Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Ogilvy Africa Network named advertising agency of the year

    The 2025 edition of the Africa Company of the Year Awards (ACOYA) has named Ogilvy Africa Network the Advertising Agency of the Year.
    25 Jun 2025
    25 Jun 2025
    Vikas Mehta, regional CEO of Ogilvy Africa Network (center), and Raphael Beecham, creative director at Ogilvy Tanzania (left), receive the Africa Company of the Year Award for Advertising Agency of the Year from (right) Salim Baabde, managing director of Camel Oil and chairman of the Tanzanite CEO Roundtable, Dar es Salaam Chapter
    Vikas Mehta, regional CEO of Ogilvy Africa Network (center), and Raphael Beecham, creative director at Ogilvy Tanzania (left), receive the Africa Company of the Year Award for Advertising Agency of the Year from (right) Salim Baabde, managing director of Camel Oil and chairman of the Tanzanite CEO Roundtable, Dar es Salaam Chapter

    The ACOYA Awards, spotlights organisations shaping Africa’s future, acknowledged Ogilvy Africa Network in the category of Marketing and Advertising Agencies (Large) for its exceptional contribution to building brands and delivering transformative marketing and communications solutions.

    With a presence across key African markets, the network has consistently pushed boundaries, fusing creativity, technology, and local insight to drive meaningful results for clients and communities alike.

    "We are deeply honoured to be recognised by the ACOYA Awards," says Vikas Mehta, regional CEO of Ogilvy Africa Network.

    “This recognition is a reflection of the relentless passion, creativity, and commitment of our teams across the continent.

    “I want to sincerely thank every member of the Ogilvy Africa Network and the incredible clients who trust us to bring bold ideas to life every day. This award belongs to all of you.”

    Creativity a power force

    As the network continues to lead brand transformation across Africa, this milestone reaffirms the Ogilvy Africa Network’s belief that creativity, when applied with purpose and precision, is a powerful force for business and societal progress.

    It also underscores the network’s enduring ambition to bring the best of the world in service of Africa by combining global best practices with deep local insight to create work that resonates, performs, and endures.

    High-performing African enterprises

    ACOYA recognises high-performing African enterprises.

    Participating organisations are assessed in terms of the soundness of their business processes and the sustainability of their results year after year, while creating a culture which values continuous learning and improvement.

    The awards not only serve as a celebration but also foster strategic dialogue on best practices, long-term resilience, and replicable business models tailored for the African context.

    The regional acknowledgement deepens the significance of this award for the Ogilvy Africa Network, reflecting its commitment to the continent and the growing importance of African excellence on the global stage.

    The award was presented at the ACOYA 2025 Gala Dinner on Thursday, 19 June in Dar es Salaam.

    Read more: media, advertising, marketing, Vikas Mehta
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz