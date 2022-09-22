Lana Marais appointed as Regional Director for emerging markets, dentsu Africa

An enjoyable part of dentsu's evolution is witnessing our talent grow with us. We are incredibly excited to see Lana Marais, former New Business and Client director, strive in her new role as regional director, Emerging Markets for dentsu Africa.

Lana Marais, newly appointed regional director for emerging markets, dentsu Africa

With 14 years' experience within dentsu, Lana has played an integral part in the expansion of dentsu across the African continent, delivering exceptional results which have seen her fast became one of dentsu Africa’s youngest directors in 2016.

Moving forward, Lana will take on the responsibility of driving profitable growth and operational excellence across a number of dentsu Africa’s emerging markets, with key focus on Tanzania, Mozambique, Zambia, Uganda, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, and Cameroon, reporting into dentsu SSA regional CEO, Dawn Rowlands.

Commenting on her new role, Lana said: "I am incredibly excited to step-change how we drive growth across Africa, creating a unique culture of integration across the region, and collaboratively build the success of dentsu Africa with the very talented teams in these markets – simplifying complexity and chasing big ambitions."

"With the massive growth in dentsu Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa over the last four years, we need to refocus our energy on the emerging markets in our region. I can not think of a better person to drive this,’ Dawn Rowlands, CEO Dentsu SSA added.

We are very excited to continue to have Lana as part of our team and look forward to a successful journey moving forward.

This announcement is one of many to follow in a series of internal promotions that recognise the outstanding contributions of key individuals in the business.



