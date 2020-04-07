Sabre Awards Africa: 2020 winners announced

The winners of the 2020 Sabre Awards Africa have been announced.

The trophies were originally scheduled to be presented at the African Public Relations Association Congress in Dar-es-Salaam in May, which has been postponed due to concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic. PRovoke Media and Apra are exploring other options for both the Congress and the awards presentation.#BiogenJourney: The world's first unfluencer campaign — Biogen with Retroactive#ClearTheStigma — Jet with Joe Public UnitedAfrican migrations: Changing global perceptions — Mo Ibrahim FoundationShield - Sbonis’IDiski — Unilever South Africa - Shield with EdelmanWings To Fly — Equity Group PLC with Ogilvy AfricaCompany of the Year — MTN Ghana with Touchpoint Magna Carta#SeeFinish — Leadway Assurance Plc with Modion CommunicationsDarling X LFW19 — Darling with LSF PRWings To Fly — Equity Group PLC with Ogilvy Africa#Gokada2.0 — Gokada Nigeria with Modion CommunicationsM-Kopa Impact Report : From Promise To Reality — M-Kopa Solar with Levanter Africa/5ive AfricaSuperior Achievement in Brand Building — MTN Ghana with Touchpoint Magna CartaThe Sabre Award for Superior Achievement in Research and Planning winner:Age of AI — Microsoft Middle East and Africa with WE CommunicationsScaling up: Researching stakeholder relations to boost innovation in Africa — SA Innovation Summit with Reputation MattersArtificial Insermination- "Uhimilishaji wa Tija kwa Wafugaji" — Land O' Lakes Venture 37 with Blueink Group Ltd.HGTV Channel Launch — Discovery Inc with FleishmanHillardKnowing which way the wind blows — Siemens Gamesa with BCW AfricaAfrican migrations: Changing global perceptions — Mo Ibrahim Foundation#SheaOnTheBeach — SheaMoisture with Redrick PR, Coker CreativeAlleviating Poverty Through Human Capital Investments — The National Social Investment Office (NSIO) with StateCraft Inc.Raise Awareness and Drive Participation for The Jack Ma Foundation’s Africa Netpreneur Prize Initiative - Jack Ma Foundation with Chain Reactions NigeriaLeveraging on Emergency Communication Centre for National Security — Nigerian Communication Commission with Image Merchants Promotion LimitedWings to Fly — Equity Group PLC with Ogilvy AfricaChapa Dimba Na Safaricom — Safaricom PLC with Ogilvy AfricaTakeover of Kenol Kobil by Rubis SCA. — Bowmans with 1. Media Edge Public Relations 2. TBWA Integrated 3. Redhouse Digital#ClearTheStigma — Jet with Joe Public UnitedDove 100 Colours of Africa — Unilever South Africa - DOVE with EdelmanHyundai Don't Cross Your T's — Hyundai South Africa with ClockworkLenovo Father's Day Confessions — Lenovo with WE CommunicationsPhilips Back to Rhythm — Philips with FleishmanHillardNupen Staude de Vries: Year One — Nupen Staude de Vries Inc. with Tribeca Public RelationsKnowing which way the wind blows — Siemens Gamesa with BCW AfricaPhilips Back to Rhythm — Philips with FleishmanHillard#BackToRhythm — Philips South Africa with Ogilvy South AfricaVodacom Mum & Baby Service — Vodacom with WE CommunicationsBolt: An enabler of progress — Bolt with Tribeca Public RelationsBringing Good Times from a Good Place — Pernod Ricard with BCW AfricaLinkedIn Social Advocacy — Microsoft Middle East and Africa with WE CommunicationsShield - Sbonis’IDiski — Unilever South Africa - Shield with EdelmanEmployee CSR Challenge — Vivo Energy Ghana LimitedFQM Boreholes Project – Water is Life— First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FQM) with Langmead & Baker LtdPharma Students Demonstrate — United States International University - Africa (Usiu_A) with Engage BCW, KenyaMTN Momo is not shutting down — MTN