SA leads Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa 2025 winners list

The Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa 2025 have been announced with South Africa's digital media leading from the front with six winners, with Daily Maverick winning three categories.
(Image supplied)
All the winners
Best Data visualisation
Project: The Road to a Just Energy Transition
Company: The Outlier
Country: South Africa
Best Fact-checking project
Project: Palesa’s Brave Discovery
Company: Food For Mzansi Group
Country: South Africa
Best in audience engagement
Project: The User Needs Impact Project 360
Company: Pulse Africa
Country: Nigeria
Best newsletter
Project: Elections ’24
Company: Daily Maverick
Country: South Africa
Best use of video
Project: Short form documentary | ’I don’t want to lose myself, ’ Carol de Swardt’s assisted suicide
Company: Netwerk24
Country: South Africa
Best digital subscription initiative
Project: Daily Maverick Shutdown
Company: Daily Maverick
Country: South Africa
Best innovative digital project
Shared between:
Project: Manifesto Mayhem!
Company: Daily Maverick
Country: South Africa
Project: MwanaClick: A Digital Revolution in News and Content Access
Company: Mwananchi Communications Limited
Country: Tanzania
Best use of AI in the newsroom
Project: Hausa AI News: amplifying indigenous voices with technology
Company: Legit.ng
Country: Nigeria
Best relaunch of digital platforms
Project: Relaunch of Africa Business+
Company: Jeune Afrique Media Group
Country: Tunisia
Best digital advertising product
No winner
Honourable mention:
Project: Die BurgerM Facebook Posters
Company: Media 24
Country: South Africa