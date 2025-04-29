Marketing & Media Advertising
    Ogilvy wins all SA’s Warc Awards 2025 - Middle East and Africa

    The Warc Awards 2025 - Middle East and Africa saw four gold, three silver and five bronze winners, with South Africa bringing home four awards - two gold, one silver and one bronze - all of which came from Ogilvy SA and its clients KFC and AB InBev SA.
    29 Apr 2025
    29 Apr 2025
    Ogilvy SA won four Warc Awards 2025 - Middle East Africa including gold for its Bread of the Nation campaign for AB InBev SA
    Ogilvy SA won four Warc Awards 2025 - Middle East Africa including gold for its Bread of the Nation campaign for AB InBev SA

    The United Arab Emirates won the most awards, seven. Saudi Arabia won one.

    Now in their fifth year, the awards, in association with Lions, honour marketing and strategic effectiveness.

    The winning campaigns for global and local brands, and a range of product categories covering consumer packaged goods (CPG), technology and telecommunications are represented, showcasing how marketers are driving growth across different sectors.

    The winners

    • Gold: Brand Purpose category: Bread of The Nation · AB InBev SA · Ogilvy South Africa, Cape Town · South Africa

    • Gold: Channel Pioneer category: Sounds of stands: Turning culture into channel · Vodafone Oman · Memac Ogilvy, Dubai · United Arab Emirates

    • Silver: Channel Pioneer category: Oops, AI caught you craving – The world’s perfect non-traditional meal ambush · Coca-Cola · EssenceMediacom, Dubai · United Arab Emirates

    • Bronze: Cultural Impact category: Moving the nation without moving the budget · Saudi Sports for All Federation · Webedia, Jeddah · Saudi Arabia

    • Bronze: Cultural Impact category: Selling the best car from the worst seat · Chevrolet · Commonwealth McCann, Dubai · United Arab Emirates

    • Bronze: Customer Experience category: Colors through Lexus · Lexus Al-Futtaim · Memac Ogilvy, Dubai · United Arab Emirates

    • Silver: Instant Impact category: KFC's breakfast coup: How chicken disrupted the biggest conspiracy the world has ever seen · KFC South Africa · Ogilvy South Africa, Johannesburg · South Africa

    • Silver: Long-term Growth: Underdog to Unstoppable: How MG Motor Conquered UAE’s automotive market · MG Motor · C2 Communications, Dubai · United Arab Emirates

    • Gold: Partnerships & Sponsorships category: Carling Cup 2023 – Fak'ugesi (Bring the Energy) · AB InBev SA · Ogilvy South Africa, Cape Town · South Africa

    • Bronze: Strategic Thinking category: Baity battle · STC Telcom · VML, Dubai · United Arab Emirates

    • Bronze: Strategic Thinking category: How KFC reclaimed its fame by turning its taste from a sales killer into a business driver · KFC South Africa · Ogilvy South Africa, Johannesburg · South Africa

    • Gold: Use of Data category: The new president · AnNahar · Impact BBDO, Dubai · United Arab Emirates

    No metal was awarded in the Business-to-Business and Channel Integration categories.

    Commenting on the winners, John Bizzell, awards lead, Warc says, “The jury for the WARC Awards 2025 for Middle East & Africa were impressed by the technological innovations and data-driven insights shaping strategic marketing across the region, but what truly dazzled them in the winning work was the power brands are finding for business and society in pushing to truly understand and empathise with customers and citizens.”

    The MEA jury, made up of top industry experts from across the region, followed a rigorous judging process using the Creative Effectiveness and the B2B Effectiveness Ladders, unique tools providing a consistent approach and global language to benchmark effectiveness.

    Let's do Biz