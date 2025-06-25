Ogilvy Africa Network named advertising agency of the year

The 2025 edition of the Africa Company of the Year Awards (ACOYA) has named Ogilvy Africa Network the Advertising Agency of the Year.

Vikas Mehta, regional CEO of Ogilvy Africa Network (center), and Raphael Beecham, creative director at Ogilvy Tanzania (left), receive the Africa Company of the Year Award for Advertising Agency of the Year from (right) Salim Baabde, managing director of Camel Oil and chairman of the Tanzanite CEO Roundtable, Dar es Salaam Chapter

The ACOYA Awards, spotlights organisations shaping Africa’s future, acknowledged Ogilvy Africa Network in the category of Marketing and Advertising Agencies (Large) for its exceptional contribution to building brands and delivering transformative marketing and communications solutions.

With a presence across key African markets, the network has consistently pushed boundaries, fusing creativity, technology, and local insight to drive meaningful results for clients and communities alike.

"We are deeply honoured to be recognised by the ACOYA Awards," says Vikas Mehta, regional CEO of Ogilvy Africa Network.

“This recognition is a reflection of the relentless passion, creativity, and commitment of our teams across the continent.

“I want to sincerely thank every member of the Ogilvy Africa Network and the incredible clients who trust us to bring bold ideas to life every day. This award belongs to all of you.”

Creativity a power force

As the network continues to lead brand transformation across Africa, this milestone reaffirms the Ogilvy Africa Network’s belief that creativity, when applied with purpose and precision, is a powerful force for business and societal progress.

It also underscores the network’s enduring ambition to bring the best of the world in service of Africa by combining global best practices with deep local insight to create work that resonates, performs, and endures.

High-performing African enterprises

ACOYA recognises high-performing African enterprises.

Participating organisations are assessed in terms of the soundness of their business processes and the sustainability of their results year after year, while creating a culture which values continuous learning and improvement.

The awards not only serve as a celebration but also foster strategic dialogue on best practices, long-term resilience, and replicable business models tailored for the African context.

The regional acknowledgement deepens the significance of this award for the Ogilvy Africa Network, reflecting its commitment to the continent and the growing importance of African excellence on the global stage.

The award was presented at the ACOYA 2025 Gala Dinner on Thursday, 19 June in Dar es Salaam.