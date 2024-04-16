Marketing & Media Media
    SA leads Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa 2025 winners list

    The Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa 2025 have been announced with South Africa's digital media leading from the front with six winners, with Daily Maverick winning three categories.
    7 Apr 2025
    7 Apr 2025
    Daily Maverick won three categories in the Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa 2025, the most from South Africa and also the most of all the entries (Image supplied)
    Daily Maverick won three categories in the Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa 2025, the most from South Africa and also the most of all the entries (Image supplied)

    All the winners

    Best Data visualisation

    Project: The Road to a Just Energy Transition
    Company: The Outlier
    Country: South Africa

    Best Fact-checking project

    Project: Palesa’s Brave Discovery
    Company: Food For Mzansi Group
    Country: South Africa

    Best in audience engagement

    Project: The User Needs Impact Project 360
    Company: Pulse Africa
    Country: Nigeria

    Best newsletter

    Project: Elections ’24
    Company: Daily Maverick
    Country: South Africa

    Best use of video

    Project: Short form documentary | ’I don’t want to lose myself, ’ Carol de Swardt’s assisted suicide
    Company: Netwerk24
    Country: South Africa

    Best digital subscription initiative

    Project: Daily Maverick Shutdown
    Company: Daily Maverick
    Country: South Africa

    Best innovative digital project

    Shared between:

    Project: Manifesto Mayhem!
    Company: Daily Maverick
    Country: South Africa

    Project: MwanaClick: A Digital Revolution in News and Content Access
    Company: Mwananchi Communications Limited
    Country: Tanzania

    Best use of AI in the newsroom

    Project: Hausa AI News: amplifying indigenous voices with technology
    Company: Legit.ng
    Country: Nigeria

    Best relaunch of digital platforms

    Project: Relaunch of Africa Business+
    Company: Jeune Afrique Media Group
    Country: Tunisia

    Best digital advertising product

    No winner

    Honourable mention:

    Project: Die BurgerM Facebook Posters
    Company: Media 24
    Country: South Africa

