Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Advertise your job vacancies
SA and Daily Maverick dominate Wan-Ifra Digital Awards Africa 2025 finalists
The Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards Africa 2025 finalists have been announced, with South Africa leading the pack with an overwhelming 13 finalists, with Daily Maverick dominating with finalists in six categories.
Source: © 123rf 123rf The Digital Media Awards Africa 2025 finalists have been announced, with SA and Daily Maverick dominating the list
Netwerk24 has three finalists and News24 two. Food for Mzansi and The Outlier have one finalist each.
Nigeria has four finalists, Tunisia three and Kenya two, with Uganda, Tanzania and Ghana with one finalist each.
The finalists are outstanding projects that have excelled in journalism, digital products and monetisation initiatives.
Once again, the region proves its commitment to creating inspiring projects that engage and inform its audiences.
Finalists
(Finalists are listed alphabetically by company name.)
Best Data Visualisation
Project: 2024 Elections Dashboard
Company: Daily Maverick
Country: South Africa
Project: Visual Investigation | Final Footsteps: The Kirsten Kluyts murder
Company: News24
Country: South Africa
Project: The Road to a Just Energy Transition
Company: The Outlier
Country: South Africa
Best fact-checking project
Project: Palesa’s Brave Discovery
Company: Food For Mzansi Group
Country: South Africa
Project: FactSpace DisinfoLab
Company: Ghana Fact
Country: Ghana
Project: Elections 2024: News24 debunks disinformation and fact-checks misinformation
Company: News24
Country: South Africa
Best in audience engagement
Project: Live Journalism Webinar Platform
Company: Daily Maverick
Country: South Africa
Project: Whatsapp
Company: Jeune Afrique Media Group
Country: Tunisia
Project: The User Needs Impact Project 360
Company: Pulse Africa
Country: Nigeria
Best newsletter
Project: Elections ’24
Company: Daily Maverick
Country: South Africa
Project: Le Brief
Company: Jeune Afrique Media Group
Country: Tunisia
Best use of video
Project: Smart Video Strategy for Business News Publication on TikTok
Company: Business Insider Africa
Country: Nigeria
Project: How 750m in Cape Town’s city centre points to South Africa’s expansive extortion problem
Company: Daily Maverick
Country: South Africa
Project: Short form documentary | ”I don’t want to lose myself,” Carol de Swardt’s assisted suicide
Company: Netwerk24
Country: South Africa
Best digital subscription drive
Project: Daily Maverick Shutdown
Company: Daily Maverick
Country: South Africa
Project: Kook & Geniet | Netwerk24 adds iconic cooking brand as a digital-first
Company: Netwerk24
Country: South Africa
Project: The New Vision reader revenue project
Company: New Vision, Vision Group
Country: Uganda
Best innovative digital project
Project: Manifesto Mayhem!
Company: Daily Maverick
Country: South Africa
Project: People Daily News App
Company: Mediamax Network Limited
Country: Kenya
Project: MwanaClick: A Digital Revolution in News and Content Access
Company: Mwananchi Communications Limited
Country: Tanzania
Project: MultiVerse
Company: Radio Africa Group
Country: Kenya
Best use of AI in the newsroom
Project: Hausa AI News: amplifying indigenous voices with technology
Company: Legit.ng
Country: Nigeria
Project: The world in a nutshell
Company: Netwerk24
Country: South Africa
Best relaunch of digital platforms
Project: Relaunch of Africa Business+
Company: Jeune Afrique Media Group
Country: Tunisia
Project: Cross Fire: A YouTube Sports Fan Engagement Offering
Company: Pulse Sports Nigeria
Country: Nigeria
Whilst not all competing initiatives made it to the final, the exceptional quality of their people and work remains undeniable.
Jury
The jury includes:
Adedeji Adekunle, Program director, Nigeria Media Innovation Program, Nigeria
Cherilyn Ireton, Executive director World Editors Forum, Wan-Ifra, UK
Corinne Podger, Director, Digital Skills Agency, Australia
Denis Jjuuko, Communication and visibility consultant, Prime Time Communications, Uganda
Ivor Price, Co-founder & editor-in-chief, Food For Mzansi Group, South Africa
Joseph Adeyeye, Managing director and editor-in-chief, Punch, Nigeria
Khalil A. Cassimally, Head of audience Insights, The Conversation, Mauritius
Kim Svendsen, Membership director, Wan-Ifra, Denmark
Lindsey Jones, Strategic advisor, publishing consultant author, UK
Madeleine White, Editor-in-chief of The Audiencers (English)
Nick Tjaardstra, Head of digital sales (Subscriptions), Kurier, Austria
Paul McNally, Founder, Develop AI, South Africa
Penelope Nankunda, Content manager, digital, Vision Group, Uganda
Queen Mosarwe, Co-founder & editor, The Argus Online, Botswana
Susan Makore, Director, advisory and insights, Women in News
Valérie Arnould, Deputy director, Digital Revenue Network, Wan-Ifra, France
Tshepo Tshabalala, Project manager & team lead, The London School of Economics and Political Science, UK
Brian Veseling, Senior editor, Wan-Ifra, Germany
Related
News24 appoints Mbali Soga as assistant editor: Lifestyle 27 Mar 2025 IAB South Africa 2025 Bookmark Awards names nine jury chairs 11 Mar 2025 Gibs launches executive programme to strengthen media leadership in Africa 3 Mar 2025 Previdar Icons inaugural cover with Dr Esther Mahlangu 28 Feb 2025 Invitation to young professionals to join IAB Bookmarks Learner Jury 26 Feb 2025 IAB SA launches Bookmark Awards Masterclasses 21 Feb 2025