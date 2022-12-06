Industries

Pakistani court to oversee investigation into death of journalist in Kenya

6 Dec 2022
By: Asif Shahzad
Pakistan's Supreme Court set up a panel of five judges on Tuesday to supervise an investigation into the death of a prominent journalist who was shot and killed in Kenya, the court said.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

Journalist Arshad Sharif, 50, was killed on 23 October 2022 while travelling in a vehicle on the outskirts of the Kenyan capital of Nairobi. Kenyan police said it was a case of mistaken identity.

Sharif had earlier fled from Pakistan citing threats to his life after the government registered a treason case against him.

The Supreme Court said it had taken up the case voluntarily and was seeking responses from Pakistan's foreign and interior ministries, the Federal Investigation Agency and Intelligence Bureau.

"The journalist community and the public at large are deeply distressed and concerned about the death of the senior journalist and are seeking the court's scrutiny of the matter," the court said in a statement.

Sharif worked for many years as a prime-time television news show host for ARY News in Pakistan.

Kenyan police said Sharif was shot dead when police hunting car thieves opened fire on the vehicle he was travelling in as it drove through their roadblock late at night without stopping.

The wooden coffin containing the body of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif. Source: Reuters/Thomas Mukoya
Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif allegedly shot dead by police in Kenya

By 25 Oct 2022

Police had formed a roadblock using small stones but the car in which Sharif was a passenger failed to stop, even after officers opened fire, police said in a report. Nine bullets hit the car and one hit Sharif in the head.

Despite the Kenyan police findings, Pakistan's interior minister said there was evidence to suggest it was a targeted killing based on initial findings of a team of Pakistani investigators who visited Kenya last month.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Sharif's body had bruises and torture marks.

The treason case filed against Sharif stemmed from reporting he did that led to an accusation he had spread a call from an official in a previous government, led by former cricket star Imran Khan, for members of the armed forces to mutiny.

Both Sharif and the official in the previous government denied inciting mutiny.

Former prime minister Khan said Sharif had been murdered for his journalistic work. He called for a judicial investigation.

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
