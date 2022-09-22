Industries

Chishimba Musonda appointed as media director for dentsu Zambia

22 Sep 2022
Issued by: Dentsu
Dentsu Zambia is excited to announce the appointment of Chishimba Musonda as media director effective 19 September 2022.
Chishimba Musonda, newly appointed media director at dentsu Zambia
Chishimba Musonda, newly appointed media director at dentsu Zambia

Former account manager, Musonda joined dentsu in 2020 where she worked on several clients such as Absa, Nestle, Mastercard, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Malaria No More, Upfield, Betlion, and Absa Life. In addition, Musonda has played an instrumental role in several agency pitches.

Commenting on her new appointment, Musonda said: “It has been a pleasure to learn and grow under the leadership of Dawn Rowlands, CEO for dentsu Africa and Sikota Suuya-Bones, MD for dentsu Zambia. The support that I have received in my journey thus far has been overwhelming. I am tremendously grateful for this opportunity to spearhead dentsu integration across Zambia where we will prioritise customer-centred digital transformation. I look forward to showcasing dentsu's collaboration capabilities and ensure our teams growth remains a priority. I am ecstatic about the future and the success of our team.”

Musonda’s responsibilities will include driving integrated design and enforcing the collaborative business approach which emphasises viewing the business as an interconnected and interdependent entity, ensuring all teams are equipped to drive transformation and growth acceleration within their client teams whilst maintaining a high level of thought-leadership.

“Chishimba has shown phenomenal growth during her time here. She has been selected to represent Zambia at this year’s Supersuits Academy taking place in the UK, bringing together the best talent from across dentsu Africa demonstrating her great leadership qualities. I do think she will be able to add a fresh spin on how we have been operating. I am truly excited about everyone's potential possibilities as a result of this promotion.” - Sikota Suuya-Bones, Managing Director of dentsu Zambia.

Dentsu
We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
