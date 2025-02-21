Marketing & Media Publishing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Marketing & Media Publishing

    SA and Daily Maverick dominate Wan-Ifra Digital Awards Africa 2025 finalists

    The Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa 2025 finalists have been announced, with South Africa leading the pack with an overwhelming 13 finalists, with Daily Maverick dominating with finalists in six categories.
    2 Apr 2025
    2 Apr 2025
    Source: © 123rf The Digital Media Awards Africa 2025 finalists have been announced, with SA and Daily Maverick dominating the list
    Source: © 123rf 123rf The Digital Media Awards Africa 2025 finalists have been announced, with SA and Daily Maverick dominating the list

    Netwerk24 has three finalists and News24 two. Food for Mzansi and The Outlier have one finalist each.

    Nigeria has four finalists, Tunisia three and Kenya two, with Uganda, Tanzania and Ghana with one finalist each.

    The finalists are outstanding projects that have excelled in journalism, digital products and monetisation initiatives.

    Once again, the region proves its commitment to creating inspiring projects that engage and inform its audiences.

    Finalists

    (Finalists are listed alphabetically by company name.)

    Best Data Visualisation

    Project: 2024 Elections Dashboard
    Company: Daily Maverick
    Country: South Africa

    Project: Visual Investigation | Final Footsteps: The Kirsten Kluyts murder
    Company: News24
    Country: South Africa

    Project: The Road to a Just Energy Transition
    Company: The Outlier
    Country: South Africa

    Best fact-checking project

    Project: Palesa’s Brave Discovery
    Company: Food For Mzansi Group
    Country: South Africa

    Project: FactSpace DisinfoLab
    Company: Ghana Fact
    Country: Ghana

    Project: Elections 2024: News24 debunks disinformation and fact-checks misinformation
    Company: News24
    Country: South Africa

    Best in audience engagement

    Project: Live Journalism Webinar Platform
    Company: Daily Maverick
    Country: South Africa

    Project: Whatsapp
    Company: Jeune Afrique Media Group
    Country: Tunisia

    Project: The User Needs Impact Project 360
    Company: Pulse Africa
    Country: Nigeria

    Best newsletter

    Project: Elections ’24
    Company: Daily Maverick
    Country: South Africa

    Project: Le Brief
    Company: Jeune Afrique Media Group
    Country: Tunisia

    Best use of video

    Project: Smart Video Strategy for Business News Publication on TikTok
    Company: Business Insider Africa
    Country: Nigeria

    Project: How 750m in Cape Town’s city centre points to South Africa’s expansive extortion problem
    Company: Daily Maverick
    Country: South Africa

    Project: Short form documentary | ”I don’t want to lose myself,” Carol de Swardt’s assisted suicide
    Company: Netwerk24
    Country: South Africa

    Best digital subscription drive

    Project: Daily Maverick Shutdown
    Company: Daily Maverick
    Country: South Africa

    Project: Kook & Geniet | Netwerk24 adds iconic cooking brand as a digital-first
    Company: Netwerk24
    Country: South Africa

    Project: The New Vision reader revenue project
    Company: New Vision, Vision Group
    Country: Uganda

    Best innovative digital project

    Project: Manifesto Mayhem!
    Company: Daily Maverick
    Country: South Africa

    Project: People Daily News App
    Company: Mediamax Network Limited
    Country: Kenya

    Project: MwanaClick: A Digital Revolution in News and Content Access
    Company: Mwananchi Communications Limited
    Country: Tanzania

    Project: MultiVerse
    Company: Radio Africa Group
    Country: Kenya

    Best use of AI in the newsroom

    Project: Hausa AI News: amplifying indigenous voices with technology
    Company: Legit.ng
    Country: Nigeria

    Project: The world in a nutshell
    Company: Netwerk24
    Country: South Africa

    Best relaunch of digital platforms

    Project: Relaunch of Africa Business+
    Company: Jeune Afrique Media Group
    Country: Tunisia

    Project: Cross Fire: A YouTube Sports Fan Engagement Offering
    Company: Pulse Sports Nigeria
    Country: Nigeria

    Whilst not all competing initiatives made it to the final, the exceptional quality of their people and work remains undeniable.

    Jury

    The jury includes:

    Adedeji Adekunle, Program director, Nigeria Media Innovation Program, Nigeria
    Cherilyn Ireton, Executive director World Editors Forum, Wan-Ifra, UK
    Corinne Podger, Director, Digital Skills Agency, Australia
    Denis Jjuuko, Communication and visibility consultant, Prime Time Communications, Uganda
    Ivor Price, Co-founder & editor-in-chief, Food For Mzansi Group, South Africa
    Joseph Adeyeye, Managing director and editor-in-chief, Punch, Nigeria
    Khalil A. Cassimally, Head of audience Insights, The Conversation, Mauritius
    Kim Svendsen, Membership director, Wan-Ifra, Denmark
    Lindsey Jones, Strategic advisor, publishing consultant author, UK
    Madeleine White, Editor-in-chief of The Audiencers (English)
    Nick Tjaardstra, Head of digital sales (Subscriptions), Kurier, Austria
    Paul McNally, Founder, Develop AI, South Africa
    Penelope Nankunda, Content manager, digital, Vision Group, Uganda
    Queen Mosarwe, Co-founder & editor, The Argus Online, Botswana
    Susan Makore, Director, advisory and insights, Women in News
    Valérie Arnould, Deputy director, Digital Revenue Network, Wan-Ifra, France
    Tshepo Tshabalala, Project manager & team lead, The London School of Economics and Political Science, UK
    Brian Veseling, Senior editor, Wan-Ifra, Germany

    Read more: digital media, digital media awards, online media, News24, WAN-IFRA, Daily Maverick, digital publishing, publishing, Food For Mzansi
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Let's do Biz