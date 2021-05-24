Exhibitions & Events News Africa

  • Marek Zmyslowski on plotting a realistic e-commerce growth strategy in Africa
    Enthusiasm surrounding e-commerce in Africa is arguably at an all-time high, driven in part by the consumer shift to online as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, investor and serial entrepreneur Marek Zmyslowski urges businesses to employ a more level-headed approach to mapping e-commerce growth on the continent. By Lauren Hartzenberg
  • Youth are Africa's best asset
    Africa's underinvested youth are in need of urgent attention and youth entrepreneurship investment banks must become the focus of global support, the African Development Bank head Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina said in a discussion on scaling up financing for the continent's youth.
  • #AfricaMonth: The state of LGBT rights in Africa
    The socio-political and developmental health of a nation can be determined by the lived experiences of, and rights afforded to, the most marginalised within that nation. On the African continent, some of the most marginalised individuals are those belonging to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community. While the health of the people of the continent has been brought into even sharper focus since the beginning of 2020 in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is clear that the developmental goals of the continent are threatened by the ongoing exclusion and marginalisation of, and violence against, members of the LGBT community. By Dr Claire Westman
Africa

Covid-19

The Fulfilment Summit set to go live this week

24 May 2021
The Fulfilment Summit is a one day virtual event set to run on 26 May 2021. The event is part of the Ecom Africa series which has taken place in Cape Town for the last six years. The Ecom Africa series has attracted some of the biggest brands in e-commerce, retail, CX, fulfilment, payments and fintech.

As a digital offshoot of Ecom Africa, The Fulfilment Summit explores leading fulfilment strategies across paths to purchase, pick, pack and delivery operations. The virtual summit will unpack the problems and added pressures that an accelerated digital economy has posed on businesses and their customers while exploring three avenues of particular contention.

The speakers


TFS has, to date, secured some of the leading minds within the fulfilment and delivery space to share their insights, case studies and expertise. The speaker line up includes:

  • Dinesh Patel, founder and CEO, OrderIn
  • Kieno Kammies, radio personality and CSO, Double Eye
  • Hilton Eachus, chief customer officer, DPD Laser
  • Anita Erasmus, business manager, uAfrica.com
  • Thembani Biyam, chief operating officer, OrderIn
  • Marc Emert, sales leader, Africa, SAP Customer Experience
  • Phil Marais, head of Africa and Brazil Supply Chain, Cotton On
  • Enrico Ferigolli, CEO/founder, Bottles
  • Peter Allerstorfer, Ucook
  • Kimberley Taylor, founder and CEO, Cowa Bunga
  • Claudio Nogueira, head of business development, Pivotal Data
  • Cyle Obermeyer, co-owner and founder, Parcelit
  • Simon Taylor, founder, MediPro
  • Neil van der Merwe, e-commerce entrepreneur, Time Brands Group
  • Dirk van der Walt, founder and CSO, We Buy Cars
  • Benita Pretorius, supply chain client manager, On The Dot Logistics
  • Vutlharhi Valoyi, founder & CEO, Zulzi


Sponsors include uAfrica, SAP, OrderIn, Vectra, On the Dot, DPD Laser, Pivotal, and Parcelit, who will have a strong presence throughout the event. They will be sharing their experiences with the audiences and will be able to interact digitally with them. The digital platform allows them capabilities to connect with potential customers through virtual exhibition booths, virtual networking, contact swops and educational keynotes and panel discussions.

Key topics


The summit will be unpacking key topics within the delivery and fulfilment space, speaking directly to operations, e-commerce and executive teams. Attendees can expect to hear case studies on:

  • Omnichannel distribution
  • Inventory management
  • Warehousing, fulfilment and packaging
  • Shipping and delivery
  • International expansion
  • Customer experience and expectations
  • Marketing, e-commerce, operations communications
  • Sourcing talent and hiring
  • Peak season management
  • Future trends


Marek Zmyslowski on plotting a realistic e-commerce growth strategy in Africa

During the PayFast eCommerce Virtual Summit, investor and serial entrepreneur Marek Zmyslowski urged African businesses to employ a more level-headed approach to mapping online growth...

By Lauren Hartzenberg 1 day ago


The event has come together in light of a significantly altered landscape of the fulfilment industry globally due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Online retailers and e-commerce stores had to significantly pivot their operations to cater for the restrictions of lockdown, social distancing, and a more active digital customer.

By June 2020, global retail website visits were up to 22bn a month from 16bn visits in January 2020. E-commerce companies compared online sales to that of Black Friday every day for several months. Experts claim that Covid-19 has marked a significant shift in global online sales, with customers more and more likely to choose online purchasing than in-store.

Covid-19 forced a rapid acceleration in business transformation within e-tailers and online brands to keep up with a significant change in customer behavior. These key learnings will be shared by the speaker panel. They will unpack the challenges that were faced, obstacles that were overcome and how operations were transformed to keep up with the new socially-distanced world.

To register to hear these case-studies, to join the speaking panel, or to enquire about sponsorship opportunities at the event, click here.

To speak at the event, contact Terry Southam at terrys@kineticevents.net.
For exhibitor or sponsor opportunities, contact Glanville Valentine at glanville@kineticevents.net.
