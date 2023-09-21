Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Media News Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Somalia's first all-women newsroom spotlights female taboos

21 Sep 2023
By: Abdi Sheikh
People often laugh when Fathi Mohamed Ahmed tells them she runs the first and only all-female newsroom in Somalia, one of the most dangerous places on the planet to be a reporter.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

But Bilan, the media house where Ahmed works as chief editor, is far from a punchline, producing a daily mix of hard news and in-depth features for local and sometimes international audiences.

Shining a light

In its almost 18 months of operation Bilan, which means "to shine a light", has overcome prejudice and insecurity to illuminate some of the most taboo subjects in Somalia, including a female drug epidemic, albinism, women living with HIV and period shame.

"Sometimes my soul tells me I cannot continue the work because of insecurity and societal pressure. However, it is a career that I loved since my childhood and a dream which still lives in me," Ahmed said.

Although it is supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), success has not come easy or risk-free for Ahmed and her team.

Danger

With more than 50 journalists killed since 2010, Somalia is the most dangerous country for journalists in Africa, according to Reporters Without Borders.

The Committee to Protect Journalists ranks Somalia last in its Global Impunity Index, which measures the number of unsolved journalist murders as a percentage of a country's population.

As a deeply patriarchal society, some people find it difficult to discuss women's issues publicly, Ahmed said. Others complain Bilan's stories blemish the country's reputation.

Source:
Thabo Bester escape story wins GroundUp a Nat Nakasa award

2 days ago

"We know Somalis, for them girls' issues are shameful," she said. "For example, signs of adolescence like menstruation, periods. Girls are not taught the symptoms of womanhood in the classroom."

A story about the stigma surrounding menstruation became one of Bilan's most viral when it was broadcast earlier this year, garnering more than 130,000 views and dozens of comments on Facebook.

"I used to feel fear when I wanted to share my personal problems with the teacher. I failed to express my problem," said Maria Abdullahi Jama, a 19-year-old student at Bondhere School in Mogadishu. "I urge students not to feel shame and fear."

Campaign

The story prompted the Ministry of Women to offer to work together on an advocacy campaign, and has won over at least one Islamic cleric, a group that often holds the most conservative views in Somali society.

"It is good to give awareness to the girls about period and how to stay clean so they see it as something natural that all women have," said Sheikh Abdi Hayi, who preaches at the Omar Ibnu Khadab Mosque.

Bilan has revolutionised the news agenda in Somalia, said Abdallah Al Dardari, director of the United Nations Development Programme Regional Bureau for Arab States.

"With their unique voice and the growing reach of the Bilan Media brand, they're creating a demand for change and better treatment of women and girls that can't be ignored," Al Dardari said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
Read more: journalist, Somalia, news, women

Related

The channel is now available on DStv Access. Source: Supplied.
E! Africa now available on DStv Access8 Sep 2023
Source:
Myanmar photojournalist sentenced to 20 years of hard labour8 Sep 2023
Source:
Call for entries: The One Club and 3% Movement launch global Next Creative Leaders 202331 Aug 2023
Derek Watts has died. Source: MNet.
Carte Blanche presenter Derek Watts has died22 Aug 2023
Source:
New groove: Gen Z dominates Hip hop streams on anniversary celebration22 Aug 2023
Source:
Somalia bans TikTok, Telegram and 1XBet over 'horrific' content, misinformation21 Aug 2023
Source:
PR practitioners should focus on pitching newsworthy stories instead of being friends with journalists17 Aug 2023
Cisco will bring EDGE Centres into WomHub incubation spaces. Source: x.com
#WomensMonth: Cisco and WomHub partner to help women in STEM17 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz