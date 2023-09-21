Ogilvy Africa's Lesso Lessons shortlisted at The Care Awards

The ad is the only African campaign to make it onto the shortlist. Source: YouTube.
The Care Awards recognise excellence in promoting care for people and the environment. Since 2015, Dita Charanzovà, Vice-President of the European Parliament, has been the jury president and Godmother of the award.
The categories encompass various topics, including public health, the environment, sustainable consumption, public safety, disability, human rights, domestic violence, child abuse, homelessness, education, and other relevant public issues. By highlighting these campaigns, the Care Awards promote awareness, raise visibility and inspire change in society.
This ACT Responsible initiative was launched in 2008 with the European Association of Communications Agencies in partnership with the support of the European Parliament. This year, the 120 entries were submitted by 85 agencies for 106 advertisers, representing 28 countries.
After the first-round of judging, a total of 30 campaigns stood out and made it to the shortlist with 16 countries are represented.
These campaigns were drawn from a pool of 120 entries, which were divided in three categories:
Companies & Businesses
Corporate governance (CSR): it covers corporate campaigns advocating for safety, youth empowerment, communities welfare and environmental responsibility. This category included 46 campaigns, 15 are shortlisted.
- Bangladesh - Grey Advertising Bangladesh Ltd. for IPDC Finance Ltd. - Child Marriage Prevention Loan
- Brazil - FCB Brasil for Raça Magazine - Black characters
- Canada - FCB Canada for Adidas - Runner 321
- France - Publicis Conseil for Renault - Time-fighters program
- Kenya - Ogilvy Africa for Ministry of Health Kenya & Roto Tanks - Lesso lessons
- Mexico - MullenLowe SSP3 for Music Vibe & Fun Ticket - Blind seats
- New Zealand - DDB Group Aotearoa for Team Heroine - Correct the Internet
- Portugal - FCB Lisboa for Penguin Random House - Portuguese (re)constitution
- Peru - Circus Grey for Mibanco - The emancipation loan
- Peru - VMLY&R for Alicorp - The prevention formula
- United Kingdom - FCB Inferno for Virgin Group & Made By Dyslexia - Dyslexic thinking
- United Kingdom - Grey London for Dole Fresh Fruit Europe - No fruit should be forbidden`
- United Kingdom - Havas London for Reckitt - Me, my autism & I
- United Kingdom - Ogilvy UK for Unilever - As early as five
- United States - 72andSunny for United Airlines - Chief trash officer
NGOs & Foundations
Non-profit organisations and non-governmental bodies: These entities operate for educational or charitable purposes, with no financial benefits to shareholders or trustees. They are established by private individuals or organisations with no participation or representation of any government. A total of 66 campaigns fell under this category, 13 are shortlisted.
- Argentina - Grey Argentina for LALCEC (Liga Argentina de Lucha contra el Cáncer) - Finger puppets
- Brazil - VMLY&R São Paulo for Greenpeace - Handle with care
- France - Havas Paris for Fondation Anne de Gaulle - Anne de Gaulle
- France - Publicis Conseil for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center - Monday
- France - STEVE for World Vision - The unshowables
- France - TBWA\Paris for HandsAway - Decoding women
- France & Germany - McCann Paris & McCann Germany for Junge Helden - Opt-Ink
- Germany - Havas Germany for fiftyfifty (organisation for homeless people) - Winter in Germany
- Peru - Havas Group for Amnesty International - The best religion is love
- United Kingdom - Adam&eveDDB for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) - The last photo
- United States - Area 23, an IPG Health Company for Stand for the Silent x Kazoo - Social bullets
- United States - Grey New York for American Society of Clinical Oncology - The most beautiful sound
- United States & India - FCB Chicago & FCB India for SOS Children’s Villages - Chatpat
Governments & Institutions
Government bodies and related organisations: it represents governing governing authorities of political units and the mechanisms through which governing bodies exercise authority in a political society. Eight campaigns entered this category, two are shortlisted.
- Belgium - Air Brussels for Equal.Brussels & Safe.Brussels - Saved by the doorbell
- Panama - Verbo for Instituto Nacional de la Mujer - Don’t normalize it