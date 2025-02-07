The Up&Up Group's M&C Saatchi Abel expands cross-border clients

Integrated creative agency M&C Saatchi Abel, part of The Up&Up Group, has reinforced its commitment and focus on the African continent, announcing a host of new cross-border client acquisitions, building on its 2024 winning of the MTN account which goes live this year.

Johannesburg MD for M&C Saatchi Abel, Masego Motsogi says the pan-African energy and excitement have never been higher at the agency (Image supplied)

The agency’s pan-African orientation is a continuation of the recent buyout of the UK-based parent company in 2024, which resulted in the group becoming 100% locally owned.

Despite the subsequent rebrand, The Up&Up Group remains an affiliate of the global M&C Saatchi network while focusing sharply on the geographies and communities that are the most important to its agencies’ clients.

Connect with diverse African consumers

The Up&Up Group’s chief creative officer Neo Mashigo says there has been a concerted effort to adapt and connect with diverse African consumers.

“Creativity is a universal language, but it requires getting deep under the skin and understanding the nuances and challenges in very different countries across the continent.

“This has enabled us to produce meaningful work for a broader portfolio of clients across Africa, as well as attract new brands into our portfolio,” he says.

Expanding existing clients and welcoming new clients

MD of M&C Saatchi Abel’s Cape Town campus, Illé Potgieter, says that new business across the continent comes from expanding the product portfolio of existing clients and welcoming new pan-African clients on board.

“We have looked after some of Pepsico’s most-loved brands as the lead, above-the-line agency, such as Weetbix, Liquifruit, Lays, Simba and Pepsi since 2021.

“We have subsequently expanded our remit into Weetbix Digital and Simba Digital, while we’ve also been awarded the Bokomo stable, which includes Pronutro, Maltabela and Bran Flakes, without a pitch,” she explains.

Digital hub expanded with new brands

M&C Saatchi Abel has built a solid relationship with Heineken, looking after more than 20 Heineken brands in 27 markets across Africa and the Middle East through the agency’s Heineken Digital Hub.

Following Heineken’s acquisition of Distell, the agency has expanded its digital hub remit by most recently winning iconic brands such as Savanna, Bernini, Hunters and Amarula, including Amarula Gin.

Namibian Breweries has also awarded the agency Tassenberg and Castelo wines.

“Our commitment and focus on the continent is also reflected in us being awarded the AdVtech business, which focuses on secondary and tertiary education in Africa through brands such as Varsity College, Vega and Red & Yellow,” says Potgieter.

All hands on deck

The rapid expansion of the agency’s footprint echoes similar recent developments at the Johannesburg campus, with Johannesburg MD for M&C Saatchi Abel, Masego Motsogi saying the pan-African energy and excitement has never been higher.

“Our headcount has already increased substantially with the awarding of MTN, one of the biggest brands on the continent.

“This is in addition to our ongoing relationship of delivering great solutions and work for another African household name in Standard Bank.”

The Up&Up Group CEO Jacques Burger says, “At the time of the Group MBO we explained that we fervently believe that the time for Africa has well and truly arrived.

“It’s all hands on deck now in our commitment to the continent, and our creative agency M&C Saatchi Abel plays an important role in the Group’s overall growth and evolution across the continent, leveraging its deep understanding of the continent to create work for clients that resonates with diverse audiences.”