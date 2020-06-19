APO Group to facilitate WHO Africa Covid-19 online press briefings

APO Group has collaborated with the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa for the provision of online press conferences during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image supplied.
From Thursday 25 June, APO Group will organise the official WHO online press briefings for African media. Uniquely, the service will include simultaneous translation and live streaming on more than 300 Africa-related news websites, and on the Google News mobile application, delivering crucial health updates and potentially life-saving information to millions of people all over Africa.
Covid-19 news for Africa
The press conferences will provide the media with all the latest Covid-19 news for Africa, and give journalists the opportunity to ask questions to some of the world’s leading health experts. They will be hosted by Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s regional director for Africa, and will also feature guest speakers depending on the subjects being covered.
Further briefings have already been scheduled for 9 July, 23 July and 6 August, with fortnightly events continuing for the duration of the pandemic.
The press conferences will concentrate on health updates from the WHO Regional Office for Africa, and run alongside existing regular briefings currently being coordinated by the World Economic Forum (WEF), which will focus more on the broader impact of Covid-19 and take place fortnightly on alternate weeks.
Said Dr Zabulon Yoti, regional emergencies director for WHO Africa:
WHO recognises the important role media play in informing the public about the latest news and scientific findings on Covid-19. Regular virtual press briefings are a great way to update the media and ensure people have life-saving information.
“Our unparalleled proprietary network of more than 300 Africa-related news websites means we can ensure the vital information delivered in these online press briefings is reaching every corner of the continent,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, founder and chairman of APO Group. “It is a privilege for us to be working alongside the World Health Organization in a collective effort to combat the pandemic.”
APO Group initiatives
On April 9, 2020, APO Group launched their Coronavirus Initiative for Africa, donating resources and expertise to support African governments, institutions and official organizations in the fight against Covid-19.
APO Group is working pro-bono on several initiatives to fight the coronavirus. These include:
Enhancing the distribution of press releases regarding coronavirus from African governments
Reaching out to leading African personalities across all sectors to participate in key WHO Covid-19 initiatives such as #SafeHandsChallenge and #HealthAtHome challenge
Coordinating the creation of a program to support the production of images capturing the fight against Covid-19 in Africa
Coordinating the organisation of WHO online press conferences to support the communications on Covid-19
To date, APO Group has distributed more than 4000 press releases free of charge for governments and health authorities in more than 40 African countries.
The company recently joined the Unesco Global Education Coalition for Covid-19 Response, designed to help countries find distance learning solutions to minimize educational disruptions caused by the pandemic. Other private sector partners in the Coalition include: Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Zoom, IBM, Orange, Ericsson, McKinsey, and many more.
Journalists wanting to attend the WHO Regional Office for Africa online press briefings should register here.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.