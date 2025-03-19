Subscribe & Follow
Publicis Groupe and IFICA launch Africa's first internal communications benchmark report
Aimed at creating the continent’s first benchmark report for internal communications, the survey’s results will be published in a whitepaper by Publicis Groupe Africa and IFICA, providing internal communications specialists across the continent with open-source insights and best practice.
Publicis Groupe Africa has a specialist internal communications team housed within one of its agencies, Machine_, and is proud to support IFICA and internal communications specialists across the continent in this endeavour.
“We are passionate about the role internal communications plays as the foundation for any successful organisation,” says Machine_’s chief content officer Sarah Browning-de Villiers, who also serves on IFICA’s Advisory Board.
“Without an energised, connected employee base united by a clear strategy, vision and purpose, no business will achieve effective, sustainable growth – however compelling its external service or product proposition to customers may be.
“We have ambitions to produce an industry-wide benchmark report for internal comms across Africa – something to help us all unlock shared learnings and best practices across the internal comms specialisation on the continent,” adds Browning-de Villiers.
Internal communications specialists from across the continent are invited to take part in the survey, to ensure the benchmark report is as representative and accurate as possible. The survey can be accessed here.:
The survey is anonymous; metrics and information shared are not linked to anyone’s name or company name.
