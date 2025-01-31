4 creative and marketing leaders from Africa in Gerety 2025 MEA jury

The Gerety 2025 Middle East & Africa (MEA) jury has been announced and includes four creative and marketing leaders from Africa.

Four leaders from Africa are on the 2025 Gerety MEA jury. (L to r): Nnenna Onyewuchi, Koo Govender, Linda Kachingwe-Sisya, Jeanine Gomes.

The four are:

Koo Govender, CEO Publicis Groupe Africa, South Africa

Linda Kachingwe-Sisya, executive head of marketing and communications Africa and International-RMB and FNB, South Africa

Jeanine Gomes, group creative head, MullenLowe, South Africa

Nnenna Onyewuchi, co-founder/executive director, YBR, Lagos, Nigeria

Strong ME representation

The Middle East is strongly represented on the jury.

Middle East jury members are:

Joumana Micaelian, managing partner and head of communication PIMO, Lebanon



Noor Wafa, associate creative director, VML Riyadh, Saudi Arabia



Sara Eid, regional creative director, ServicePlan, Saudi Arabia



Houda Tohme, CEO Havas Medi, Middle East, UAE



Bianca Geater, design director Dentsu Creative, UAE



Dina Jreissati, senior marketing & communications advisor, UAE



Nour Deeb, creative director, FP7 McCann, UAE



Sally Tambourgi, executive creative director, VML Dubai, UAE



Yasmina Boustani, Creative Director Edelman, UAE



Aakriti Goel, head of strategy & insights, Leo Burnett MEA (Middle East & Africa), UAE



Kirsty O’Connor, regional director –innovation & creative hub lead, Burson, UAE

MEA jury president

The MEA jury is led by Prerna Mehra, executive creative director, Mullenlowe MENA.

“I am more than honoured to be serving as the jury president for the MEA jury - it’s a front-row seat to the kind of creativity that shakes things up and makes the world take notice.

“The Gerety Awards aren’t just about trophies - they’re about setting the bar (and then raising it again).

“And this year, I get to do that with some of the most fearless, brilliant, trailblazing, game-changing women in the industry!

“We’re not just picking winners; we’re spotlighting ideas that break moulds, spark conversations, and redefine excellence.

“Can’t wait to dive into the best work of the region with this powerhouse jury. Let’s make 2025 one for the books."

Talented professionals

Gerety Awards president, Lucía Ongay, says, “An amazing group of talented professionals will once again define the Gerety winners.

“In a world of uncertainty, defining the standard to which advertising is held has never been more important.

"At its core Gerety exists as a business case for good advertising, celebrating campaigns that are not only award-worthy but ones that resonate with the world’s most powerful consumers”.

"A diamond is forever”

Named for Frances Gerety, the copywriter who in 1948 coined the slogan "A diamond is forever”, the Gerety Awards brings together a jury to select the best in advertising from a powerful perspective, creating a benchmark that is relevant to the market reality, all while redefining the standard to which advertising has traditionally been held.

More than 240 judges from 50 countries will join the 2025 Gerety Awards. As well as defining the shortlist the executive jury sessions each select the agency and production company of the year from their country.

The judging criteria are the originality of the creative ideas and the quality of their executions.

The Gerety Awards holds in-person jury sessions in 15 locations around the world and brings together agency and brand leaders to reward the most creative work from a powerful perspective.

Entries submitted must be broadcast, published or released in a commercial environment with client approval between 1 January 2024 and the closing date.

