Ogilvy Africa's Lesso Lessons shortlisted at The Care Awards

Ogilvy Africa's Lesso Lessons has made it onto The Care Awards shortlist.

The ad is the only African campaign to make it onto the shortlist. Source: YouTube.

The Care Awards recognise excellence in promoting care for people and the environment. Since 2015, Dita Charanzovà, Vice-President of the European Parliament, has been the jury president and Godmother of the award.

The categories encompass various topics, including public health, the environment, sustainable consumption, public safety, disability, human rights, domestic violence, child abuse, homelessness, education, and other relevant public issues. By highlighting these campaigns, the Care Awards promote awareness, raise visibility and inspire change in society.

This ACT Responsible initiative was launched in 2008 with the European Association of Communications Agencies in partnership with the support of the European Parliament. This year, the 120 entries were submitted by 85 agencies for 106 advertisers, representing 28 countries.

After the first-round of judging, a total of 30 campaigns stood out and made it to the shortlist with 16 countries are represented.

These campaigns were drawn from a pool of 120 entries, which were divided in three categories:

Companies & Businesses

Corporate governance (CSR): it covers corporate campaigns advocating for safety, youth empowerment, communities welfare and environmental responsibility. This category included 46 campaigns, 15 are shortlisted.

Bangladesh - Grey Advertising Bangladesh Ltd. for IPDC Finance Ltd. - Child Marriage Prevention Loan

Brazil - FCB Brasil for Raça Magazine - Black characters

Canada - FCB Canada for Adidas - Runner 321

France - Publicis Conseil for Renault - Time-fighters program

Kenya - Ogilvy Africa for Ministry of Health Kenya & Roto Tanks - Lesso lessons

Mexico - MullenLowe SSP3 for Music Vibe & Fun Ticket - Blind seats

New Zealand - DDB Group Aotearoa for Team Heroine - Correct the Internet

Portugal - FCB Lisboa for Penguin Random House - Portuguese (re)constitution

Peru - Circus Grey for Mibanco - The emancipation loan

Peru - VMLY&R for Alicorp - The prevention formula

United Kingdom - FCB Inferno for Virgin Group & Made By Dyslexia - Dyslexic thinking

United Kingdom - Grey London for Dole Fresh Fruit Europe - No fruit should be forbidden`

United Kingdom - Havas London for Reckitt - Me, my autism & I

United Kingdom - Ogilvy UK for Unilever - As early as five

United States - 72andSunny for United Airlines - Chief trash officer

NGOs & Foundations

Non-profit organisations and non-governmental bodies: These entities operate for educational or charitable purposes, with no financial benefits to shareholders or trustees. They are established by private individuals or organisations with no participation or representation of any government. A total of 66 campaigns fell under this category, 13 are shortlisted.

Argentina - Grey Argentina for LALCEC (Liga Argentina de Lucha contra el Cáncer) - Finger puppets

Brazil - VMLY&R São Paulo for Greenpeace - Handle with care

France - Havas Paris for Fondation Anne de Gaulle - Anne de Gaulle

France - Publicis Conseil for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center - Monday

France - STEVE for World Vision - The unshowables

France - TBWA\Paris for HandsAway - Decoding women

France & Germany - McCann Paris & McCann Germany for Junge Helden - Opt-Ink

Germany - Havas Germany for fiftyfifty (organisation for homeless people) - Winter in Germany

Peru - Havas Group for Amnesty International - The best religion is love

United Kingdom - Adam&eveDDB for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) - The last photo

United States - Area 23, an IPG Health Company for Stand for the Silent x Kazoo - Social bullets

United States - Grey New York for American Society of Clinical Oncology - The most beautiful sound

United States & India - FCB Chicago & FCB India for SOS Children’s Villages - Chatpat

Governments & Institutions

Government bodies and related organisations: it represents governing governing authorities of political units and the mechanisms through which governing bodies exercise authority in a political society. Eight campaigns entered this category, two are shortlisted.