Ghana with touchpoint Magna CartaStanbic Music Festival 2019 — Stanbic Bank Zambia with Langmead & Baker LtdCount Me In - 2019 National Census for Kenya — Kenya National Bureau for Statistics (KNBS) With Apex Porter NovelliHyundai Don't Cross Your T's — Hyundai South Africa with ClockworkLaunch of Win by inwi — inwi with PR MediaEmployee CSR Challenge — Vivo Energy Ghana LimitedSage Africa & Middle East : Your Voice Pulse Survey 2019 — SageChaka Launch — Chaka with LSF PRSage Budget Speech campaign 2019 — Sage South Africa with Idea EngineersLaunch of White Walker by Johnnie Walker — East African Breweries Limited with 1. Media Edge Public Relations 2. Redhouse DigitalArtificial Insermination- "Uhimilishaji wa Tija kwa Wafugaji" — Land O' Lakes Venture 37 with Blueink Group Ltd.Ndoto Zetu — Safaricom PLC with Ogilvy Africa#LiveInTheNow — Audi South Africa with Ogilvy South AfricaBoomerang Tunes — WarnerMedia with BCW AfricaHGTV Channel Launch — Discovery Inc with FleishmanHillardMenaCal.7 Woman to the Bone — MenaCal.7 with Tribeca Public Relations#ShopTheStreet — Yoco with Avatar PRDon't tell the kids — Hamleys with Avatar PRMore than Afrobeats — Universal Music Group Nigeria with BWL AgencyCellulant’s Inaugural Partner Summit 2019 - Cellulant with Chain Reactions NigeriaCommunicating Regulatory Compliance for Consumer Loyalty — Kano State Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) with Image Merchants Promotion LimitedLaunching into Africa — Microsoft Middle East and Africa with WE CommunicationsMicrosoft Stakeholder Engagament - Launch of data centres in South Africa — Microsoft South Africa with FleishmanHillard South AfricaCurtailing Foreign Rice Smuggling into Nigeria — RIPAN and Nigeria Customs Service with Image Merchants Promotion LimitedRestating the Obvious — ARS - COREVIH with Blast BCWRepublic of Sexual Abuse — Black River FC / POWA with Avatar PR#ClearTheStigma — Jet with Joe Public UnitedAxe Advocate Programme — Unilever South Africa - AXE with EdelmanCell C Inanda Africa Cup 2019 — Inanda Club with Mason Show Management (Pty) LtdLenovo Digital Scavenger Hunt — Lenovo with WE CommunicationsVaseline - Journey of a Jar — Unilever South Africa - Vaseline with EdelmanDarling X LFW19 — Darling with LSF PRTRESemmé - New York Fashion Week — Unilever South Africa - TRESemmé with EdelmanDulux Colour Futures Colour of the Year 2019 — Dulux with FleishmanHillardDove 100 Colours of Africa — Unilever South Africa - DOVE with EdelmanFuliza — Safaricom PLC with Ogilvy AfricaKFC Proposal — KFC - South Africa with Edelman Africa#BiogenJourney: The world's first unfluencer campaign — Biogen with RetroactiveCartoon Network Soccer Superfan — WarnerMedia with BCW AfricaLaLiga Community & Corporate Engagements — LaLiga with ClockworkLong Live the Bat! — WarnerMedia with BCW Africa#SheRocks — Glencore South Africa with Ogilvy South AfricaExxaro Powering SAs Possibility — Exxaro with ClockworkShield - Sbonis’IDiski — Unilever South Africa - Shield with EdelmanAfrican migrations: Changing global perceptions — Mo Ibrahim FoundationPharma Students Demonstrate — United States International University - Africa (Usiu_A) With Engage BCW, KenyaNAF Women of War — Nigerian Air Force NAF with Image Merchants Promotion LimitedCustomer Private Lounge — Audi South Africa with Ogilvy South AfricaIcons of Change – Facebook with Chain Reactions NigeriaLenovo #Built4EveryU Campaign — Lenovo with WE CommunicationsScaling up: Researching stakeholder relations to boost innovation in Africa — SA Innovation Summit with Reputation MattersVodacom- Beyond a Telco — Vodacom with WE CommunicationsVodacom- Beyond a Telco — Vodacom with WE CommunicationsBuilding Positive Narrative for Dubai as Affordable Destination for Nigerians — Chain Reactions Nigeria