Boomerang Africa rebrands to Cartoonito Africa

Boomerang Africa has rebranded to Cartoonito Africa in English-speaking African countries. The change will officially occur on 25 March - with the old Boomerang titles alongside new shows.

Bathweels can be watched on Cartoonito. Source: Supplied.

There’s still plenty of room for long-time Boomerang favourites like Zig & Sharko, Mr Bean, Masha and the Bear, Tom & Jerry, Scooby-Doo and Looney Tunes Cartoons to shine alongside newer friends such as Dino Ranch, Thomas and Friends: All Engines Go and Lucas the Spider.

Cartoonito brings them together – while adding brand-new shows like Batwheels, Bugs Bunny Builders and Interstellar Ella – just for starters - offering a wider variety of programmes filled with new friends, trusted fun and extraordinary adventures for the whole family to enjoy.

“The rebrand of Boomerang Africa into Cartoonito Africa enriches our channel universe, bringing together the crème de la crème of Boomerang with more adventures and more friends to be part of one big Cartoonito family!” says Ana Gonzalez, editorial lead: Southern Europe and Africa, Kids, Brands, Warner Bros. Discovery.

“We know kids and families love our shows, and we’re looking forward to adding even more amazing content that brings the whole family together.”

"Finally, we are also promising something to continue offering all these values that we've been offering for all our brands and especially for Boomerang. These values are the ones that fit with the African and Spanish audience such as community, friendship, fun, trust, inclusivity and a very unique proposition with very strong characters, adventure, creativity and the heritage from Warner Bros," she says.

Leading the rebranded channel is an exciting special – Secret Origins of the Batwheels – which kicks off at 08:40 CAT on 25 March.