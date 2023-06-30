Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

Exhibitions & Events News Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Organic & Natural Products Expo to return in September

30 Jun 2023
The second Organic and Natural Products Expo by the South African Trade Promotions (SATP) will return in September. This year's expo promises to be more remarkable, featuring a new venue, revised dates, and an exciting new partner.
The expo returns in September. Source: Supplied.
The expo returns in September. Source: Supplied.

SATP, having invested over a million rand in the 2022 launch, witnessed remarkable growth and industry engagement during the inaugural expo. The response from exhibitors, industry professionals, and consumers spurred the organisers to expand and enhance the event, to meet the growing demand for organic and natural products that align with consumers' values of healthier living and a sustainable planet.

Improvements

According to event organiser Warren Hickenbotham, this year's expo will elevate these interactions to an unprecedented level with many innovative improvements. "This year's expo will revolutionise how people interact as we introduce a groundbreaking addition: the African Biotrade Festival," he explains. "By incorporating this festival into the expo, attendees can expect a vibrant platform for collaboration and exchange."

Describing it as a "game changer for the expo", Hickenbotham says the festival, in collaboration with the German aid agency GIZ and supported by South Africa's departments of Forestry, Fisheries & the Environment, and Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC), will encompass various elements, including hosted overseas buyers, thought-provoking conferences, engaging workshops, productive matchmaking sessions, dynamic B2B forums, captivating demonstrations, and a plethora of investment and trade opportunities.

Image source: Gallo/Getty Images.
Africa's first dedicated Organic and Natural Products Expo

24 Dec 2019

With the organic and natural products sector serviced primarily by SMEs, the expo, scheduled to take place from 14th to 16th September at the prestigious Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, aims to provide valuable opportunities for companies to expand their markets. Focusing on five critical natural market segments, namely food and beverages, health, beauty, living, and environment, is the solo exhibition of its kind on the continent.

Around the continent

Exhibitors from around the continent will be showcasing their product offerings.

"The organic and natural products market in Africa is growing steadily," continues Hickenbotham. "For the food and beverage sector, this was evidenced by the increase in certified farms - from 35 in 1999 to 250 in 2018, and by the growth in the range of organic products offered by retailers, food markets and speciality shops."

The global organic food and beverages market was valued at $188.35bn in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from 2022 to 2030.

"Our expo offers the perfect platform for companies to promote their products and build business relationships with potential buyers across the African continent – and beyond," concludes Hickenbotham.

NextOptions
Read more: retail, expo, products



Related

Source: © Michael Turner An estimated 30% of South African girls do not attend school while they are on their period because they do not have sanitary products.
Ackermans launches game changer in period poverty3 hours ago
Margot Robbie is Barbie in the upcoming movie. Source: Barbie The Movie.
How Barbie The Movie is winning at this marketing thing2 days ago
Source: © Discount Factory Shops This year, Massmart will extend its Game Halfway Day sale to its Makro stores
Game's Halfway Day sale extends to Makro stores3 days ago
The store is the largest in Africa. Source: Supplied.
Adidas launches its largest store in Africa at Gateway Shopping Centre3 days ago
Source: © 123rf One of the current trends in retail is that with the increase in loadshedding, many people are visiting malls for the promise of electricity
Retail trends: Now is not the time to put your head in the sand3 days ago
Sandton City spearheads the integration of AI in “Future Icons” campaign. Source: Supplied.
Sandton City introduces the integration of AI in Future Icons campaign26 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
Mr Price posts 6% fall in annual profit22 Jun 2023
Source: © Yulia Grigoryeva Automated cash management reduces costs to retailers by 40% and supports customer choice
5 key benefits of automated cash management for retailers21 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz