SA and Daily Maverick dominate Wan-Ifra Digital Awards Africa 2025 finalists

The Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa 2025 finalists have been announced, with South Africa leading the pack with an overwhelming 13 finalists, with Daily Maverick dominating with finalists in six categories.

Daily Maverick dominating the list Source: © 123rf 123rf The Digital Media Awards Africa 2025 finalists have been announced, with SA anddominating the list

Netwerk24 has three finalists and News24 two. Food for Mzansi and The Outlier have one finalist each.

Nigeria has four finalists, Tunisia three and Kenya two, with Uganda, Tanzania and Ghana with one finalist each.

The finalists are outstanding projects that have excelled in journalism, digital products and monetisation initiatives.

Once again, the region proves its commitment to creating inspiring projects that engage and inform its audiences.

Finalists

(Finalists are listed alphabetically by company name.)

Best Data Visualisation

Project: 2024 Elections Dashboard

Company: Daily Maverick

Country: South Africa

Project: Visual Investigation | Final Footsteps: The Kirsten Kluyts murder

Company: News24

Country: South Africa

Project: The Road to a Just Energy Transition

Company: The Outlier

Country: South Africa

Best fact-checking project

Project: Palesa’s Brave Discovery

Company: Food For Mzansi Group

Country: South Africa

Project: FactSpace DisinfoLab

Company: Ghana Fact

Country: Ghana

Project: Elections 2024: News24 debunks disinformation and fact-checks misinformation

Company: News24

Country: South Africa

Best in audience engagement

Project: Live Journalism Webinar Platform

Company: Daily Maverick

Country: South Africa

Project: Whatsapp

Company: Jeune Afrique Media Group

Country: Tunisia

Project: The User Needs Impact Project 360

Company: Pulse Africa

Country: Nigeria

Best newsletter

Project: Elections ’24

Company: Daily Maverick

Country: South Africa

Project: Le Brief

Company: Jeune Afrique Media Group

Country: Tunisia

Best use of video

Project: Smart Video Strategy for Business News Publication on TikTok

Company: Business Insider Africa

Country: Nigeria

Project: How 750m in Cape Town’s city centre points to South Africa’s expansive extortion problem

Company: Daily Maverick

Country: South Africa

Project: Short form documentary | ”I don’t want to lose myself,” Carol de Swardt’s assisted suicide

Company: Netwerk24

Country: South Africa

Best digital subscription drive

Project: Daily Maverick Shutdown

Company: Daily Maverick

Country: South Africa

Project: Kook & Geniet | Netwerk24 adds iconic cooking brand as a digital-first

Company: Netwerk24

Country: South Africa

Project: The New Vision reader revenue project

Company: New Vision, Vision Group

Country: Uganda

Best innovative digital project

Project: Manifesto Mayhem!

Company: Daily Maverick

Country: South Africa

Project: People Daily News App

Company: Mediamax Network Limited

Country: Kenya

Project: MwanaClick: A Digital Revolution in News and Content Access

Company: Mwananchi Communications Limited

Country: Tanzania

Project: MultiVerse

Company: Radio Africa Group

Country: Kenya

Best use of AI in the newsroom

Project: Hausa AI News: amplifying indigenous voices with technology

Company: Legit.ng

Country: Nigeria

Project: The world in a nutshell

Company: Netwerk24

Country: South Africa

Best relaunch of digital platforms

Project: Relaunch of Africa Business+

Company: Jeune Afrique Media Group

Country: Tunisia

Project: Cross Fire: A YouTube Sports Fan Engagement Offering

Company: Pulse Sports Nigeria

Country: Nigeria

Whilst not all competing initiatives made it to the final, the exceptional quality of their people and work remains undeniable.

Jury

The jury includes:

Adedeji Adekunle, Program director, Nigeria Media Innovation Program, Nigeria

Cherilyn Ireton, Executive director World Editors Forum, Wan-Ifra, UK

Corinne Podger, Director, Digital Skills Agency, Australia

Denis Jjuuko, Communication and visibility consultant, Prime Time Communications, Uganda

Ivor Price, Co-founder & editor-in-chief, Food For Mzansi Group, South Africa

Joseph Adeyeye, Managing director and editor-in-chief, Punch, Nigeria

Khalil A. Cassimally, Head of audience Insights, The Conversation, Mauritius

Kim Svendsen, Membership director, Wan-Ifra, Denmark

Lindsey Jones, Strategic advisor, publishing consultant author, UK

Madeleine White, Editor-in-chief of The Audiencers (English)

Nick Tjaardstra, Head of digital sales (Subscriptions), Kurier, Austria

Paul McNally, Founder, Develop AI, South Africa

Penelope Nankunda, Content manager, digital, Vision Group, Uganda

Queen Mosarwe, Co-founder & editor, The Argus Online, Botswana

Susan Makore, Director, advisory and insights, Women in News

Valérie Arnould, Deputy director, Digital Revenue Network, Wan-Ifra, France

Tshepo Tshabalala, Project manager & team lead, The London School of Economics and Political Science, UK

Brian Veseling, Senior editor, Wan-Ifra, Germany