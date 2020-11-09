How The Plane Project is improving basic healthcare for thousands of Africans

Using aviation as a tool to empower, enrich and enhance the lives of the underprivileged, non-profit organisation, The Plane Project is ensuring continued access to essential health care services and basic needs items, against the backdrop of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Starting with workshops and mentoring at schools to introduce young girls to the aviation sector, the project has since expanded its mission to include working towards fulfilling the human right to basic healthcare for all Africans, irrespective of location and socioeconomic status.