    According to research done by Kasp, malware is rife across Africa with various countries exhibiting strong growth in all malware types in the first half of 2021 when compared to the same period last year. This is a 5% increase in the region, as cybercriminals and hackers continue to focus on African countries considering digital transformation advancements and the increase in remote working resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.
    The number of hungry people in the world grew by a staggering 161 million people in 2020 to 811 million. More than one third of these people live in Africa. One of the main reasons for this increase is the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with the cost of healthy diets and high levels of income inequality. By Elizabeth Mkandawire and Melody Mentz-Coetzee
    South Africa's largest grocery retailer Shoprite Holdings said on Monday it is withdrawing from Uganda and Madagascar, adding to its growing list of African departures. By Nqobile Dludla
Shoprite to exit Uganda and Madagascar after review

23 Aug 2021
By: Nqobile Dludla
South Africa's largest grocery retailer Shoprite Holdings said on Monday it is withdrawing from Uganda and Madagascar, adding to its growing list of African departures.

Source: Reuters/Thomas Mukoya
The supermarket retailer expanded aggressively in Africa, surpassing rivals such as Pick n Pay and Walmart's majority-owned Massmart to become the continent's leading food retailer with more than 2,300 corporate-owned stores in 15 countries.

But forays into markets including Angola and Nigeria were marred by currency volatility, lower commodity prices and double-digit inflation, which hit household incomes and weighed on earnings. High import duties also contributed.

As a result of the challenges, Shoprite took a decision last year to review its Africa portfolio. The review included closing its Kenyan operations, selling its Nigerian business to local buyer Ketron Investment and restricting capital allocations to its supermarkets outside of South Africa.

"In line with the group's non-South Africa review process, our operations in Madagascar and Uganda have been classified as discontinued," Shoprite said in its trading statement, without any further details.

Shoprite has been in Uganda since 2000, where it has five stores. It entered the Madagascan market in 2002 and operates 10 stores.

Sales update


The retailer, which will release its results on 7 Sept, said it expects annual basic headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations rising between 15.3% and 25.3% from a restated 794.7 cents in 2020. Including the discontinued operations, HEPS are seen rising as much as 34.1%.

For the 53 weeks to 4 July, group sales from continuing operations rose by 8.1% to about R168bn as all its operations at home grew sales.

Constant currency sales of the continuing operations in the rest of Africa rose by 6.8%, but in rand terms sales declined by 7.5% as currency devaluation continues to weigh on reported sales


About the author

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by David Goodman and Mike Harrison
