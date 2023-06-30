Organic & Natural Products Expo to return in September

The second Organic and Natural Products Expo by the South African Trade Promotions (SATP) will return in September. This year's expo promises to be more remarkable, featuring a new venue, revised dates, and an exciting new partner.

The expo returns in September. Source: Supplied.

SATP, having invested over a million rand in the 2022 launch, witnessed remarkable growth and industry engagement during the inaugural expo. The response from exhibitors, industry professionals, and consumers spurred the organisers to expand and enhance the event, to meet the growing demand for organic and natural products that align with consumers' values of healthier living and a sustainable planet.

Improvements

According to event organiser Warren Hickenbotham, this year's expo will elevate these interactions to an unprecedented level with many innovative improvements. "This year's expo will revolutionise how people interact as we introduce a groundbreaking addition: the African Biotrade Festival," he explains. "By incorporating this festival into the expo, attendees can expect a vibrant platform for collaboration and exchange."

Describing it as a "game changer for the expo", Hickenbotham says the festival, in collaboration with the German aid agency GIZ and supported by South Africa's departments of Forestry, Fisheries & the Environment, and Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC), will encompass various elements, including hosted overseas buyers, thought-provoking conferences, engaging workshops, productive matchmaking sessions, dynamic B2B forums, captivating demonstrations, and a plethora of investment and trade opportunities.

With the organic and natural products sector serviced primarily by SMEs, the expo, scheduled to take place from 14th to 16th September at the prestigious Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, aims to provide valuable opportunities for companies to expand their markets. Focusing on five critical natural market segments, namely food and beverages, health, beauty, living, and environment, is the solo exhibition of its kind on the continent.

Around the continent

Exhibitors from around the continent will be showcasing their product offerings.

"The organic and natural products market in Africa is growing steadily," continues Hickenbotham. "For the food and beverage sector, this was evidenced by the increase in certified farms - from 35 in 1999 to 250 in 2018, and by the growth in the range of organic products offered by retailers, food markets and speciality shops."

The global organic food and beverages market was valued at $188.35bn in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from 2022 to 2030.

"Our expo offers the perfect platform for companies to promote their products and build business relationships with potential buyers across the African continent – and beyond," concludes Hickenbotham.