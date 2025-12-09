TikTok SSA top creators crowned

The 2025 TikTok Awards sub-Saharan Africa were recently announced. Picture: Creator of the Year, Raja’atu Muhammed Ibrahim, @diaryofanortherncook (Image supplied)

The event took place in Johannesburg on 6 December, under the bold theme New Era, New Icons , highlighting the diversity of the region’s creator landscape.

Winners crowned hailed from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, and Tanzania, reflecting TikTok’s commitment to elevating the voices shaping entertainment, education, and social impact across the continent.

Reflecting on the evening’s festivities, Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok’s head of content operations for sub-Saharan Africa says, “Tonight’s ceremony was a gathering of the trailblazers who have redefined what it means to be a creator in Africa.

“From Sokoto to Nairobi, and Accra to Pretoria, we honoured the creators who turned 60-second clips into cultural movements.

“We are honoured to celebrate them as they amplify their voices and take their stories from Africa to the world.”

Creator of the Year (Sponsored by Nivea) Winner: Raja’atu Muhammed Ibrahim @diaryofanortherncook (Nigeria) Taking the night’s most prestigious title, @diaryofanortherncook was recognised for her mastery of visual storytelling through food with the rich sounds of northern music. Based in Sokoto, the creator has captivated a global audience by documenting Northern Nigerian cuisine with that kind of cinematic flair that draws global attention to Nigerian food.

Storyteller of the Year (Sponsored by inDrive) Winner: Brian Nwana @briannwana (Nigeria) Based in Abuja, @briannwana claimed the Storyteller of the Year award through his food content. From street interviews to compelling personal narratives woven into his food adventures, Brian has a rare gift for capturing the human experience bite by bite. His content keeps audiences hooked from the first second to the last. His Guinness World Record for the most fast-food restaurants visited in 24 hours is just the latest example of his bold, inventive approach to content. Speaking while receiving his award, Nwana says, “Every single creator is a storyteller. We all tell stories that help drive the local communities, our cities, and our countries, and when we do that we change the perception that the world has about us”.

Video of the Year Winner: Fanuel John Masamaki @zerobrainer0 (Tanzania) Tanzanian sports creator @zerobrainer0 makes a triumphant return, winning Video of the Year after securing Sports Creator of the Year in 2024. He has become a continent-wide fan favourite thanks to his signature beige blazer and his unique, silent comedy spin on football moments. “I am truly grateful to my fans and the love I have received from Tanzanians. Thank you so much . This win was for all of us,” says Masamaki while receiving his award.

Rising Star of the Year Winner: @tunero_animations @tunero_animations (Kenya) The future of African storytelling is animated. Celebrating the next generation of talent, the Rising Star award went to Nairobi-based @tunero_animations, who has carved out a niche with animated characters like Bob Kichwa Ngumu, whose clever, sarcastic and stubborn traits resonate with Kenyans and the world. Runner-up: Esther Francis @estherfrancisbackup (Nigeria), adds a creative and relatable flair to health information that empowers users on the platform with credible information.

Social Impact Creator of the Year (Sponsored by Dis-Chem) Winner: Dejoke Ogunbiyi https://www.tiktok.com/@noositiwantiwa_@noositiwantiwa_ (Nigeria) Using the platform for good, @Noositiwantiwa_ is driving conversations that matter. From Ibadan, she tackles social issues with grace and impact, mobilising her community for positive change. Runner-up: Sinethemba Masinga @ufarm_julia (South Africa) – A champion for agriculture and sustainability, proving that farming is the future.

Food Creator of the Year winner: Malume Foodie @malumfoodie]] (South Africa) (Image supplied)

Food Creator of the Year (Sponsored by Coca-Cola) Winner: Malume Foodie @malumfoodie (South Africa) Pretoria’s self-taught cook, @malumfoodie took home the trophy thanks to the flavour and fun his videos bring to the kitchen. His approachable recipes and charismatic delivery using South African street language called Spitori and native South African languages bring a fresh, entertaining twist to his recipes and meals. “From my humble beginnings of Haamanskraal, to Soshanguve and to all of South Africa, now we are in Africa!”, says Malume Foodie, reflecting on the significance of the award.” Runner-up: Abena Amoakoaa Sintim-Aboagye @chefabbys (Ghana) – Showcasing the best of Ghanaian cuisine to the world with style. She was recently named amongst Time Magazine's 2025 list of the 1000 most influential creators in the world

Sports Creator of the Year winner: John Maingi Mbugua @zozasportscast (Kenya) (Image supplied)

Sports Creator of the Year Winner: John Maingi Mbugua @zozasportscast (Kenya) From Nairobi to the world, the @zozasportscast team delivers football analysis with passion and precision. They represent a new wave of sports journalism, which is fan-led, authentic, and always on the ball.“Winning isn’t the finish line, it’s fuel for the next chapter. Every piece of content, every discussion, every moment captured was driven by passion, and receiving this recognition means that passion is resonating far beyond my expectations,” says Mbugua as he received his award. Runner-up: Victor Ademola @ademolavictortv (Nigeria) has kept the Super Eagles and global football conversation alive with energetic commentary.

Entertainment Creator of the Year (sponsored by Pep) Winner: Belove Olocha @beloveolocha (Nigeria) A dominant force in content creation, Lagos-based @beloveolocha was awarded for her consistent ability to entertain and engage audiences with relatable movie content. She also stands out for incorporating her love for movies, sharing film moments and recommendations that resonate with her community. Runner-up: Jabulani Macdonald @jabu_macdonald (South Africa) is a staple of South Africa’s entertainment scene, known for his quick wit and engaging presence.

Education Creator of the Year Winner: Izzi Boye @izziboye (Nigeria) Making tech accessible to the masses, @izziboye is the go-to guy for gadget reviews, hacks, and digital tips. He proves that TikTok is a powerful classroom for the digital age. Runner-up: @michelle_expert @michelle_expert (South Africa) empowers her audience with expert advice and actionable insights from career development and financial literacy to personal growth and everyday decision-making.

Artist of the Year winner: Crown Uzama @theycallmeshallipopipp (Nigeria) (Image supplied)