2026: The time for African communicators to lead

One of the most exciting developments in 2026 is the growing collaboration between Southern and East African markets. Tanzania, Kenya, South Africa, and Rwanda are becoming leading hubs for creative industries, tourism, public-sector reform, and business innovation.

Nokuthula Khwela says it is time for: African communicators to lead (Image supplied)

This cross-border momentum is creating opportunities for shared storytelling and shared solutions.

Whether it’s rail revitalisation in South Africa, tourism campaigns in Zanzibar, or tech innovation in Dar es Salaam, African audiences increasingly want narratives that acknowledge regional connection rather than national isolation.

African PR is becoming borderless, and that shift is opening doors for agencies that already work across multiple regions.

Where PR is headed in 2026

Given this, looking at the year ahead, several trends are set to define the African PR landscape:

African communicators to lead

The recognition I received through the Phangisile Mtshali Award affirmed something I’ve believed throughout my career:

“African PR is not playing catch-up; it is leading the global shift toward meaningful, accountable, human-centred communication.”

With platforms like Timeless Trends and independent agencies on the continent shaping the next chapter of storytelling, this moment offers African communicators a chance to set the global standard, not follow it.

Our stories have weight. Our audiences have power. Our work has impact.And 2026 is the year we tell it boldly.