Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa Month#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Media News Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Gunmen kill journalist in restive northwest Cameroon, says union

8 May 2023
By: Amindeh Blaise Atabong
Gunmen shot dead a journalist late on Sunday in Bamenda, a city in Cameroon's troubled northwest region, the local journalists' union said, in at least the third killing of a media worker in the country this year.
Source:
Source: unsplash.com

Anye Nde Nsoh, the west and northwest region bureau chief for weekly newspaper the Advocate, was in a pub in Bamenda's Ntarikon neighbourhood when unidentified assailants opened fire on him, said colleague Melanie Ndefru, who was close to the scene of the attack.

Earlier this year, a radio presenter and a journalist were killed in two separate attacks in or near the capital Yaounde, prompting the United Nations to express concern about the media environment.

The Cameroon Association of English-Speaking Journalists (CAMASEJ) confirmed Nsoh's death and called for an investigation.

"This latest attack on a journalist is one too many. The long-drawn conflict in the northwest and southwest regions has pitched journalists into grave danger," said CAMASEJ President Jude Viban.

Source: © TimesLive Retired journalist, Jeremy Gordin hs been killed following a robbery at his home
Veteran SA journalist Jeremy Gordin killed in home robbery

3 Apr 2023

A spokesperson for the regional authorities said they were not aware of the attack. There has been no claim of responsibility so far.

Nsoh's death came amid a conflict between Cameroonian authorities and some separatist factions in English-speaking regions that turned violent in 2017.

Thousands of people have been killed in the fighting between armed separatists and government troops, with atrocities committed on both sides.

Nsoh's employer said he had just finished working on the Monday edition of the newspaper in which he had a front page story and two others.

"It was a shock to hear about his demise," said Tarhyang Enowbikah Tabe, publisher of the Advocate.

NextOptions

About Amindeh Blaise Atabong

Written by Amindeh Blaise Atabong, edited by Alessandra Prentice and Jamie Freed.
Read more: Reuters, gun violence

Related

Source:
Al Jazeera journalist freed from pretrial detention in Egypt2 May 2023
Source:
French journalist Dubois freed in Mali22 Mar 2023
4 alcohol consumption trends moving the market
Tradeway4 alcohol consumption trends moving the market6 Mar 2023
Cameroon journalist Martinez Zogo's photo is displayed as fellow journalists pay their last respect to him. Source: Reuters/Amindeh Blaise Atabong.
Cameroonian businessman arrested after journalist's murder7 Feb 2023
Source: © Indian Express South Africa's Competition Commission, has provisionally found that Google's paid search results distort competition, making it a &quot;de facto monopolist&quot; in general search.
SA Competition Commission: Google "de facto monopolist" in general search15 Jul 2022
UAE to build Red Sea port in Sudan in $6bn investment package
UAE to build Red Sea port in Sudan in $6bn investment package22 Jun 2022
Source: © wayne ruston
UK retail sales volumes slide22 Apr 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz