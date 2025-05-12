Internal comms practitioners: Organisations misunderstand our role

In partnership with the Institute for Internal Communications Africa (IFICA) Publicis Groupe Africa has launched Africa’s first industry-wide whitepaper containing benchmarks, best practices and insights into the state of internal communications on the continent.

In partnership with the Institute for Internal Communications Africa, Publicis Groupe Africa has launched Africa’s first industry-wide whitepaper (Image supplied)

Sixty-five percent of internal comms practitioners believe their organisations misunderstand their role, while 37% say they do not measure their internal comms efforts.

This is one of the many findings of the Publicis Groupe Africa - IFICA State of Internal Comms Whitepaper.

The whitepaper seeks to uncover the state of internal comms and provide best practices and solutions through expert insights to help internal communications specialists.

