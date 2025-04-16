Ask Afrika rebrands to ASK AFRICA

In time for its 30th anniversary, the market research consultancy, Ask Afrika has rebranded to ASK AFRICA to reflect its’ global reach, African pride, and its continued commitment to excellence.

In time for its 30th anniversary, the market research consultancy, Ask Afrika has rebranded to ASK AFRICA (Image supplied)

Founded in 1995 by executive chair Andrea Rademeyer, what started as a founder-led agency has grown into a trusted insights partner to governments, multinationals, and leading brands across the African continent and beyond.

“Reaching our 30-year milestone is a powerful moment of reflection and reinvention,” says Rademeyer.

“Our new name captures both who we are today and where we are going. It honours our roots while positioning us as a mature, world-ready brand proudly representing Africa.”

Subtle but significant

The move from Afrika to Africa may seem subtle, but it carries significance.

While the original spelling is well understood locally, the updated name signals the company’s confidence, clarity, and readiness for global engagement.

It reflects the strength, scale, and ambition that ASK AFRICA has earned over three decades of growth and innovation.

Rademeyer explains: “Over the past decade, our footprint has expanded well beyond South Africa.

“International partners have often told us our name felt smaller than the impact we were making.

“The new name reflects who we already are: a globally relevant African business, standing taller, speaking louder, and delivering excellence at scale,” she explains.

She adds that the decision to shift from Afrika to Africa is more than just a spelling change.

“It signifies the company’s readiness to claim its position on the world stage, with a name that resonates more clearly with international clients while continuing to honour its African roots.”

ASK AFRICA executive chair Andrea Rademeyer (Image supplied)

Building on its legacy

“A new name doesn’t erase our legacy—it builds on it,” adds Rademeyer.

“We are no longer a challenger brand. We’ve grown up. We’ve earned our voice. And as we enter a new decade, we do so standing taller, with greater purpose, and with Africa at the heart of everything we do.”

Collaborative journey

The rebrand has been a collaborative journey, involving deep engagement with both clients and employees—many of whom have been with the company for decades.

Their input helped shape a new identity that remains true to the company’s founding values, while embracing its role as a leader in African insights.

For clients, the experience remains as it always has been: seamless, strategic, and personal.

Behind the scenes, the rebrand also reflects operational depth, governance, and a sharpened focus on delivering world-class research at scale.

ASK AFRICA’s 30th birthday celebration will take place later this year—marking three decades of insights, impact, and proudly carrying Africa’s story forward.