Africa
Marketing & Media PR & Communications
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    2026: The time for African communicators to lead

    One of the most exciting developments in 2026 is the growing collaboration between Southern and East African markets. Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa, and Rwanda are becoming leading hubs for creative industries, tourism, public-sector reform, and business innovation.
    By Nokuthula Khwela
    26 Jan 2026
    26 Jan 2026
    Nokuthula Khwela says it is time for: African communicators to lead (Image supplied)
    Nokuthula Khwela says it is time for: African communicators to lead (Image supplied)

    This cross-border momentum is creating opportunities for shared storytelling and shared solutions.

    Whether it’s rail revitalisation in South Africa, tourism campaigns in Zanzibar, or tech innovation in Dar es Salaam, African audiences increasingly want narratives that acknowledge regional connection rather than national isolation.

    African PR is becoming borderless, and that shift is opening doors for agencies that already work across multiple regions.

    Where PR is headed in 2026

    Given this, looking at the year ahead, several trends are set to define the African PR landscape:

    1. Localisation with global impact

      2. Campaigns grounded in local understanding but crafted with world-class strategy will dominate.

    2. Long-form storytelling makes a comeback

      3. Despite the short-form era, audiences are rediscovering the value of deep, reflective storytelling, something we see consistently with Timeless Trends readers.

    3. Data-driven media relations

      4. Editors and journalists want evidence, clarity, and concise angles backed by insights — not generic pitches.

    4. Values-led brands will win

      5. Organisations that communicate with integrity, clarity and purpose will outperform those fixated solely on visibility.

    5. PR becomes community engagement

      6. Communicators are becoming facilitators of dialogue, not just promoters of content.

    African communicators to lead

    The recognition I received through the Phangisile Mtshali Award affirmed something I’ve believed throughout my career:

    “African PR is not playing catch-up; it is leading the global shift toward meaningful, accountable, human-centred communication.”

    With platforms like Timeless Trends and independent agencies on the continent shaping the next chapter of storytelling, this moment offers African communicators a chance to set the global standard, not follow it.

    Our stories have weight. Our audiences have power. Our work has impact.And 2026 is the year we tell it boldly.

    Read more: PR trends, public relations trends, communication trends, africa pr, biztrends, #BizTrends2026
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Nokuthula Khwela

    Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Nduli Media and Timeless Trends Magazine
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz