don't Cross Your T's — Hyundai South Africa with Clockwork
Lenovo Father's Day Confessions — Lenovo with WE Communications
Philips Back to Rhythm — Philips with FleishmanHillard

Practice Area Categories


Business-To-Business Marketing winner:


Nupen Staude de Vries: Year One — Nupen Staude de Vries Inc. with Tribeca Public Relations

Certificate of Excellence:


Knowing which way the wind blows — Siemens Gamesa with BCW Africa

Cause-related marketing winner:


Philips Back to Rhythm — Philips with FleishmanHillard

Certificate of Excellence:


#BackToRhythm — Philips South Africa with Ogilvy South Africa
Vodacom Mum & Baby Service — Vodacom with WE Communications

Corporate Image winner:


Bolt: An enabler of progress — Bolt with Tribeca Public Relations

Certificate of Excellence:


Bringing Good Times from a Good Place — Pernod Ricard with BCW Africa
LinkedIn Social Advocacy — Microsoft Middle East and Africa with WE Communications

Corporate Social Responsibility winner:


Shield - Sbonis’IDiski — Unilever South Africa - Shield with Edelman

Certificate of Excellence:


Employee CSR Challenge — Vivo Energy Ghana Limited
FQM Boreholes Project – Water is Life— First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FQM) with Langmead & Baker Ltd

Crisis/Issues Management winner:


Pharma Students Demonstrate — United States International University - Africa (Usiu_A) with Engage BCW, Kenya

Certificate of Excellence:


MTN Momo is not shutting down — MTN Ghana with touchpoint Magna Carta
Stanbic Music Festival 2019 — Stanbic Bank Zambia with Langmead & Baker Ltd

Digital Campaign winner:


Count Me In - 2019 National Census for Kenya — Kenya National Bureau for Statistics (KNBS) With Apex Porter Novelli

Certificate of Excellence:


Hyundai Don't Cross Your T's — Hyundai South Africa with Clockwork
Launch of Win by inwi — inwi with PR Media

Employee Communications winner:


Employee CSR Challenge — Vivo Energy Ghana Limited

Certificate of Excellence:


Sage Africa & Middle East : Your Voice Pulse Survey 2019 — Sage

Financial Communications winner:


Chaka Launch — Chaka with LSF PR

Certificate of Excellence:


Sage Budget Speech campaign 2019 — Sage South Africa with Idea Engineers

Integrated Marketing winner:


Launch of White Walker by Johnnie Walker — East African Breweries Limited with 1. Media Edge Public Relations 2. Redhouse Digital

Certificate of Excellence:


Artificial Insermination- "Uhimilishaji wa Tija kwa Wafugaji" — Land O' Lakes Venture 37 with Blueink Group Ltd.
Ndoto Zetu — Safaricom PLC with Ogilvy Africa

Marketing to Consumers (New Product) winner:


#LiveInTheNow — Audi South Africa with Ogilvy South Africa

Certificate of Excellence:


Boomerang Tunes — WarnerMedia with BCW Africa
HGTV Channel Launch — Discovery Inc with FleishmanHillard

Marketing to Consumers (Existing Product) winner:


MenaCal.7 Woman to the Bone — MenaCal.7 with Tribeca Public Relations

Certificate of Excellence:


#ShopTheStreet — Yoco with Avatar PR
Don't tell the kids — Hamleys with Avatar PR

Media Relations winner:


More than Afrobeats — Universal Music Group Nigeria with BWL Agency

Certificate of Excellence:


Cellulant’s Inaugural Partner Summit 2019 - Cellulant with Chain Reactions Nigeria
Communicating Regulatory Compliance for Consumer Loyalty — Kano State Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) with Image Merchants Promotion Limited
Launching into Africa — Microsoft Middle East and Africa with WE Communications
Microsoft Stakeholder Engagament - Launch of data centres in South Africa — Microsoft South Africa with FleishmanHillard South Africa

Public Affairs/Government Relations winner:


Curtailing Foreign Rice Smuggling into Nigeria — RIPAN and Nigeria Customs Service with Image Merchants Promotion Limited

Public Education winner:


Restating the Obvious — ARS - COREVIH with Blast BCW

Certificate of Excellence:


Republic of Sexual Abuse — Black River FC / POWA with Avatar PR

Social Media Campaign winner:


#ClearTheStigma — Jet with Joe Public United

Certificate of Excellence:


Axe Advocate Programme — Unilever South Africa - AXE with Edelman
Cell C Inanda Africa Cup 2019 — Inanda Club with Mason Show Management (Pty) Ltd
Lenovo Digital Scavenger Hunt — Lenovo with WE Communications
Vaseline - Journey of a Jar — Unilever South Africa - Vaseline with Edelman

Special Event/Sponsorship winner:


Darling X LFW19 — Darling with LSF PR

Certificate of Excellence:


TRESemmé - New York Fashion Week — Unilever South Africa - TRESemmé with Edelman

Industry sector categories


Consumer Products/Services winner:


Dulux Colour Futures Colour of the Year 2019 — Dulux with FleishmanHillard

Fashion and Beauty winner:


Dove 100 Colours of Africa — Unilever South Africa - DOVE with Edelman

Financial and Professional Services winner:


Fuliza — Safaricom PLC with Ogilvy Africa

Food and Beverage winner:


KFC Proposal — KFC - South Africa with Edelman Africa

Healthcare winner:


#BiogenJourney: The world's first unfluencer campaign — Biogen with Retroactive

Media, Arts and Entertainment winner:


Cartoon Network Soccer Superfan — WarnerMedia with BCW Africa

Certificate of Excellence:


LaLiga Community & Corporate Engagements — LaLiga with Clockwork
Long Live the Bat! — WarnerMedia with BCW Africa

Mining and Extractive Industries winner:


#SheRocks — Glencore South Africa with Ogilvy South Africa

Certificate of Excellence:


Exxaro Powering SAs Possibility — Exxaro with Clockwork

Not For Profit/Charities winner:


Shield - Sbonis’IDiski — Unilever South Africa - Shield with Edelman

Certificate of Excellence:


African migrations: Changing global perceptions — Mo Ibrahim Foundation
Pharma Students Demonstrate — United States International University - Africa (Usiu_A) With Engage BCW, Kenya

Public Sector/Government winner:


NAF Women of War — Nigerian Air Force NAF with Image Merchants Promotion Limited

Technology winner:


Customer Private Lounge — Audi South Africa with Ogilvy South Africa

Certificate of Excellence:


Icons of Change – Facebook with Chain Reactions Nigeria
Lenovo #Built4EveryU Campaign — Lenovo with WE Communications
Scaling up: Researching stakeholder relations to boost innovation in Africa — SA Innovation Summit with Reputation Matters
Vodacom- Beyond a Telco — Vodacom with WE Communications

Telecommunications winner:


Vodacom- Beyond a Telco — Vodacom with WE Communications

Travel and Leisure winner:


Building Positive Narrative for Dubai as Affordable Destination for Nigerians — Chain Reactions Nigeria
