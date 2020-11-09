How The Plane Project is improving basic healthcare for thousands of Africans

Using aviation as a tool to empower, enrich and enhance the lives of the underprivileged, non-profit organisation, The Plane Project is ensuring continued access to essential health care services and basic needs items, against the backdrop of the global Covid-19 pandemic.
Starting with workshops and mentoring at schools to introduce young girls to the aviation sector, the project has since expanded its mission to include working towards fulfilling the human right to basic healthcare for all Africans, irrespective of location and socioeconomic status.
Image Supplied.
Born out of the desire to enhance the accessibility of aviation to rural communities throughout Africa, The Plane Project was founded in 2014 by Kelly Slingers who dreamt of using her passion for fighting social equality and justice, along with her career as a pilot, to serve and inspire those in need.
Heading up The Plane Project full-time, Slingers serves as the captain on all flights, delivering needed medical and other basic need supplies to rural communities in South Africa, and beyond.
During Covid-19 and following national lockdown in South Africa, the project focused its efforts on delivering Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to rural communities in need.
Expanding community reach
Since March 2020, the project has delivered 30,000 PPE items around the country, including the Free State, Northern Cape, North West Province, KwaZulu-Natal, in partnership with various organisations such as Cansa Association of South Africa, Shout South Africa, Adventist Development and Relief Agency, and Point of Rental Software.
Slingers aims to expand The Plane Project’s positive influence by providing a wider range of basic needs such as educational supplies, water, food, and women’s health products by seeking partners who are able to provide access and donation of such items.
Starting this expansion, Slingers will be flying to the Eastern Cape this month to deliver over 2,000 books to schools in desperate need of these educational supplies and has hopes of reaching even more remote communities across South African in the near future.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.